We talked about the general state of the economy, interest rates on hard money loans, measures LOAN has taken to weather the current economic storm, and their current competitive position.

Although cautious regarding REITs, the idea of residents moving out of New York and to the suburbs brought me to considering LOAN.

I am generally cautious about investing in REITs. I don't like that they constantly have to access capital markets in order to grow, resulting in high debt levels and routine dilution of shareholders after equity offerings. However, looking in niche spaces can present unique opportunities where competition is low and value can be found. This is what initially interested me in Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), a hard money lender operating primarily in New York, and to a lesser extent New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida. They provide loans of approximately 12 months duration to house flippers and the like who buy and improve real estate and then sell it to those searching for a new home. The only other REIT like them is Sachem Capital, who engages in the same type of business but operates primarily in Connecticut. After having looked briefly at LOAN financials and finding nothing to cause me to immediately dismiss them, I decided to start my deeper due diligence process, part of which is calling in to try and chat with an upper level executive.

When I call investor relations lines at the publicly traded companies I research, I seldom get to talk with the CEO. But when it is a micro-cap that only has five employees, odds are good that the boss will be the one to answer the questions. That is what happened last week when I phoned LOAN. In addition to just trying to get a feel for managerial competence, I called to discuss recent headlines I had seen about people moving out of New York City proper in large numbers. This trend has been in place for a while but has been accelerated with the COVID-19 lockdowns. I wondered whether or not LOAN was seeing an increase in business opportunities as a result of these people searching for homes. My intent with this article is to of course discuss the answer Mr. Assaf Ran, CEO, gave me on this topic, but to also discuss a number of other matters that he opened up about. Overall, I was impressed by his transparency and his willingness to share his views. Bottom line up front: Mr. Ran is exceptionally competent, honest, and has the interests of his share-holders as a top priority. The companies track record of zero defaults is impressive. LOAN is also trading at a compelling valuation, and has ample liquidity to get through this crisis. These facts together make for a strong investment idea.

From the City to the Suburbs

I was listening to the radio last week and stumbled upon a five minute story segment that, after a bit more research, furthered my interest in LOAN. You can listen to it in its brief entirety here, but the main thrust of it was that a New York based entity, called the Suburban Jungle Group, whose business is to help people relocate from the city to the suburbs, has seen a exponential increase in patronage since the Corona Virus lock-downs were put in place. They provide free real estate services for those looking to find a home in the suburbs of various major metropolitan areas across the country, New York being a major one. While the Suburban Jungle Group has no relationship or interchange with LOAN that I know of, given that they operate in the same geographic area and business sector, I surmised that perhaps LOAN was enjoying the same uptick in business opportunities that they were.

Per the radio bit, business at Suburban Jungle Group has gone up a whopping 300% in the course of this pandemic time frame. The reasons for people wanting to get out of the city are several:

- The reason for living in the city is proximity to jobs and amenities. With all amenities shut down, what's the point?

- With so many people so close together in the city, this pandemic has proven that those conditions lead to huge disease outbreaks. Contagions travel quickly.

- The increased prevalence, and I believe permanent shift towards teleworking means that people don't need to live in the city in order to be close to their office. Their home is their office. A short commute isn't an advantage if their is no commute.

- Similarly, with more people working from home, people need and want more square footage whereby to have a dedicated home office space. That isn't very convenient if you only have maybe a thousand square feet worth of apartment. Moving to a multi-room home in the suburbs makes far more sense. You can get more space for the same dollar spent on rent or a mortgage.

Others involved in real estate are talking about similar trends, as a CNBC article points out:

Brokers say there’s a rush of buyers and renters from the city who are asking for the same thing: more space and more distance from neighbors and crowds. Some of the wealthy are looking to rent. Others are checking out second homes a short drive from the city and still others want more permanent primary homes for their families. “I can’t remember the last time we were this busy,” said Owen Berkowitz, with the Berkowitz Marrone Team at Douglas Elliman. “It seems like everyone wants to leave the city,” Steven Magnuson, a broker in Greenwich, Connecticut said. “Our problem is not enough inventory for sale. We’ve been on the phone 24/7 and on email.”

Another article from The New York Post gives further detail:

.... diehard New Yorkers, some of whom had never even considered leaving the city before, are thinking about staying away for the long haul. New York City’s largest moving company, Dumbo Moving + Storage, reported that moves were up 11 percent this March compared with last, “which is unusual because people don’t typically move this time of year,” says CEO and founder Lior Rachmany. “The peak moving season begins in May, which is why this increase in moves is strictly due to COVID-19.

Interestingly, some of these trends were in place prior to the pandemic. Corona Virus has simply accelerated the pace. An article from a New York based CBS news website published in January says:

According to U.S. Census data released Monday, people are leaving New York at a faster rate than nearly any other state in the nation. For the fourth straight year, the state’s population decreased as the number of residents choosing to go elsewhere outpaced the number of births, new residents moving in, and people immigrating to the Empire State. New York is one of only 10 states to see their population go down between 2018 and 2019, according to a study by the Empire Center for Public Policy. “New York has lost nearly 1.4 million residents to the rest of the country since 2010 – and largely as a result of this outflow, the Empire State’s total population barely budged during the decade,” a Dec. 30 Empire Center release said. “The cost of living in New York — the high taxes, regulations and housing costs — are making it untenable to live the American dream here,” Staten Island Councilman Joe Borelli told the New York Post. In 2019 the state saw its population drop by 76,000 people — about 0.4 percent overall — the largest decline of any state in the U.S. last year.

As it relates to LOAN, and to see if they might be positively impacted, we have to ask where those people go once they leave New York. Operating in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Florida doesn't do these companies much good if people are leaving New York City for Utah or Alaska. Some data from the Independent Budget Office Of New York City gives us insight, though the information is old, from 2012:

*Image from the Independent Budget Office of New York City

Overwhelmingly, people leaving New York City historically move elsewhere in New York and into New Jersey, predictably, but a whopping 10% went to Florida. This mass migration stands to benefit LOAN in a rather targeted way, since those are the key areas they operate in, along with Connecticut which is also high up on the percentage list.

So is LOAN benefiting? While I think this data needs to be paid attention to, Mr. Ran was rather restrained when I asked him about the trends. First of all, he remarked that when these moves have happened in the past it has only been temporary. People go back to the city. Furthermore, he also mentioned how most folks leaving the city are rich upper class. LOAN doesn't service loans with a high price tag. Their main targets are fix and flip situations, and that usually happens with distressed properties in low to middle income neighborhoods. A typical loan for them is in the $500,000 range, but they have gone as high as $2.5 million. That is rare. Perhaps they will seek more high dollar value opportunities given the trends.

Overall, the answer to my question was basically no, they aren't seeing an uptick in business activity due to people leaving NYC proper. He couldn't say as much because he didn't want to speak to any recent developments that they haven't publicly disclosed. But what he did share made it easy to read between the lines. Again, maybe they will start looking for loans on properties that fits what the people who are leaving the city are looking for. Nonetheless the data is interesting and could stand to benefit LOAN if they open up their book to higher value properties and more affluent clientele.

Other Talking Points

Recessions aren't good for real-estate. Mr. Ran said that often in our phone call. The recent economic turmoil has put pressure on the rates that LOAN is able to charge investors on the loans they provide. In fact, interest rate pressure preceded COVID-19 as the FED lowered benchmark rates twice in 2019. They list in their public filings that they charge rates between 9% and 14%, and Mr. Ran told me that of late they have been dealing primarily in the 9% range, with some borrowers asking for even less. Furthermore, the affect of the recession on peoples paychecks means that fewer homes will be transacted, and the homes bought will be at a lower price tag. Not only does this discourage house flippers from doing what they do, as the appetite for home buying dries up, but it also means that those who do will be taking out smaller loans. Of course this will affect interest income LOAN collects. It's a difficult situation: fewer transaction and lower dollar value transactions at lower interest rates.

A positive point Mr. Ran mentioned is that in these environment, LOAN has historically been able to take market share from competitors. When things recover, LOAN could be in a better place to grow. The advantages that they cite of their business model over traditional lenders is:

We believe that the demand for relatively small loans to acquire, renovate or improve residential real estate held around the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida markets presents a compelling opportunity to generate attractive returns for an established, well-financed, non-bank lender like us. We have competed successfully in these markets notwithstanding the fact that many traditional lenders, such as banks and other institutional lenders, also service this market. Our primary competitive advantage is our ability to approve and fund loans quickly and efficiently. We further believe that our flexibility to structure loans to suit the particular needs of our borrowers and our ability to close quickly make us an attractive alternative to banks and other large institutional lenders for small real estate developers and investors.

The current unique situation could allow them to improve relationships and create new ones.

Raising Capital

I am impressed with the decisions that Mr. Ran makes in running his company. One unique rule they have in place is to not issue equity to raise capital at a price less than the previous issuance. The logic behind this is sound and protects shareholders. Naturally, stock prices at well run companies should rise over time. If the stock isn't rising, there are probably stagnations or declines in the business itself. Mr. Ran is holding himself accountable to getting good returns on the moneys raised via stock offerings, such that the stock price of the common will rise. If that doesn't happen, he has committed to not dilute existing shareholders at cheap stock levels. From the 2019 letter to shareholders:

We did not conduct any capital raises during 2019 as we try to only issue new shares at a higher price than the previous offering. Rather, we bought back shares both in 2019 and 2020 through our Board approved share buy-back programs.

Doing this can't be said for MANY other companies, and REITs in particular since they have to issue equity or take out debt in order to get money to grow. They can't retain hardly an earnings as a source of capital. Choosing to buyback shares when prices are low and issue equity when shares are high is precisely the game all of us are trying to play and win as investors: buy low, sell high. The list is long of both investors and companies who do the opposite.

It should also be mentioned that in the face of interest rate declines lately and the subsequent consequences on income, Mr. Ran cut his paycheck considerably in order to ensure that he was not being enriched while shareholders suffer. From his 2019 annual letter to shareholders:

2019 was another year of no defaults, and we maintained our $0.12 quarterly and $0.48 annual dividend from 2018. Yet in order to offset the lost income due to the reduction in interest rates, I forfeited two months of my salary (November and December 2019), and also asked the Compensation Committee not to award me an annual bonus.

This behavior is certainly something I want to see out of a manager.

Valuation

There are two paths I want to take in coming up with an intrinsic value. First, I want to do a reverse engineered dividend discount model that aims to understand by how much the market thinks LOAN will be able to raise their dividend in coming years. Instead of projecting my own estimates for future annual dividend growth and then coming up with an intrinsic value, I will start with where shares are currently trading, a known value. Then, I fiddle with the growth rate on the dividend until I get the known value. Here is a screenshot of the online tool I use to conduct this exercise:

*Image from dqydj.com

Based on the calculation, assuming a 10% discount rate, the market is only pricing in 3% dividend growth for the next five years, and then only 1% for 25 years then-after. Historically, LOAN has doubled their dividend payout 4 times in the past 7 years. That growth has disappeared in the past two years, the dividend being held steady at $0.12 quarterly or $.48 annually, and was even cut down to $0.11 and now $0.10 quarterly in response to COVID-19. Notice that my calculations are based on this new reduced payout of $0.40 a share annually, which reduces intrinsic value, not TTM values which are higher. Once things recover and dividend growth resumes, I think 3% for five years and 1% for 25 there-after is very achievable and indeed beatable. Market participants seem rather pessimistic about LOAN prospects to price in this low dividend growth rate.

Next, I want to use historic price to book ratios to determine what we can expect out of LOAN under normal economic circumstances once things recover from COVID-19. I opted for P/B ratio over P/E or any other because their book assets are their business, the loans that they hold. Their five year average P/B ratio is 1.99. Yet it currently sits at 1.39. With $3.40 is book value, if they revert back to the average the stock will trade at $6.78, more than 50% over current trading levels.

Both the dividend growth model and the book value exercise point to undervaluation.

Conclusion

I consider LOAN to be a good opportunity at this time. Mr. Ran seems exceptionally shareholder friendly and very good at his job. He meets in person with every single borrower before they lend a dime. Never has his company experienced a default since going public in 2014. His interests are very aligned with shareholders, as he owns 26% of the common stock and has recently been purchasing shares on the open market, 47,000 shares in March alone. Current conditions might prove exceptionally challenging, but they don't have any bonds due until 2026, and their line of credit term is through 2023. They still have almost $19 million that they can draw on under their credit line if need be. The recent dividend reduction will save them almost $100,000 every quarter. All told, their current liquidity will allow them to operate for more than six years even if they don't make a single cent moving forward. Of course that won't happen, but it goes to show that things are relatively safe. They have the funds to weather the storm, and a competent captain at the helm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.