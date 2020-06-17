Clorox committed $14 million in cash and product donations to help reduce the pandemic. They also gave $5 million to support caregivers on the front lines with additional support extending to organizations like Feeding America.

Clorox’s three-year forward CAGR of 7% is good and will give you increasing growth as the company starts to sell more products in this pandemic.

Clorox’s total return outperformed the Dow average for my 54-month test period by 35.53%, which is great and is strong with the pandemic going on.

Clorox (CLX) is one of the largest suppliers of consumer and professional cleaning products in the United States and countries worldwide, is a buy for the conservative income and total return long term investor with the present entry price a bit high. The management of Clorox is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand the product base. Clorox is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

Clorox is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article “The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020”. These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Clorox has an interesting chart going up and to the right is a good slope from 2016 to the end of 2019. The bump up in 2020 in response to the pandemic shows the strength and importance of their products. Clorox has increased its output to meet the demand need, and I believe the company is worth a nibble at the current price.





The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow’s total return over my test period. Clorox passes against the Dow baseline in my 54-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good Clorox total return of 78.21% compared to the Dow base of 42.68% makes Clorox a good long term investment for the total return investor. The conservative income investor may want to nibble at the present entry price. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $21,200 today. This gain makes Clorox a good investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth as the worldwide economies want more of CLX’s products. The slightly above average yield gives steady income for the conservative income investor that has had 18 years of dividend increases with a five-year dividend growth rate of 7%.

Dow’s 54 Month total return baseline is 42.68%

Company name 53 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage Clorox 72.21% 35.53% 2.2%

Clorox does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 18 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate, at 64%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is steady, and the present future growth of 7% should increase going forward as the company grows. The dividend was just increased by 5% paying $1.11/Qtr. now with a yield of 2.2%

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 7% passes my requirement. The good future growth for Clorox can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the United States and world economies as the pandemic gets under control.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. Clorox passes this guideline. Clorox is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $24.9 billion well above the guideline target. Clorox's 2020 projected cash flow at $4 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. CLX’s S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a one-year target price of $190, passing the guideline. Clorox is above the target price at present by 8% and has a high PE of 28, making Clorox a bit pricey at this entry point. If you consider the projected growth rate, good cash flow, and the diversity of their products, Clorox may be worth a nibble at this price for the long term investor.

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimate. For the last quarter on May 1, 2020, Clorox reported earnings that beat expected by $0.22 at $1.89, compared to last year at $1.44. Total revenue was higher at $1.78 billion more than a year ago by 14.8% year over year and beat by $90 million from the expected total. This was a great report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out August 2020 and is expected to be $1.95 compared to last year at $1.88 a nice increase.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the above-average dividend yield with 18 years of increases makes Clorox a good business to own for someone who wants a steady income and growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes Clorox interesting is the steady dividend yield and the diversity of its products that are growing in all categories.

Company Business

Clorox is one of the largest manufacturers of diversified consumer cleaning and professional products in the United States and other countries.

As per data from Reuters:

Clorox is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors, and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. Its Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Household segment consists of charcoal, cat litter, and plastic bags, wraps, and container products marketed and sold in the United States. Its Lifestyle segment consists of food products, water-filtration systems and filters, and natural personal care products marketed and sold in the United States. Its International segment consists of products sold outside the United States. It markets some of the consumer brand names, such as namesake bleach and cleaning products, Pine-Sol cleaners, Liquid-Plumr clog removers, and Kingsford charcoal.

Clorox is a good business with a 7% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for diverse home cleaning and professional products. The good earnings growth provides Clorox the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the expansion in foreign countries and the diversity of their products.

From the third-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of their growing consumer product business.

They expect the fiscal year 2020 diluted EPS to be in the range of $6.70 to $6.90. This outlook assumes minimal supply chain disruptions for the remainder of the fiscal year.

They have temporarily suspended both of their share repurchase programs.

They have begun to rebuild distribution in the third quarter before the impact of COVID-19, and they expect that to continue this quarter. Additionally, they remain on track to deliver another strong year of cost savings, and they continue to increase brand investment in support of their strong innovation program focused on improving consumer value.

They have made good progress to date and expect to continue to expand disinfection production capacity over the balance of the calendar year and beyond, supported by the resiliency of their supply chain. All of their plants are currently running, and the vast majority of our contract manufacturers and suppliers continuing to operate.

They remain keenly focused on consumer value through strong brand investments, meaningful innovation, and adequate price gaps. And given their expanding margins and strong cash flow, backed by a strong portfolio, strategy, and core capabilities, Clorox is uniquely positioned to play offense by leaning into investments in the long-term health of the business.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new products necessary for the continued growth of the Clorox business and shareholder return. Clorox has good constant growth and will continue as the United States, and the population grows. The growth is being driven by adding to new product groups and expanding existing ones.

Conclusions

Clorox is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its slightly above average growing dividend of 18 years and a good choice for the total return investor but not at this entry point. Clorox will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) when cash and a better price is available to expand the portfolios consumer sector. If you want a growing dividend income and good total return potential, Clorox may be the right investment for you to try a nibble. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Clorox entry point looks a bit high but the company is a great business. If you want a solid growing income and a good total return potential long term, Clorox may be the right investment for you if you are a long term investor.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may have well pasted the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to June 12 by 0.20%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 10.27% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag but getting better. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2020 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter’s performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over.

