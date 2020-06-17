Finding good value in the energy sector can be tough. A lot will prefer a large company for small risk, but if you can handle it, I much prefer the small-mid cap companies for their much greater potential gain. Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is a name that has drawn a lot of attention from retail investors. They are doing the right things when it comes to managing their hedge book, balance sheet, and dividend. The stock has risen 200% off the March lows, and still has some gas left in the tank.

Note: All prices are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

How Does The Hedge Book Look?

One of the most important things to look at for oil companies, especially small-mid cap ones, is their hedge book. This often shows how well the company will do in a tough pricing environment.

As you can see above, they are currently 65% hedged for the rest of 2020. This should lead them to roughly $250MM - $350MM in gains simply due to their hedge book. I say this because I do not believe crude will stay between $20-$30 for the remainder of the year. The $350MM - $450MM they use in the slide above is a bit of a stretch in my opinion. The Company's realized derivative gain for crude oil was $56.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $9.0 million in the same period in 2019. Obviously, this is due to the low price environment we are currently in. Looking below we can get a good grasp on what this looks like compared to 2019 at this point.

How Is The Balance Sheet?

If you want to do the absolute minimum due diligence when looking at oil companies in a price environment like we are in now, at least look for ones with manageable debt. It is no secret that there is always plenty of debt in the oil space simply due to the operating costs. This is one of the main reasons I do not like the giant that is Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Looking above, we can see a shorter time frame look at what they have done to decrease the debt over the last couple of years. A big bonus here is that no material near-term senior notes are maturing until 2021. "The interest expense on long-term debt decreased 33 percent in the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the Company's lower average debt balance." Part of this is due to managing their capital budget, which has been reduced by 40% this year. They have also voluntarily shut in about 25,000 boe/d. Another good chunk of this is due to cutting the dividend to preserve the balance sheet. A very important move in my opinion. Looking below, we can see just how net debt has fluctuated over the past 10 years, and what's expected over the next two. I have no issues here right now.

How's The Dividend?

Once upon a time, Crescent Point was paying $2.76 a share, the stock was also worth $42. Fast forward to today, and the company is paying $0.01 per share on an annual basis. All considering, I am taking this as a positive. If you have read some of my articles on Exxon Mobil, you will know how much I despise the fact that they are refusing to cut the dividend. It is extremely important to manage the dividend as the company does better or worse. Racking up debt to cover a dividend is a terrible idea in my opinion.

One of the issues with issuing a dividend is that you almost have to maintain paying some sort of one. Especially a significant one like Crescent Point. From when the dividend was first issued in 2010 at $2.76, the yield was high at almost 8%. This kind of yield continued until 2014, where we saw the price of oil collapse, and with it the share price. Retail investors trusted this as stable income, and there was a major selloff worth 81% from the peak in 2014, to the valley in early 2016. Looking above, we can see the dividend also slid drastically. Investors were shocked and ran for better safe havens.

I do not expect the dividend to ever be wiped out entirely, because many will sell the stock even further, and any dividend related funds will be forced to sell simply due to there no longer being a dividend. I do think management will raise the dividend when the time is right to do so. This may be a couple of years away, but they will reward loyal shareholders.

Who Owns Crescent Point Energy?

Crescent Point has long been a stock that is ruled by retail investors. A lot of this is due to the dividend that the company originally paid, as I just talked about. Looking below, we can see that it is still 63% owned by the general public.

What is important to take here, is that there is a very, very, VERY good chance that a large majority of these shareholders are down large sums at this point. Many likely believe that the dividend will come back sooner than it will. What this means is that there will not likely be tons of selling unless institutions and high-frequency traders drive the price lower. This stock has always been one of, if not, the highest owned stock on the Canadian market by the general public. I do not see that change unless the dividend is wiped out entirely. This leads me to believe there is bullish sentiment around the name.

What Does The Price Say?

Diving into some of the technicals, like most stocks, we have seen a really strong move off the March 2020 lows. That move has totaled over 240% thus far. There is still another 186% to go to get back to the January highs. Let me be very clear, I do not think this will be a $30 stock anytime soon, it may never get there again (unless there are stock splits), but there is still money to be made here as the price recovery continues.

Looking below, we can see the current trend and the two current lines of support and resistance on a daily level. I will always value the horizontal support/resistance over the current trend, but I will never forget that the trend is your friend. What is important here is that a break of $1.49 (Bottom line) would be a break of both support and the trend. This is a key level, and where my stop remains for now.

Note: All charts will be of the Canadian listing, CPG.TO. The US listing is (NYSE: CPG). This is simply due to the average volume on the TSX being much higher.

As for the top line, this is the resistance that we need to see fall before the stock can really get any more legs behind it. Now, this line of $2.42 is still 40% ahead of where we are at today, so there's money to be made in the short term, as long as $1.49 holds.

Now let's add in both the 50-day moving average and the 200-day moving average. Shocking to no one, the price remains well below the 200-day moving average, but this is getting closer and closer to a perfect storm with our top resistance line of $2.42. What this means is that not only do we have to break the price level, but also the moving average for the full bullish move, but when we do, it could be explosive.

As for the 50-day moving average, we can see that this is resting almost perfectly with our current support line! This, giving the price some extra support at these levels. It's not very often we see both moving averages at the current support and resistance levels, but it's nice to see. This defines our trading range. As you can see, the stock battled with the 50-day moving average in late May, as it looked to form a short-term base. We have to hope that this will help hold the stock above the 50-day moving average going forward. A break of this would be bearish.

Above, we can see my current longer-term target price is sitting at $2.75. I do not know how long it takes to get here, but I do know that this was once very solid support. This will become resistance without a doubt. This was the final positive price before the final breakdown in March. There were tons of selling directly below this price then, and I expect there will be selling as we approach that level going forward. This is over 55% from where we sit today at $1.74.

Full disclosure, I have lost on the stock in the past, and this was one of my first ever big losses as I started investing in 2015. I have been trading this stock more short term, but I first bought some at $1.51. I will continue to trim my position as the stock gets oversold as it did on June 8th, and I will look to re-buy on successful bounces off support.

Wrap-Up

As you can see there is a lot to like about Crescent Point Energy. But, it will remain tied to the price of oil. I am bullish on oil in the short-medium term, which makes me bullish on oil equities. I much prefer the small-mid cap companies as there is more potential reward, but that also comes with greater risk. Crescent Point should maintain the dividend, and there is a lot of retail investors banking on a recovery that are not looking to sell anytime soon. If you can't sleep well at night holding small-mid cap oil & gas stocks, then don't bother. Take care of yourself, and stay safe!

