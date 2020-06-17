It's been a volatile start to the year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), and while the senior gold producers have taken a rest the past two months, some micro-cap juniors continue to register new 52-week highs. While some of these moves are clearly justified, such as the move higher in Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), which is undervalued compared to its peers, other moves in the sector are less justified, such as the parabolic rally we've seen in Tudor Gold (OTC:TDRRF) the past month.

While Tudor Gold continues to report thick gold intercepts from its Treaty Creek Project in British Columbia, the stock is now valued at US$200 million with no resource in place currently. This figure is higher than Skeena's market cap next door, but Skeena holds a resource of roughly 4 million gold-equivalent ounces. Besides, the stock is now getting extended short term, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Based on this relative overvaluation, and the fact that the stock is flashing exhaustion signals short term, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Tudor Gold certainly has the right address for mineral exploration, sandwiched between Seabridge Gold's (SA) multimillion-ounce Snowfield Project, Pretium Resources' (PVG) multimillion-ounce Brucejack Mine, and next door to Barrick Gold's (GOLD) bonanza-grade past-producing Eskay Creek Mine. For those unfamiliar, this address is the Golden Triangle in British Columbia; a well-endowed gold district rivaled only by a few gold belts worldwide. Thus far, the company has had solid exploration success as it works to delineate a low-grade bulk tonnage deposit at its Treaty Creek Project. However, it does not have a resource estimate in place yet, as further definition drilling is required to improve drill spacing for a NI-43-101. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the below map, Tudor's current focus is the Goldstorm and Copper Belle zones at Treaty Creek, with a 1.4-kilometer strike length traced out to date on the property. While the grades at Treaty Creek aren't high-grade like we're used to from Valley of the Kings and Eskay Creek, we are seeing thick intercepts, with an average gold-equivalent grade of roughly 0.80-0.90 grams per tonne drilled to date. GS-19-47, the most northeastern hole drilled to date intersected 1,081 meters of 0.59 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and GS-19-42 also delivered an impressive intercept of 780 meters of 0.68 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

These holes suggest that we're seeing thickness improve to the northeast, and while these holes may not look economical at low grades, these are similar types of holes to what we saw coming out of Trelawney Gold and Richfield Ventures a decade ago, before they were acquired by IamGold (IAG), and New Gold (NGD), respectively. However, it's worth noting that both Trewlaney's Cote Lake and Richfield's Blackwater had 25% higher grades than my estimate for Goldstorm of 0.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, and these deposits were massive, with over 5 million ounces. Therefore, while we've seen some impressive intercepts, it's still very early days to mention them in the same sentence as these two behemoth bulk-tonnage deposits.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The company started an aggressive fully-funded 20,000-meter drill program last month, and the goal is to improve spacing to complete a resource estimate in the next 12 months. Currently, drill spacing is closer to 100 meters, so I would expect the drill program to focus more on definition drilling vs. step-out holes aimed at increasing the length of the mineralized system. Based on drilling to date, I believe there is the potential for 1.5-1.9 million ounces of gold to be proven up within the next 12 months at these zones, at an average gold-equivalent grade above 0.70 grams per tonne. This would be a significant positive development for the company and could, undoubtedly, command a market cap of US$125 million or higher. Unfortunately, the issue is that the company is already trading at a US$200 million market cap after yesterday's advance and has priced in much of the future projected ounces at the deposit. Let's take a closer look below to explain why this might cap the stock's upside short term:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the chart below, Skeena Resources currently has a resource of 3.98 million gold-equivalent ounces at 400% higher grades (4.85 grams per tonne gold equivalent) at its Eskay Creek Project, and it is Tudor Gold's neighbor in the Golden Triangle. Currently, the company is trading at an enterprise value per ounce of less than US$35.00, and a market cap of US$173 million based on this resource. Meanwhile, Tudor Gold is now sitting at a US$200 million market cap based on ~162 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.23, with no resource estimate in place currently, meaning it's much less de-risked.

Even if my forecast of 1.70 million ounces at the two delineated zones is conservative and Tudor proves up 2 million ounces at ~0.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, this would still leave Tudor at a higher market cap with half the ounces that Skeena has currently. Therefore, it is not a leap to claim that Tudor is quite overvalued, or Skeena is very undervalued. Given that exploration-stage ounces are presently getting a value of US$50.00~/oz on average in the market, I would argue that it's both: Skeena is undervalued, and Tudor is overvalued, leading to a valuation headwind for Tudor at US$1.23.

(Source: Author's Chart, Author's Estimates, Company Data)

The other issue for Tudor, however, is that the technical picture is also getting ahead of itself, leading to a technical headwind as well. As we can see below, Tudor Gold has put together an impressive run over the past month, up over 170% in less than 20 trading days. While this has helped the stock break out of a multi-month base, it's also pushed Tudor Gold onto a short-term sell signal, shown by the orange bar in the below chart. The stock has triggered this exhaustion signal as Tudor is now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and we see abnormal volume characteristics.

This suggests that retail investors are piling into the stock at a brisk pace. Generally, when small investors are piling into a stock after a rapid advance, this typically means that the trade has become crowded, and the upside is typically muted in the short term. While this doesn't mean that Tudor Gold has to crash from these levels, it does mean that the reward to risk is poor here for starting new positions above US$1.23.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While Tudor Gold has done an excellent job delineating its Treaty Creek Project to date, investors are now paying over US$100/oz for projected ounces unless Tudor manages to prove up more than 2 million ounces before year-end. This is not ideal, because as noted, ounces in this sector are currently being valued at closer to US$50.00/oz in Tier-1 jurisdictions, except for a few rare outliers. To make matters worse, Tudor has now quite extended on its technical chart, more than 50% above its 200-day moving average. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above US$1.23, as it rarely pays to panic-buy when a stock is already getting overheated short term. In fact, if Tudor were to head above US$1.25, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKREF, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.