Good News Statistics: Be Careful

Furthermore, in such a situation, there are a lot of unknown, unknowns that we just can't comprehend yet and must be open to being surprised by what may come about.

Caution needs to be applied to this news because so much is happening to the economy, the statistics have glitches, will be revised, and will be re-interpreted.

Over the past week or so, several pieces of economic information have been released bearing "good news", and investors and the stock market have responded positively.

The retail sales numbers went up for May!

The stock market roared. The S&P 500 stock index rose by 58 points.

Last week, the unemployment rate dropped a large amount. Nonfarm payroll employment rose by 2.5 million in May.

And the stock market bounced up following the news. On the same day as the announcement, the S&P 500 rose by 82 points. The next day the market was open, it rose another 38 points.

The economic recovery is taking off.

Furthermore, industrial production rose 1.4 percent from April 2020 to May 2020, an annualized rate of 17.7 percent. Wow!

These pieces of good news seem to have overcome the bad news from a week ago when the Federal Reserve came out with a forecast that indicated that real GDP would be lower in the fourth quarter of 2021 than it was in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter of 2022 figure for real GDP would be about the same as the fourth quarter of 2019.

What's going on here? What should we be learning from these data, and other data we will be seeing over the next month or two?

Be careful. My advice is, don't fully trust the data, and be careful about committing too quickly to an optimistic outlook.

This Is A Time Of Great Uncertainty

This is a time of radical uncertainty. Not only is it a time when we do not know what the probabilities are about future outcomes, we don't know what some possible future outcomes might be.

In the words of the former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, this is a time when there are a lot of known unknowns, but even more important, it is a time when there are a lot of unknown unknowns.

And, our ability to measure things will also be tested.

For example, as has been well reported,

Some of the details of the jobs report were less encouraging than the top-line figures. The labor department noted a classification error whereby some people had been incorrectly reported as employed but absent from work, instead of temporarily laid off." Otherwise, the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis." So…maybe…the unemployment rate for May should be above 16.0 percent, indicating that unemployment had risen for the month from the April figure of 14.7 percent."

We may not really know what the statistics are reporting until some later date when all things get worked out.

Don't Get Too Excited

A lot is going on in the US economy… and throughout the world.

Yes, the Federal Reserve is doing a lot to keep the downturn from getting too bad.

Yes, the federal government is trying to do its share.

Yes, the economy could achieve a V-shaped recovery.

Yes, the Chinese may back down from hostile trade talk with the US.

But, as Justin Lahart reminds us about the retail sales figures in the Wall Street Journal,

Even so, overall sales in May were 7.9% below their February level, before worries about the coronavirus took hold. Moreover, retail-sales figures don't reflect spending in many services categories, such as haircuts, movies and dentist appointments. That matters because many of these areas have borne the brunt of the damage from the pandemic. Sales at the only services category that is included in the report-restaurants, bars and other food services-rose 29% in May but were still 41% below February levels."

The ultimate issue, according to Mr. Lahart,

Until there is a vaccine, there are limits on just how comfortable many people will be when it comes to resuming their old ways of doing things."

And, he concludes,

Tuesday's retail sales report was comforting, but what shape the economy will take in the months ahead is still unknown. "

In Conclusion

My picture of the future is still more like that of Fed Chair Jerome Powell. I think the overall recovery and restructuring of the economy is going to take a relatively long time. I still believe that there are a lot of changes that are coming to the economy, technological and otherwise, and we won't see this fully, for an extended period of time. A lot of the labor force is not going to be rehired and thus must work out other employment options. I think world trade is not going to fully recover for some time.

Furthermore, I don't think investors in the stock market have accepted this and are responding to the "good news" released this past week. Let's see what happens to stock markets when we are getting more "not-so-good news."

For the longer run, I am still optimistic.

