It has had a run up along with the broader market momentum since then.

This REIT was another one of our value picks earlier this year.

All amounts are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:DREUF) was another one that we were bullish on, at the onset of the lockdown back in March. Were we a fan of this industrial REIT and its efforts to increase its geographic diversification beyond North America by deleveraging? Yes. Did we concur with the market pricing of this quality stock at a ridiculous discount to NAV? No. Are we still a buyer or in hindsight have its relatively lower weighted average lease term (WALT) and large exposure to Western Canada changed our mind? Read on to find out.

Then

Back in March, we felt this the price for this REIT had gotten low enough that it had a compelling yield along with the potential to provide investors good risk adjusted returns. We said,

As part of its deleveraging strategy, Dream Industrial just issued units at $13.65 recently. That places it in a very comfortable zone to play its cards right in the next 12 months. Five years out investors should look at a NAV in the $13-$14 region coupled with big dividends along the way. Total return potential is over 100% in our view from these levels, with short term downside of 20-25% possible if the slowdown turns out worse than expected. However, we do believe that in this negative and low interest rate environment, governments in all three areas of Dream Industrials asset base (Canada, U.S. and Europe) will do everything to restart the economy and will likely go to far in the other direction with their jolt of stimulus.

A lot has happened since then. Let’s revisit the key points in light of its recent results.

Diversification Efforts

The REIT is at a nascent stage of diversifying out of North America. Europe offers opportunities that Dream can take advantage of such as a supply side shortage of light industrial and logistics product and a higher potential for growth in e-commerce compared to North America.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

The REIT remains confident in its long term strategic endeavor of geographical diversification. To this end, the key team members of the successfully operated and profitably sold Dream Global REIT are in the driver’s seat for Dream Industrial’s expansion into Europe. Yes, Dream Unlimited Corp (OTC:DRUNF), is the manager this time around too.

Their diversification profile does not end at geography. They have almost 2,000 tenants spread across a decent mix of single and multi-tenant properties. Their top 10 tenants occupy about 18% of their gross leasable area or GLA and provide a similarly proportioned rental revenue of about 16%.

Funds From Operations or FFO

The year over year FFO decreased from 0.21 per unit to 0.17 per unit. It had also been steadily trending downwards after Q1-2019. This was mainly due to Dream’s deleveraging efforts, acquisitions and higher overhead due to expansion into the US and European markets over the last one year.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

As luck would have it, Dream was in the middle of its strategic changes and deleveraging effort when the pandemic struck. We think, the FFO or any other income statement metric should be given the rest of this year to settle down before we can base any valuation of the stock of it.

Valuation

What Dream does have, is a solid base of industrial properties. At this time, we would utilize the price to tangible book value, which although has had an improvement since we last wrote on it, still has some ways to go to do justice to the quality industrial assets it holds.

In comparison, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF), two other Canadian industrial REITs are priced at a better multiples by the market. Whereas Granite has a European presence, Summit only operates in Canada, albeit with majority of its presence in Ontario and Quebec and not Alberta, like Dream.

While Dream did write down the fair value of its properties by $36 million in Q1, we could see further write downs once we have more visibility regarding the impact of the pandemic in the next quarter or two. Even if we consider another 2% write down, the fair value is higher than what is reflected by the current market price, which was $10.95 at the time of writing this article.

Source: Authors Estimates Utilizing Q1 Financial Report

At the same time there is not much juice left on the upside to fair value. This REIT has traded at a premium in the past but perhaps today investors should only look to buy this when it is at a decent discount to its NAV.

Distributions

The REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.0583 and at the time of writing this article was yielding 6.4%. It should be noted that the distributions are in cash with the suspension of the DRIP at this time. Throughout 2019 the FFO payout ratio was between 83%-98% and in Q1-2020 it finally breached 100%.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

Dream has the liquidity to maintain its distribution while it navigates the pandemic times and brings to fruition its long term strategic plans. Along with cash availability, it also has $842 million in unencumbered assets to borrow against if need arises.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

Since the results, Dream also increased its liquidity by replacing the $150 million credit facility with a $250 million credit facility. Note that some of the amounts are expressed in US dollars.

The Trust has received a commitment for a US$250 million unsecured revolving credit facility which will replace the $150 million secured revolving credit facility. The new facility is expected to close in May, mature in January 2022, bear interest at similar rates for Canadian and U.S. dollar draws, and add the ability to drawdown in euros. With the new unsecured facility, the Trust’s liquidity would increase by approximately $200 million and unencumbered assets would increase by $270 million to over $1.1 billion, representing 38% of the Trust’s investment properties value as at March 31, 2020.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

Financing

Following is the debt maturity schedule for the REIT.

Source: Q1-2020 Financial Report

The credit facility remains sufficient to pay off all of the REIT's 2020, 2021 and 2022 maturities should it find any hiccups in financing. We don't think it will come to that, but the extra liquidity is always soothing.

Rent Collection

The REIT collected about 90% of gross rents across its entire portfolio in April. Is also holds over $20 million in security deposits and other payments outstanding to its tenants which represent about 50% of Q1’s net rental income. Dream has also postponed approximately $5 million of maintenance expenditures to next year.

Dream continues to actively assess the impact of the pandemic and avail of the government assistance programs as opportunities present themselves. With the gradual opening of activities in Alberta, we believe rent collection should reach 95% levels rather soon, although Dream might have to contend with some vacancies via bankruptcies.

Conclusion

Overall, Dream is in a position to navigate this turbulence and we see its key assets as being worth significantly more down the line. That said the stock is moving closer to our fair value since we last wrote on it and we have lowered what we would like to pay across the spectrum.

The payout ratio has also reached an uncomfortable zone and we have seen the Dream Team has not been hesitant in cutting dividends when it needed to. Dream Office REIT cut its dividend twice in the 2016-2017 time period as it dealt with the Alberta oil price fallout. Based on all the information, Dream Industrial has a "High" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 33-50% probability of dividend cut in the next 12 months. We are downgrading this to neutral today and hope to revisit a long rating when visibility improves.

