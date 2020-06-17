The company has shored up liquidity to prepare for an extended shutdown scenario, but its comes at high interest costs.

Refunds are a mess right now - Eventbrite is in the middle of a class action lawsuit from ticket holders demanding refunds.

While Eventbrite says trends have improved in May, the company is still left reeling from huge losses in Q1.

There has probably never been a more challenging time in Eventbrite's (EB) existence. The company whose livelihood depends on massively attended, in-person events has seen its business fall apart and its ticket sales decline to near-nothing in the wake of the coronavirus. And though shares have rebounded optimistically from their March lows, the business is still facing several rocky bumps ahead:

My take on Eventbrite: despite signs of recovering ticket volumes in May, there's a good chance that many people will avoid large gatherings for a long time. The concert season has been disrupted, with headliner events like Coachella and Stagecoach permanently cancelled (as well as a plethora of other smaller shows) - and attendance at these kinds of events may be permanently down for years.

That's just on the demand side. The pandemic has also hurt Eventbrite's "creators", who supply it with the event content that drives sales. Hard times will also pressure many of these creators out of business and reduce the volume of events on Eventbrite's platform.

Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Ticket trends

It should come as no surprise that Eventbrite's first-quarter results were a disaster. The company's revenue fell to the lowest levels since the IPO, falling -40% y/y to just $49 million as shown in the chart below:

Figure 1. Eventbrite revenue trends

Source: Eventbrite 1Q20 earnings release

Paid ticket volumes fell by -18% y/y in the first quarter, but worsened to -60% y/y by March. April was even worse than March, falling to -88% y/y. However, Eventbrite did note some recovery in May relative to April. In an "operating update" provided in early June, Eventbrite wrote as follows:

Paid ticket volume on the Eventbrite platform increased 33% in May 2020 compared to April 2020, led by a 67% month-to-month increase in paid ticket volume for live, in-person events. Paid tickets in May 2020 were down 82% compared to the same month a year ago, improving from an 88% year-to-year decrease in April 2020."

Still, however, this "recovery" does not in any way mean Eventbrite is free and clear. As noted in the commentary above, May ticket volumes are still down 82% y/y. Q2 is expected to be catastrophic for Eventbrite, with analyst consensus calling for only $14.0 million in revenue (-82% y/y), per Yahoo Finance. And by the way, even in 2021 Wall Street's consensus full-year revenue of $266.1 million still falls -19% short of Eventbrite's 2019 revenues of $326.8 million. The key message here: it will be a long and painful recovery for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite has shored up liquidity, but it comes at a price

Here's the bottom line on Eventbrite's liquidity: while we no longer think the company is in any immediate danger of a squeeze thanks to steps it has taken over the past two months to raise capital, Eventbrite is still running painfully tight.

Eventbrite's balance sheet cash doesn't give a good picture of liquidity because a lot of the cash held represents ticket sale advances that are owed to event creators (which is a point of contention right now - to be discussed in the next section). A detailed walk-down from CFO Lanny Baker on the most recent Q1 earnings call helps us to understand its Q1-ending liquidity picture:

Turning to our balance sheet. We ended the first quarter with $373 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $421 million at the end of 2019. To its fully evaluate Eventbrite's liquidity separate from creator ticket sale proceeds and payables we begin with cash and cash equivalents of $373 million, add funds receivable from ticket sales as well as creator advances totaling $15 million and then we reduce that balance by funds payable of $3 million, as well as creator payables of $233 million. On that basis our available liquidity at March 31 was a $151 million compared to $190 million at December 31, 2019. Finally, let me discuss additional steps we've taken to position the company to endure the crisis and to thrive as live events return. In early April less than a month after the pandemic began to impact live events, we announced the restructuring that is on track to deliver at least $100 million in annualized cost savings. We will start to see the benefit of these actions in the second quarter of 2020."

Before we dive into Eventbrite's cost cuts, note two other capital-raising activities that Eventbrite has undertaken since the close of Q1:

$225 million credit facilities from Francisco Partners, a PE firm. $125 million of that has been funded immediately in the form of an upfront term loan in May; the remaining amount is a longer-term "delayed draw" term loan with the ability to draw as much as $100 million from December 31, 2020 until September 30, 2021.

from Francisco Partners, a PE firm. $125 million of that has been funded immediately in the form of an upfront term loan in May; the remaining amount is a longer-term "delayed draw" term loan with the ability to draw as much as $100 million from December 31, 2020 until September 30, 2021. $125 million in net proceeds raised via convertible notes in June, bearing fairly hefty 5% interest (at least, for a convertible note that's substantial) and converting at the holder's option to Eventbrite shares at $12.60/share in December 2025.

This effectively raises Eventbrite's liquidity to ~$501 million ($151 million as of end of Q1, plus $350 million in new credit facilities and convertible offering).

Meanwhile Julie Hartz, Eventbrite's CEO, notes that the company's layoffs have reduced cash operating expenses to a de minimis amount through the rest of the year:

Specifically, we expect that cash costs excluding processing fees which totaled $57 million in the first quarter will decline to less than $40 million in the second quarter and then to between $33 million and $35 million by the fourth quarter of this year."

Based on these figures, ~$500 million in liquidity is more than sufficient to last through the year. But this cushion doesn't come cheaply. The convertible notes carry substantial interest (many higher-quality issuers have had converts that charge less than 1% interest) and the risk of dilution (the $130 million principal balance on the converts based on today's market cap is about ~15% of the company). The credit facility from Francisco Partners, meanwhile, carries 12.5% interest (4% paid in cash and 8.5% paid "in-kind", per the credit agreement).

The refund mess

Finally, there's the messy refund situation. In June, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Eventbrite for deferring responsibility for refunds to content creators. The plaintiffs argue that Eventbrite has imposed "unlawful limitations" on the parameters for cancelled events, and that Eventbrite has allowed event organizers to offer credits for future events instead of cash refunds.

Eventbrite has been gearing up for a fight on this front, noting in an 8-K filing that "The Company disputes the merits of these claims and intends to vigorously defend against them." Still, the company has set aside reserves for refund losses, as noted in its shareholder letter:

Figure 2. Eventbrite refund response Source: Eventbrite 1Q20 earnings release

As far as Q1, Eventbrite has directly refunded ~$3 million of its own cash for cancelled events. While this is a minimal figure, it does open the door to Eventbrite taking responsibility for even more cancelled events when organizers fail to make good on refunds. An unexpected judgment on this lawsuit could drain Eventbrite's newly-acquired liquidity (and by the way, it doesn't look good that Eventbrite's chief legal officer Samantha Hartnett is resigning, effective June 19th).

Key takeaways

While emergency capital-raising measures have shored up Eventbrite's liquidity and prevents the possibility of a near-term bankruptcy, the crisis is far from over for Eventbrite, who through May still saw more than an 80% y/y decline in ticket sales. Add that to the fact that there's currently an uproar over tickets sold for cancelled events, plus the very real possibility that mass live events will see significantly reduced demand and supply for years. Investing in Eventbrite is a huge leap of faith that even a cheap stock price doesn't make up for.

