You can sell puts against it that not only may result in buying you into the position at a cheap price, but hedging that bet through the premium income you generate.

It trades near its long-term low as far as P/E multiple, and certainly worth buying here.

With over $23 billion in net assets, it can weather any storm.

Progressive Corporation is one of the best insurance companies in terms of financial position.

Thesis

There’s a reason why, when you are looking to buy insurance of any kind, you want to look at a company that has been around for a long time. That’s because you don’t want to purchase insurance from a company that does a lousy job of investing its premiums.

That’s why insurance companies can be one of the most consistent and reliable stocks to buy. They target a certain long-term return and if they succeed, it means they will pay regular dividends.

Now, there is a delicate balancing act that successful insurance companies must engage in.

However, the advancement of technology and analytics, coupled with massive amounts of actuarial data make this balancing act far easier than it was 20 years ago.

If you want to invest in an insurance stock, ask these 3 key questions:

Question: Do they underwrite well?

With mountains of actuarial data available across multiple generations of human existence, and the computing power to crunch the numbers, underwriting is simply a matter of throttling up or down the amount of risk a company chooses to take.

This is why, when you check a quote online, you get such rapid responses. All the hard work is done by the time you apply.

The key is that an insurance company doesn’t get too greedy with premiums so they price themselves out of the market, and that by properly underwriting risk, they don’t have to loosen up underwriting to attract risky clients if they overpay on claims.

Question: Do they invest premiums well?

For all the money that is collected in premiums that isn’t spent on operating expenses and claim payments, investing that money with a long-term goal, is essential to the long-term survival of an insurance business.

The proceeds from investment must create claim reserves in the event of Black Swan events, fund operations, and pay dividends.

If the managers invest too aggressively with the intent to lower premiums to grab market share, the company could then find itself in heaps of trouble if their riskier investments fail. If that jeopardizes reserves to pay claims, they could be at risk for becoming insolvent.

Question: Do they pay claims in the right way?

What is the right way to pay claims? There’s a balance here, too. They want to have a good reputation for paying claims so they can remain competitive. However, they have to be careful to push back on claims that are suspect, and fight opposing attorneys and insurance companies so they pay what is fair.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has been around since 1937 and, while it is primarily known for its auto insurance business, it has other lines as well. The auto line is actually the 3rd largest in the US, but besides that, have a look at what else the company offers according to its 10-K:

The company's Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for transportation used by small businesses. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. It also offers reinsurance service.

Progressive is a big and recognizable brand name, with a solid financial foundation.

PGR has over $40 billion in investments, against only $12.6 billion in unpaid claims and $5.4 billion in debt. Its free cash flow has exploded in the past couple of years, and is now about $5.9 billion over the TTM.

Valuation

While it can be difficult to assess what net income really means at an insurance company because they have investments and realized gains/losses each year.

However, we consider those investments to be part of the business because they are just as central to how the business performs as underwriting is.

To find if PGR is a value, we look at PGR’s current TTM P/E ratio and compare it to its historical TTM P/E ratio (from FactSet and William Blair)

With TTM Diluted EPS of $6.06 and Monday’s closing price of $80, PGR stock trades at a P/E ratio of 13.3. As we can see from this chart (created from FactSet and William Blair), that’s almost near the bottom of its long-term multiple, making it a value.

Risks

There are risks to be aware when dealing with insurance stock, and certainly with PGR in this environment. The risks are mostly related to the three core issues mentioned above.

Even though PGR has been in business for over 80 years, underwriting has changed since then.

PGR has obviously done well changing with the tide, but with the COVID-19 situation, it must stay on top of how it underwrites its life insurance policies to make sure they account for this kind of risk going forward.

PGR could also pay out enormous sums from COVID-19 deaths, and even though that seems unlikely and it has plenty of reserves, an ongoing pandemic could hamper its balance sheet.

The market has obviously taken a beating the past few weeks, and while PGR stock’s portfolio appears to be in good shape, the market could crash yet again, undermining claims payment ability.

Claim payouts are a particularly challenging issue right now, because most insurers are denying business interruption claims.

PGR must be careful if and how it pays those claims, because litigation is likely in any event. Severe litigation against PGR specifically could result in billions in payouts.

That risk also spins into the risk of regulatory matters. State and federal government may take issue with any appearance that PGR is stonewalling clients during the epidemic. That can hurt its brand, its business, and its balance sheet if there is a regulatory assault.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $75 puts are selling for $3.75, giving you a 5% return over a 8-week period. If put to you, you will be buying PGR stock at the equivalent of $71.25 per share, which means getting it at 12x earnings, and you have a 6% buffer between today’s price and the strike price.

The November $72.50 puts are going for $5.30, giving you a 7% return over a 5-month period. If put to you, you will be buying PGR stock at the equivalent of $67.20 per share, which means getting it at 11.3x earnings.

People weren’t driving cars very much due to COVID-19, but by January, the country should be back to normal. So we expect claims to increase. In that case, if you want to wait to see how things work out in the claim arena, consider the January $70 puts, which sell for about $5.40

You are earning almost 8% over a 7-month period.

If put to you, you will be buying PGR stock at the equivalent of $64.60 per share, which would be a discount of almost 20% from here, which means getting it at 10.7x earnings.

PGR is already a value stock.

Selling naked puts will earn you extra cash and you might pick up a legendary insurance company in the process - which also pays a 0.52% dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.