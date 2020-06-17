Summary

As the cannabis industry matures, investors are looking for companies that are either already profitable (only a couple fit the bill) or at least on the right path.

Barry Fishman, CEO at Vivo Cannabis, talks about their path to profitability, focusing on Canada, Germany and Australia and his view on the necessity of debt.

We also cover what he looks for in M&A targets, why he's not focusing on the US, social equity in the industry, and the challenges COVID brings.