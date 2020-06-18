Dominant player in their market with 80% share, in a market expected to grow at a 30% CAGR the next four years.

Software has held up incredibly well throughout the COVID pandemic. So well, in fact, that EV/Sales multiples have expanded to five-year highs even as median growth rates are at five-year lows:

Source: Factset and JP Morgan Estimates

While it must be fun to own the COUP's and DDOG’s of the world at 35x sales, if growth expectations continue to deteriorate it might be prudent to own a software hedge that is many multiple turns cheaper while also clearly benefiting from an economic slowdown.

What if I told you there is a counter-cyclical name like that, that also has the following characteristics:

Trading at ~1.2x 2020 Annual Recurring Revenue and 2.3x gross profit, multiples normally reserved for distressed software companies with cash burn and negative growth

Growing annual recurring revenue ("ARR") at 18% with accelerating growth

Has 92% revenue retention (and rising)

FCF positive, with an inflection beginning in 2020 (>$20 mm generated in Q1)

Has a gigantic TAM ($16 billion+) with very low penetration

A market that is expected to nearly triple by 2023 (per Gartner)

A new potentially disruptive product released in Q4 2019 that is already getting momentum

Requires limited R&D spend

Has limited direct competition and is >3x the size of the next largest competitor

Has a strong, seasoned management team

Interested? Now for the hair:

Complicated capital structure including a large number of options and warrants, and an onerous convertible preferred

Perpetual legal battles with Oracle that will likely continue into 2021/2022

Relatively low liquidity and low float because of high insider and closely held PE ownership (70%+)

Steady insider selling since the company converted to a public company via SPAC in 2018

Despite those concerns, we believe the risk/reward with Rimini Street (RMNI) at ~$4.25 a share has become extremely asymmetric to the upside, with our downside closer to $3 (1x "ARR") and with plausible upside to $16 (4-bagger) or higher over the next few years if things play out correctly. We are currently targeting $7.50 a share in a very conservative Base Case scenario.

Background & TAM

RMNI was founded in 2005 by current CEO Seth Ravin, an old PeopleSoft VP (now Oracle’s legacy ERP). His view, still unchanged, is that Oracle, SAP, and others charge outrageous amounts for maintenance revenue at 95%+ margins that customers are forced to absorb because of the mission criticality of their products and future upgrades. RMNI was founded as a viable way for customers to move away from that expensive sub-par OEM vendor support.

RMNI is disrupting this traditional enterprise software support market by offering outsourced support for on-premise software at a 50% discount to the software vendor’s pricing along with superior customer service. They claim total cost savings can be 80-90%, as they are also saving the customer from costly upgrades and other nickel-and-dime costs the OEMs hit them with. They mostly support database and ERP platforms from Oracle and SAP, but they also now have a partnership to offer support services for Salesforce, Microsoft, and IBM database products, and others. RMNI’s core offerings currently cover >80% of the total database market. Oracle and SAP alone represent a ~$15 billion TAM. RMNI has carved out unrivaled market dominance within their market niche as they are approximately three times larger than the closest competitor, Spinnaker Support. Because of their relationships with Oracle and SAP, the IT consulting companies (e.g. Accenture, Cognizant) do not offer the Level 4 support (vendor replacement) that Rimini does. One catalyst that we will elaborate further on is in Q3 and Q4 of last year they launched an Application Management Support ("AMS") product for Oracle, SAP, and Salesforce that more than doubles their TAM.

RMNI Value Proposition to Customers

RMNI offers an undeniable value proposition for their customers with a dedicated primary support engineer assigned to each account with a guaranteed 15-minute response time. Their engineers are experts with an average of 15 years of product experience. These employees mostly consist of former Oracle or SAP engineers who helped design the products and wrote the original software code. Support cost for on-premise software is typically ~22% of the software license purchase price, which compares to RMNI’s cost of ~11%. RMNI’s support offerings provide meaningful savings to their clients, not only from discounted maintenance fees, but also by 1) allowing the customer to avoid costly and unnecessary upgrades, 2) not having to pay for customization, and 3) freeing up IT staff to focus on other projects. We have spoken with several customers who have unanimously raved about Rimini on how painless the transition was from vendor to Rimini, and how superior the support levels were relative to Oracle or SAP. We have yet to find an unhappy customer; indeed, churn almost always occurs when the customer ultimately decides to replace their legacy system.

COVID Tailwind

After speaking with customers and former salespeople, we believe recessionary economic conditions help accelerate the adoption of RMNI’s services. Normally in a recession a software firm’s sales cycle may get elongated as large purchase decisions are put off. However, in the case of RMNI, the value proposition is very clear-cut as the cash savings come immediately--within 90 days of the implementation period or sooner (a 30-day written notice is typical to notify Oracle that a customer will no longer be using their support). For RMNI customers, the switch requires little upfront investment, has a short and smooth implementation process, and provides immediate cash savings. For a company paying Oracle $1 million a year in maintenance, switching to Rimini will save them $500k in cash that can be deployed immediately elsewhere.

Given the immediate cash savings by going to Rimini, and given that their churn tends to lessen during downturns as complex cloud conversions get put on hold or are canceled, we believe Rimini can and should do quite well in the post-COVID world. This notion was evidenced by a strong Q1, where annual recurring revenue growth accelerated to 18% from 12.7% in Q1 last year:

Source: Filings and Management Disclosures

Of note is the company was already closing 70% of deals remotely and has now moved to closing 100% of deals remotely, with “no material impact” on sales execution. They can now take the “millions” in travel and marketing event savings and hire additional sales reps to further drive growth. The CEO believes the demand is there, commenting on sales reps on the Q1 call that “We talked about 80 before, we’re going to look to take that up a little bit. We’re probably going to add six to eight additional heads, that we weren’t talking about at the end of the fiscal 2019 number.” A quick scouring of LinkedIn shows numerous sales job openings for Rimini around the world. He also noted that pipeline is “building across all major industry verticals” and is “broad based.”

The only real risk of COVID and the subsequent recession is that RMNI’s customers go through Chapter 7 (liquidation bankruptcy), meaning they would cease to exist. Because the services they provide are so mission critical (ERP/database support), Rimini will get paid even with struggling customers and those going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Encouragingly, the company lowered their A/R balance by $35 million in Q1 (vs. $17 million last year).

Oracle Litigation

Rimini has been engaged in a legal battle with Oracle since they came into existence. Maintenance revenue is the “Golden Goose” for Oracle and they are going to fiercely protect it. While there is plenty to say about the litigation, and we can comment further in the comments if people are interested, here are the key points as we see them:

1) Rimini’s business model has been ruled conclusively legal but was found to “innocently” infringe in one area

2) The infringement, plus legal costs, was ~$120 million and RMNI had to quickly raise costly debt with strict covenants that limited sales and marketing spend

3) This hindered RMNI’s growth in the 2018-2019 period until they were able to refinance on better terms and ramp up S&M again, which they have now done

4) The current ongoing trial, “Oracle II”, seems to be less existential and it should be noted that Rimini started Oracle II by suing Oracle (who then counter-sued)

5) Realistically Oracle II will not be over until late 2021 at the earliest

Despite Rimini effectively winning in its confirmation of business legitimacy, the litigation has been a major expense for Rimini, costing them about $20 million annually, and it is likely to continue in the lead up to the hearings for their counter suit (although they guide to $13-$15 million in 2020). We view this high annual legal bill as an expense necessary to build up a business of scale, in lieu of traditional R&D needed to build most large recurring revenue businesses. In the late 2019/2020 timeframe, this litigation cost will fall considerably in absolute dollar terms and will continue to fall as a percentage of revenue as Rimini compounds the top line. We think the worst of this overhang has passed and there is ultimately no existential risk to Rimini, with the courts confirming that their business of providing third party software support is entirely legal.

With Rimini now on the offensive with the second lawsuit, it is possible the litigation goes from largest overhang to potential catalyst. Oracle has a long history of bold attack ad campaigns that smear the competition combined with aggressive litigation tactics. Rick Bennett, Oracle’s former ad man describing Larry Ellison in "The Difference Between God and Larry Ellison" said, “Larry played a zero-sum game. You have to destroy your competition. It’s quite Darwinian. The concept of firing a token shot is alien to Larry’s mentality. If he’s going to take a shot at you, he’s going to go for the heart, or the head.” When competitors wrote letters complaining of Oracle’s advertising campaigns that contained falsehoods about the competition Ellison once said, “Hey, I’m paying for a litigation department. Let ‘em litigate!” When you study Oracle’s history and come to the realization that this has been their modus operandi since inception, it helps put into context the lawsuits between Oracle and Rimini Street.

Paradoxically, Oracle’s high-profile litigation with RMNI has potentially been a major factor in staving off competition for a few years and locking Rimini into a solid leadership position due to the lawsuit and exorbitant legal costs scaring some smaller players from even attempting to enter the market. In fact, outside of much smaller competitor Spinnaker Support out of Colorado, we are unable to locate another real competitor to Rimini.

Historical Growth and Sales & Marketing Spend

RMNI has historically grown revenue at the 30%+ level until late 2017/early 2018 when they were forced to reduce their sales force in order to comply with covenants. They have rebuilt the salesforce over the last twelve months from a high 50s number of sales reps to nearly 80 reps (30%+ salesforce growth) and thus while "ARR" growth had slipped to around 10% (until recently), there is good reason to believe this can revert upwards in the coming quarters/years and that the company can return to 20%+ growth consistently. You can see below how this transpired:

Source: Company Filings

We estimate RMNI is still less than 2% penetrated within their potential addressable market of Oracle and SAP clients (using a Total Addressable Market of ~40k on-premise ERP SAP clients and >20k ORCL EBS and PeopleSoft clients that are users of software supported by RMNI). While still in the early innings, RMNI has already gained enough traction to hit critical mass (~>$300 million in Annual Recurring Revenues end of 2019) and demonstrated operating scale with solid positive cash flow. We have been impressed with how RMNI’s co-founders have been able to bootstrap their way to a ~$300 million revenue company without major capital raises and that Seth continues to own 20% of the company.

Market Opportunity: What About the Cloud?

At the Needham Growth Conference (January 15th), the company stated the following:

“Gartner came out with a piece and they talked about that they had seen a 50% increase in inquiries about 3rd party maintenance in the past year versus the prior year and they made the observation that they believe this is becoming more of a mainstream alternative for companies. They went as far as to say that 2019 revenue for third party was $351 million, with us at 71% market share…and they think by 2023 it will be $1 billion dollars.”

That’s roughly a 30% market CAGR Gartner is estimating, and if you assume Rimini maintains their dominant market share, it would imply over $700 million in ARR exiting 2023 (not even taking into account the AMS opportunity). While even in our Bull Case we do not model a $700 million ARR number in 2023, getting remotely close to that would likely mean RMNI would be a 6-8 bagger over the next three years.

One obvious worry is the ongoing shift to cloud-based software and away from on-premise. While many of our other software investments are benefitting from this cloud adoption trend, RMNI focuses on the stickiest on-premise applications that are not shifting to the cloud as quickly. Applications that require significant amounts of customization are especially slow in their rate of cloud adoption. Gartner estimates that by the end of 2021, 86% of Database software spending will still be for on-premise and 81% of spending on Financial Management Systems will still be on-premise. Cloud adoption for RMNI’s end markets is increasing at roughly 1.5% per year and cumulatively their total addressable market still adds up into the tens of billions of dollars.

To summarize, we believe the company has many years of growth left in their core markets, and are already attacking the emerging cloud opportunity by moving into adjacent markets (AMS, see below) and working with cloud vendors like Salesforce and, soon, Workday and ServiceNow.

Billings Modeling/Framework

RMNI has ~80 sales reps. This is up from the mid-50s in 2017 and low 60s throughout most of 2018. In other words, they spent 2019 ramping up their salesforce by ~30%. Importantly, per management, it takes a rep 9-12 months to be a fully productive rep and get to full quotas.

While we do not believe all 80 currently have full quotas ($2 million a sales rep), we believe they are getting much closer to that point. The fact that they are trying to hire significantly more sales reps in concert with commentary of building pipelines suggests to us their existing reps are likely doing quite well and coming in close to or above their quota levels.

What would a full 80 productive reps hitting their quota mean for the company?

Here are the inputs to our calculation of what 2020 billings could look like if they had 80 full capacity reps:

1) Sales reps: 80

2) Quota per rep: $2,000,000

3) Renewal base: ~$302 million (end of 2019 ARR)

4) Renewal rate: 80% (our estimate of customer retention)

Taking these numbers, we can get renewal billings (not part of a sales rep’s quota) and new billings:

Renewal billings= $302*80%= $242 million.

New billings= 80* $2,000,000= $160 million.

Total billings= $402 million.

Note renewal billings are not factored into sales rep’s quota.

If the company were able to manage >$400 million in billings, it would represent ~25% billings growth.

Now, there are puts and takes to this and that model is only as good as the assumptions in it. Perhaps a little more realistic, or conservative is that 10 of the reps are only at half quota.

This would put total billings at $390 million, or ~22% billings growth. Of course, there could be upside or downside to quota as well. Reps can go above quota due to the burgeoning AMS opportunity and/or renewal rate could be closer to 85% (we think this is their goal), but the point is we don’t think it’s necessarily unreasonable to think they can achieve 20% billings growth in 2020.

Q3 and Q4 of 2019 were encouraging as rolling billings growth was exceeding ARR growth. ARR growth will be a slightly lagging indicator, and it began to catch up in Q1, 2020, so that both are now growing in the 17-18% range. We also believe Q1 billings growth was stunted (a few million from currency in Brazil, and also Rimini giving more flexible quarterly payment terms versus the usual annual pre-payments). It is possible that the billings metric will be a little less reliable if RMNI continues to bill more customers quarterly vs. annually to win longer term business.

Source: Company Filings and Management Commentary

The AMS Opportunity

Over the last two quarters the company has rolled out an opportunity that at first glance is an obvious strategic move that massively expands TAM while also diversifying from their more controversial vendor replacement revenue streams. This opportunity is providing Application Management Services ("AMS") for both Oracle and SAP (in addition to already providing it for Salesforce).

The Oracle product was announced on November 8th, 2019, while SAP was a bit earlier, in early August.

What is AMS? It’s basically the “middle line” of defense for technical support. In industry parlance it is “Level 2 and Level 3” support, as opposed to Level 1 (mostly basic helpdesk functions like forgotten passwords) and Level 4 (vendor owned/replacement where Rimini historically plays):

Source: Company Presentation

A use case example might be “payroll can’t print the paychecks they need to print because the system isn’t working” or “why is there a network bottleneck in Building 2 coming from the ERP?” The interesting thing about this is that there is kind of a blur between the handoff from the AMS consulting team and the dedicated Rimini support specialist. In fact, Rimini management claimed to us that their support team frequently takes care of issues they would dub “AMS issues” with the relatively inexperienced AMS team will often say “let the Rimini guys handle it.”

The CEO described the opportunity on a conference call as follows:

“Think of it as an expansion of products that we're offering clients. We have been watching this part of the business for a long time. And we've been looking at this $19 billion space and the adjacent fees to where we've been. And we worked with Application Management companies for a long time. Our clients have been coming to us complaining about the value, complaining about the service they get and saying to us that we are their most trusted provider, we're the ones that have the expertise because of our people with an average 15 years of experience versus what they get with the Application Management group, which is very inexperienced hub because there it's a last legal contract so that… systems integrators can be in a position to pick up other consulting work within the organization. And because they haven't focused on this business, they put these motors skills resources with the clients, there's a lot of frustration, there's terrible rating of client satisfaction. We saw this as another opportunity to take our expertise and our existing space, all of our talent and move downstream. And this is really interesting. We are today the most trusted and knowledgeable group of people because we are the highest level of the support chain, which is the vendor replacement side. We're the ones that create fixes, we do the diagnostics, we create the updates, we do the tax legal and regulatory researching development. And we are moving downstream into an area where we normally hand these updates over to a team that applies them. And they run the systems day to day. And now we're going to do that for client as well. So, this has been another poll by clients into this business, and it's been very well received by our clients. It increases our footprint of the client. It increases our stickiness...”

Unpacking and expanding on that quote, here is what we find interesting about the AMS opportunity:

Doubles RMNI’s TAM : Direct TAM for Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP is $15 billion+, with a total AMS TAM of over $80 billion, growing 5% a year.

: Direct TAM for Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP is $15 billion+, with a total AMS TAM of over $80 billion, growing 5% a year. ARPU Uplift : The ARPU uplift could be tremendous if this initiative gets traction. For instance, for a non-AMS customer paying RMNI $1 million a year, management estimates that same customer could pay Rimini $2-3 million a year to take over AMS, meaning the ARPU uplift could be 2-3x per customer. Per CEO on the Q2 call: “So in many cases, you could see us double or triple the amount of money coming from that customers invoicing them every year compared to just doing the vendor replacement support.”

: The ARPU uplift could be tremendous if this initiative gets traction. For instance, for a non-AMS customer paying RMNI $1 million a year, management estimates that same customer could pay Rimini $2-3 million a year to take over AMS, meaning the ARPU uplift could be 2-3x per customer. Per CEO on the Q2 call: “So in many cases, you could see us double or triple the amount of money coming from that customers invoicing them every year compared to just doing the vendor replacement support.” Less Legal Risk : It is fundamentally competing against a different group of players (IT consulting like IBM, KPMG, Deloitte, Accenture, etc.) so there is not the same kind of legal overhang for this initiative. Additionally, it is a quite fragmented industry, according to management, with “1,000 providers covering 24% market share.”

: It is fundamentally competing against a different group of players (IT consulting like IBM, KPMG, Deloitte, Accenture, etc.) so there is not the same kind of legal overhang for this initiative. Additionally, it is a quite fragmented industry, according to management, with “1,000 providers covering 24% market share.” Poorly Served Industry : It’s an industry with terrible customer satisfaction ratings, with even the top player scoring a 2.9 out of 5 and the average rating of 2.79 (per Gartner). Constellation Research, an IT advisory services firm, noted that they see a “massive customer satisfaction gap in the Application Management services market. The battle for price over value, process over better outcomes has led to a broken market.” Rimini, on the other hand, has consistently scored extremely well on customer satisfaction, making the cross-sell more credible.

: It’s an industry with terrible customer satisfaction ratings, with even the top player scoring a 2.9 out of 5 and the average rating of 2.79 (per Gartner). Constellation Research, an IT advisory services firm, noted that they see a “massive customer satisfaction gap in the Application Management services market. The battle for price over value, process over better outcomes has led to a broken market.” Rimini, on the other hand, has consistently scored extremely well on customer satisfaction, making the cross-sell more credible. Strong Overlap : Rimini management claims they already get roped in to providing a lot of the AMS support, and that customers have frequently told RMNI they should get into this industry.

: Rimini management claims they already get roped in to providing a lot of the AMS support, and that customers have frequently told RMNI they should get into this industry. Strong Initial Uptake : Even with only a relatively recent launch, our understanding is that RMNI has already acquired “dozens” of customers including a few materially large customers.

: Even with only a relatively recent launch, our understanding is that RMNI has already acquired “dozens” of customers including a few materially large customers. Customer Life Extension: Management believes it can improve customer retention, as they are requiring a customer be on the Core RMNI solution to sign up for AMS. So, at the very least it should be a bump for revenue retention but could also materially extend the natural lives of some customers.

Given AMS is described as a “loss leader” by the consulting space (Seth estimates they get 10-15% margin, although our discussions with competitors indicate margins are all over the map, in the 10-40% range) to rope in higher margin consulting contracts, how does Rimini attack this market? We believe they will fully advertise themselves as a higher priced option, but one where the customer will be happy with the support and where the support is more integrated with Level 4. Importantly, Rimini will only be pitching AMS to existing customers, or bundling it with new customers, so there is some inherent leverage in their own model since they are already providing some of the support functions that one would expect the consultants to be providing.

Net-net, we believe they are targeting margins below their core 63-65% gross margins (say, 50%), but still way above a typical consultant gross margin in the space. If these margins come in at 50%, and Rimini is able to increase their core margins to mid to upper 60s like we believe they can (ironically partially because some work is getting offloaded to the new AMS support), we believe they can maintain a blended gross margin in the low to mid 60s and over time get a blended margin of 65%, although some of this depends on the eventual mix of AMS. If AMS really takes off, it will undoubtedly lower gross margins, but still be adding healthy, recurring gross profit dollars.

This was supported on the Q1 2020 call, as Seth noted:

“Further, sales of AMS to existing clients is proving that in integrated Rimini Street maintenance and AMS Solution is creating a unique value proposition for the client and demonstrating the new AMS product line strength as a cross-sell opportunity. In fact, in the large AMS cross sell transaction completed in the first quarter with an existing global maintenance client headquartered in Europe, the client agreed to pay Rimini Street a higher annualized AMS fee than they were paying their existing AMS provider.”

We believe you will be hearing more about this in the coming calls. Seth has already characterized their progress from “walking” to “jogging”:

“But as I mentioned, the pipelines continue to grow and we've had substantial and impressive wins. But we're still -- we always talked about walking before we run. I think we're in the jogging phase now. We moved from walking to jogging and I think this year, we will hit our stride in a full run.”

Note on Customer Retention and Happiness

We believe RMNI has roughly an 80% customer retention rate. 80% is obviously not great if you were to compare it to a traditional software company. Revenue retention is higher, in the low to mid 90% range, but that still is not the level a high-end software company will obtain. At the same time, several customer checks indicate extreme satisfaction with the product. So what gives? It’s important to understand that many customers signing with RMNI typically have a natural end of life. In fact, management points out that many customers signing with RMNI think they will only be with Rimini for 2-3 years, then end up lasting 5-7 years as their long-term transition to the cloud takes several years longer than they wanted or realized.

We will not pretend RMNI is in the same league as 90-95% customer retention Enterprise Software companies who have no real natural exit point, and this absolutely needs to be taken into account when considering what an appropriate EV/ARR multiple might be for the company (as lower retention materially lowers LTV/CAC). In our view, it also makes earnings/cashflow more important as the payback period needs to be shorter for customers who last 5 years vs. 10-20 years. In other words, RMNI has less wiggle room than others to hide low margins behind higher growth. At the same time, 20%+ software growers can trade at 15-20x sales, while RMNI is closer to 1x sales.

With these things said, we do believe that revenue retention can rise to closer to 100% as they continue rolling out AMS to their existing clients. Additionally, Seth has always preached a balanced approach to growth and profitability, and we believe 2020’s cost structure will be more or less flat exiting Q4 2019, so growth can drop nicely to the bottom line (outside of some additional sales and marketing expenses announced in Q1). The company has stated they will be GAAP profitable in 2020, and given their tailwind they get from deferred revenues, FCF could be quite strong, depending on growth levels. If they are able to generate reasonably strong FCF in 2020 and 2021, it could help unlock the full Bull case as they will have greater cap structure flexibility.

Complicated Capital Structure

In addition to the unusual number of outstanding options, there are also other complicating factors to the capital structure, including warrants, RSUs, and Convertible Preferred equity that is essentially low covenant debt (high dividend payout).

Below is how management shows it, which we think deserves some clarification:

Source: Company Presentation

So how should one think of the fully diluted enterprise value? We think it is far too simplistic to simply sum all the shares up, add the current carrying value of the preferred, and call it a day.

For instance, the 14.7 million warrants that strike at $11.50. These shares will not even consider converting until the stock triples from here, and even then, the warrants will offset the dilution with significant cash.

At the current price, we estimate the effective EV as follows:

1) 68 million common shares

2) 2.7 million RSUs

3) Warrants having zero impact on net EV

4) Preferred Equity carrying value of $154 million

5) ~2 million remaining “low strike” options

This comes out to an effective EV of around $400 million at $4.25 after factoring in $58 million in unrestricted cash.

The Virtuous Cycle Bull Case

How could things change as the stock price rises?

As a starting exercise, assume the stock appreciates to $16.00 (we know, but just as an exercise bear with us) over the next three years, and ARR grows from $300 mm to $490 million by the end 2022 (~18% CAGR).

In this case there would be about 115 million total shares:

However, the EV would not simply be $16* 115= $1.84 billion.

The warrants would generate $188 million in cash on their own, and the Options would either generate cash of $40 million or would have cashless exercises that would lower the overall dilution.

In any case, this would give the company an implied EV of ~$1.6 billion, with $300 million of net cash (assuming no additional cash generation between now and then, and no legal liabilities, both which should probably be taken into account and are perhaps a wash).

In this case, assuming 65% gross margin, the stock at $16.00 would be trading at:

3.25x 2022 ARR

5x 2022 gross profit

~17x FCF

These are not aggressive multiples for a stock whose overhangs would presumably be materially lower.

To summarize, the RMNI street virtuous bull cycle (and Bull Case) goes as follows:

1) Return to 18-20%+ billings growth (with potential to exceed that) which validates the fundamental thesis that increasing S&M spend can drive ARR, e.g. “demand is there”

2) Stock appreciates to $12-16 on the back of these good results to only 3x ARR over next 18 months

3) $11.50 Warrants are exercised which simultaneously generates material cash for the company, giving more flexibility on dealing with their pricey convertible preferred, and materially increases the free float

4) General positive fundamental momentum leads to more sell side coverage, which in turn drives up the average volume which is supportable because of larger float

5) Company comes out of it with a far cleaner capital structure, more sustainable volume/liquidity trading the stock, and emerging operating leverage, right as the Oracle II trial is wrapping up

Obviously, this is dependent on the stock price moving up substantially. And to do that, point #1, in our minds, becomes paramount. The fundamentals will need to force the rest to happen, in our view.

Blue Sky Potential

If Gartner is right that the “third-party support market will grow from $351 million in 2019 to $1.05 billion” in 2023, and that RMNI drops their market share from 80% to 75% (which seems potentially conservative given lack of credible competition), that would mean RMNI’s revenue trajectory would go something like this:

If we assume a 65% gross margin on this 3rd party support revenue (again, potentially conservative given management disclosure on core 3rd party support margins vs. ramp up of AMS), and further assume a gradual decline of Sales and Marketing and General and Admin costs as a percentage of sales (while both still rise materially on an absolute level to support growth), this is what the company could look like in 2023:

If the company is pumping out $240 mm of EBIT by 2023, we believe it would garner a multiple of at least 18x EBIT, making the company worth $4.4 billion, or a ten-bagger from here.

Base Case Valuation and Comps

The above was illustrative of how a Bull/Blue Sky case might play out, but for now, given our limited visibility into the true pipeline of the company and some of the other inputs in our model (total quota carrying capacity, current customer retention, % of reps hitting quota, etc.) we are more conservative in a Base Case Valuation. Instead, we are targeting 2x 2020 Annual Recurring Revenue (still nearly the cheapest in all of software!), assuming ARR grows 15% (versus 18% in Q1) to $345 million by the end of 2020.

This produces a target price of ~$7.50, or 75% upside from $4.25.

These forecasts frankly do not anticipate much success with the AMS initiative. We suspect the company internally has higher billings growth targets in 2020, whereby they actually hit quota from their reps, and perhaps improve their renewal percentage marginally.

A target of 19x FCF, 2x ARR, and under 3.5x gross profit does not seem all that demanding, especially if growth is in the teens. Ultimately RMNI is something of a hybrid between an IT Services company and a pure software company. If compared to IT Service companies, RMNI compares very favorably with way higher gross margins and a stickier customer base. When compared with pure software companies it compares less favorably, with generally lower gross margins and lower retention rates. We took some IT consulting firms like EPAM and GLOB as comps, a lower growth comp (VRTU), and then some software names with lower than average gross margins to come up with a hybrid comp table.

Source: Factset

The one comp on this list that seems in the same ballpark to RMNI is VRTU at 1.1x sales. But VRTU still trades at over 4x gross profit, has 25% gross margins, and is expected to have sales growth decline by 6%. RMNI could double just to get on par with VRTU. If we compare to EPAM, once again RMNI is growing faster, has a gross margin 27 points higher, but trades at between 1/5th and 1/7th the valuation. Lest you think these types of re-ratings cannot happen, EPAM once traded at 1.2x sales back in 2012, and has slowly rerated to 5x sales in 2020.

Although RMNI isn’t growing revenues quite as fast as software companies with a similar gross margin, the valuation multiples these stocks are getting is extraordinary. Median EV/Sales multiples is nearly 15x, with 23x gross profit, on no FCF.

If we look at the entire software universe in the United States, if RMNI were on the trendline it would trade at over 10x NTM sales (vs. 1.3x). In fact, the cheapest stock in the whole software universe growing revenues in the 15% range is at 3x sales (note universe only includes software stocks with forward estimates):

Source: Factset and JP Morgan Estimates

The chart above adjusts for average four quarter revenue beats and for acquisitions (e.g. growth is expected organic growth), to adjust for some high flying growth companies who are perpetually sandbagging their numbers.

The point of all this is you could stick another $120 mm legal liability on RMNI, lower its growth rate, double the stock price, and it would still look very cheap.

Risks

1) Oracle II Litigation: While we believe this is unlikely to be anywhere near the impact of Oracle I, specifically financially (e.g. $124 million fine that they only partially recovered), this will at the very least remain an overhang on the stock through 2021, and there is always the possibility of Oracle III (Oracle is very creative). Our biggest concern in this trial is that Oracle finds a way to make the implementation of Rimini’s process so difficult and manual that it would continue to crimp gross margins.

2) Billings Do No Materialize: Although there are some good signs in the last couple quarters of billings and other KPIs reaccelerating, it is certainly possible we have overestimated the runway and demand, and that the AMS opportunity turns out to be less game changing than we think it might. If RMNI’s growth hangs in around 10% (or drops to 5%) on a higher salesforce, the thesis would be damaged.

3) Limited Buyout Potential: For most of our small cap software names, a piece of the thesis will often be someone would be interested in acquiring the company given its strategic fit. In this case the list of strategic acquirers would likely be smaller given the obvious ones (Accenture, Cognizant, etc.) need to maintain strong relationships with Oracle and SAP. We believe there might be some Indian IT consulting companies that do not care about rocking the boat, and certainly private equity could come back and re-acquire the company, but in general we don’t have an acquisition as a strong likelihood. Frankly until the stock gets back to $7.50 we do not really want the company to be acquired.

4) 2020 Lowball: there was some consternation from analysts that RMNI didn’t RAISE guidance in Q1. We found this a bit odd, as most software companies pulled their guidance entirely. We think it could take until Q3 before the company commits to raising guidance, but we do think it is likely they will do so. Seth has talked about getting back to a “beat and raise” cadence, and we believe they will take it slow until they are absolutely certain they will hit the upwardly revised numbers. Given their commentary on building pipelines, increased salesforce, along with cost savings, we think numbers should come up, but it’s possible we are viewing things through rose colored glasses.

5) AMS Drags on Gross Margin: While we believe Seth has a well thought out plan here, generating 50% gross margin in an industry doing closer to 15% seems a challenging proposition. There is certainly a risk they settle for lower gross margins and our modeling is overestimating their longer-term profitability. While Q1 commentary is encouraging, if aggregate gross margins break below 60% it would be a hit to the thesis.

6) Closely held stock: The market is generally not favoring smaller, less liquid, cheap stocks. It is possible one of the major private equity holders, GP Investments and Adams Street Partners, decides to dispose of their position. While this would materially increase the float, it would likely weigh on the stock. Adams Street currently holds ~35% of the company with GP near 15%. Seth also owns ~20% of the company.

Summary

At worst, the asymmetry between our draconian bear case of $3 at 1x ARR versus what we believe is a similarly plausible Bull Case of $16 suggests excellent risk/reward. A good starting point is the stock hits our Base Case of $7.50, at which point we will reassess our targets. We think RMNI, because of its SPAC roots, closely held ownership, low liquidity, and initially disappointing results, has completely fallen through the cracks and off investor’s radar. As we have attempted to outline, the things holding it back all have the chance to reverse themselves as we move from 2020-2023, and by that time you could be looking at a materially larger, profitable company with little remaining overhang.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RMNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.