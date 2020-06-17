As the cannabis industry matures, investors are looking for companies that are either already profitable (only a couple fit the bill) or at least on the right path.
Barry Fishman, CEO at Vivo Cannabis, talks about their path to profitability, focusing on Canada, Germany and Australia and his view on the necessity of debt.
We also cover what he looks for in M&A targets, why he's not focusing on the US, social equity in the industry, and the challenges COVID brings.
Barry Fishman is CEO at Vivo Cannabis (OTCQB:VVCIF). He has over 20 years as a healthcare business leader, is the former CEO of three pharmaceutical companies with Canadian and international experience as well as extensive public company board experience.
Topics include:
- 5:00 - Long-term pharma executive, ran Teva Canada (NYSE:TEVA) and before that 17 years at Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). Learned about compliance and quality in that industry. Started at Bedrocan, one of the first cannabis LPs in Canada, and was on the board when they went public, involved in Tweed and Bedrocan becoming Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), served on their board as well. After learning about the industry, switched from operational role in pharma into an operational role in cannabis. Then joined ABcann about 3 years ago, which became Vivo.
- 7:00 - Lessons learned from previous experience. A lot of companies founded by entrepreneurs, not a lot of focus on boards of directors or corporate governance. Those companies that have a sharp focus on a few things makes execution seamless. Once coming on board at Vivo, they honed their focus, last couple years have been executing that vision without changing course. A lot of companies now trying to catch up to that corporate governance.
- 10:00 - Decision to absorb companies under Vivo umbrella as opposed to doing it all themselves was deliberate choice to focus on core competency. Wanted to build scale in medical cannabis, looked for M&A opportunities - high performing companies with good teams and generally profitable at time of purchase, exemplified by Harvest Medicine. Then realized they needed a flagship brand which is why they bought Canna Farms, an established brand in British Columbia.
- 15:00 - Canadian market - big evolution from funded capacity, where companies' valuation was based on that - now it's companies that have a sharp focus and strong balance sheet. All about business fundamentals, nothing more than having a positive cash flow. That's been a big change in Canadian cannabis market. Health Canada has been on a learning curve, just like the entire industry. At the start there was no real cannabis division, now it's a big division, but they're mostly new to the cannabis business. Not like the pharma world where regulators have been reviewing things for 10-15 years. Now with COVID, they can't do live inspections, which delays certification, but for the most part it's a very positive relationship. Approval process can and will be sped up, but workload is huge.
- 20:30 - Packaging/brand has significant limitations that exist in Canada, have had to build brand awareness and visibility by mostly word of mouth, essential that the product is high quality. Also social media important part of that.
- 25:00 - Very close to receiving license for Phase 5 in Canada, which will incorporate processing capabilities, additional vault storage and some more cultivation space. Also working with Germany regulators to get GMP certified, but COVID delaying the process as noone from Germany is now flying to do Canadian inspections. Trying to figure out alternatives. Germany is their starting off point in Europe. Planning to start selling GMP certified products in Germany before the end of 2020. 2 options for supply - either from Ontario or Linneo Health, a southern Spanish GMP certified cultivator, which is a Vivo partner.
- 30:00 - Uplisted to TSX in January 2020 so they could tap into institutional investors, on OTC markets in the US. Not active in the US, not a significant amount of US investors. Contemplated listing on major US exchanges, but time isn't right. Focused on building Canadian business, expanding into Germany and Europe and building network and selling product in Australia. Focused on doing a few things well, the US market is a huge nut to crack with super intense competition, Vivo would rather play in a market where they can differentiate themselves and stand out before thinking about getting into the States.
- 33:00 - Excited about Australia because of their patient growth and opening up market access. Last year, paper work involved was tight, now it's closer to Canadian model. Doctors will be more likely to give patients cannabis treatment. Building cannabis medical clinics across Australia to gain more knowledge, familiar market to North America and Vivo's management team is quite familiar with that territory.
- 37:00 - Path to profitability - recorded $8.2 million in net revenue in Q1 2020 which is their 5th consecutive quarter of growth, 62% higher than that period last year. Continue to grow sales at substantial rate, managing operating expenses - same this year as last year while sales are growing. Healthy balance sheet - cash and equivalents - $35 million in cash. Significant patient base, strong predictability of business and high average selling price of products - roughly between $6-7. Any company that can continue to grow like that is on the right road to profitability. Next few quarters will prove this out - had originally targeted 2020 to become profitable, but with COVID that has had to be tweaked. Cannabis 2.0 rollout has also been great - Vivo is number one in market share of extracts with over 50% in Ontario.
- 42:00 - Debt in Vivo is convertible debentures and was done in a very hot cannabis market. Due dates are over next few months - looking now at how best to handle those. Premature to comment on that, but well positioned to handle them along with growing the business. Believe that having some debt on balance sheet is a prudent way to run a business, either will handle convertible debentures or getting into new debt instruments in order to fund growth going forward. But this depends on markets and the time-frame involved. Evaluating options now.
- 49:00 - Raphael Mechoulam (widely acknowledged as the 'father of cannabis research') has a paid position on Vivo's board and is under a confidentiality agreement. He talks with Vivo about their cannabis 3.0 plans and they try to pick his brain - what would he do if he had to fund a new program with new, novel cannabis products - what would he put his money into?
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.