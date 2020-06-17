There have been no dividend cuts in more than 25 years although the dividend was frozen during the great recession.

PNW has a manageable debt load and sufficient liquidity although plans to migrate to 100% carbon-free energy will increase debt levels.

Profitability and growth have been very consistent over the last 10 years.

Overview

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)is an electric utility company that serves all of Arizona except Tucson and part of Phoenix. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Arizona Public Services. The services are regulated by the Arizona Corporation Commission, ACC. In this short article, I take a look at some selected financial metrics regarding its profitability, growth, liquidity, debt, dividend safety and valuation.

PNW has a diverse stable of power producing assets including Nuclear, Coal, Natural Gas, Solar, Wind, Geothermal, Biogas and Biomass.

June 6, 2020 Investor meeting presentation.

They are projecting growth in demand due to favorable business conditions in Arizona. Arizona has been showing job and population growth that ranks among the best in the nation.

June 6, 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation

Management projects retail customer growth in the range of 1.5%-2.5% and retail electric sales to increase 1%-2% in 2020. Should data center customers be added, growth could be higher.

Profitability and Growth

Returns on equity have consistently been around managements’ stated goal of 9.5%.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Equity 3,683.3 3,821.9 3,972.8 4,194.5 4,367.5 4,583.9 4,803.6 5,006.7 5,222.9 5,430.6 Income ($Mil) $350 $340 $382 $406 $398 $437 $442 $489 $511 $538 ROE 9.5% 8.9% 9.6% 9.7% 9.1% 9.5% 9.2% 9.8% 9.8% 9.9%

This has generally meant an EPS increase in the 5-6% range over time.

Finally, PNW has set the goal of producing 100% carbon free energy by 2050. This is likely to mean large capital outlays between now and then.

Source: June Investor Meeting

During the June investor meeting, PNW reviewed the impact of COVID-19 so far on the operation. As expected, residential use was higher and commercial and industrial use was down.

Source: June 6, 2020 Investor Meeting Presentation.

As of May 26, the impact on EPS was $0.14. In the first quarter presentation, the impact on EPS was $0.10 from March 13 through April 30. Arizona’s began a phased reopening on May 4 even though the “Stay-At-Home” order did not expire until May 15. Interestingly, PNW did not change 2020 guidance of $4.75-$4.95 per share from the 2019 Q4 conference call to the 2020 Q1 conference call.

As of this moment, there is some concern that Arizona may have opened too fast. There is controversy there and some of it seems to be politically motivated. Therefore, I will not comment further except to say it is prudent to expect some negative affect on the EPS when trying to place a value on PNW.

Debt and liquidity.

PNW holds debt at the corporate or PNW level, and the subsidiary or APS level. There is $450 million due later in 2020 and management intends $450 million to refinance and there is also $1.2 billion undrawn revolver if needed. There are no further debt maturities until 2023. PNW does not have a liquidity problem.

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Debt $3,462 $4,022 $4,789 $4,368 $4,833 EBITDA $1,462 $1,421 $1,545 $1,474 $1,359 Ratio 2.4 2.8 3.1 3.0 3.6

Debt to EBITDA has been increasing over the last five years but is still at a manageable 3.6 for a regulated utility.

$ Millions 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Cash From Operations $1,094 $1,023 $1,118 $1,277 $957 $967 Interest Expense ($195) ($206) ($220) ($244) ($235) ($234) CFO interest coverage 5.6 5.0 5.1 5.2 4.1 4.1

Operating cash flow covers the interest better than 4 times. The trend has been toward lower coverage over the last five years. The debt situation is manageable. The credit rating agencies agree, assigning PNW solid credit ratings in the “A” range.

Source: PNW Website

Moody’s has PNW and APS on negative outlook. Probably due to increasing leverage noted above and PNW goal of carbon free production, which will be capital intensive.

Dividend Safety and Growth.

The table below summarizes the dividend payout history for the last 10 years.

Both the EPS and CFO payout ratios are at safe levels.

PNW froze the dividend and paid $2.10 per share from 2007-2012. That is the only freeze and there have been no cuts since 1993. Before that Seeking Alpha shows the dividend was eliminated in 1989. I did not investigate the reason it was eliminated. Since resuming increases in 2012, the average dividend growth has been about 5%-6%

Valuation

Analysts at FactSet, and Reuters show that COVID-19 will have only minimal impact on earnings in 2020. Both have average estimates in the $4.80 range. This aligns with management as they did not decrease guidance from $4.75-$4.95 due to the pandemic. To be conservative in my valuation I will assume slightly below management estimate at $4.65 and then a recovery to $4.95 next year and 5% growth after that.

I am showing the DCF value to be around 85 and the Graybeard Retirement Margin of Safety (GBR MOS) price of about $72.

I also like to review the fair value estimates of the analysts.

PNW Various Analyst Value Estimates DCF $ 85.00 GBR MOS $ 72.00 Morningstar(1) $ 89.00 CFRA FV(2) $ 82.90 FG Normal PE(3) $ 75.86

It is very likely the fair value of PNW is in the range of $75-$85. The GBR MOS of $72 is my target price for PNW.

Summary

PNW is a regulated electric utility that serves most of Arizona, which is one of the fastest growing areas in the United States in terms of population and jobs. Return on equity and EPS growth have been consistent in the past at about 9.5% and 5% respectively. The company has goal of 100% carbon free energy production by 2050 which will be capital intensive. PNW has good liquidity for the next few years. Interest and dividend coverage ratios are safe. The debt/EBITDA ratio has ticked up in the last year. It is not concerning now but bears watching. PNW has not cut the dividend since 1994 but did freeze in the Great Recession. The fair value is estimated between $75-$85 per share. The GBR margin of safety target price is $72.

(1) Morningstar Equity Analyst Report | Report as of 12 May 2020

(2) CFRA Stock Report | June 06, 2020

(3) FastGraphs Normal PE for years 2000 - present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.