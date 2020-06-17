The board approved cash retention award in total of $5.125 million to the executive officers and other key employees, which is common before a bankruptcy filing.

Failure to pay the coupon by July 2020 will result in an event of default under the senior note indenture and a cross-default under the ABL credit agreement.

Thesis Summary

Briggs & Stratton (BGG) skipped the interest payment on the 6.875% senior notes on June 15 and approved cash retention bonus to the executive senior management team. This is a common set up for a Chapter 11 filing. Unless the company can execute on a major assets sale in the next 30 days, I believe the company is better off negotiating restructuring terms with the bondholder group in order to execute a consensual bankruptcy proceeding.

The senior notes should be the fulcrum security and thus receive the majority of the equity. I think the recovery rate is above the market price (30 cents on the dollar). However, its recovery could be diluted by DIP financing fees.

Situation Update & Analysis

Post-market close on June 15, BGG released an 8-K to update the market on the following three items:

(1) Update on Revolving Credit Facilities

The event of default date with regards to the junior capital transaction of $100 million (which can be satisfied by junior debt financing, equity issuance and/or real property sale-leaseback transaction) was extended to July 15, 2020.

The borrowing availability that the BGG must maintain under the RCF doubled to $22.5 million and the maximum aggregate available for borrowing was reduced to $550 million on June 12, and will be further reduced to $500 million by July 15.

The LIBOR margin was increased to 5.50% compared to an range of 2.50% to 3.50% (depending on a fixed charge coverage ratio).

Finally, the amount outstanding under the credit facility was reduced from $366.8 million as of April 27 to $305.1 million as of June 12 (letters of credit outstanding stayed relatively flat around $53 million). As a reminder, as of March 29, there were borrowing of $402.2 million and letters of credit of $45.3 million outstanding under the credit facilities. In about two and half months, the borrowing under ABL was reduced by ~$90 million.

The ABL lenders' behavior sends the signal that they want to move on from BGG. The ABL is asking the company to find additional capital in whatever shape or form, as long as it's junior to the ABL. The ABL is also trying to reduce its exposure to BGG by increasing the required availability and reducing the maximum borrowing amount. Additionally, while they hold BGG exposure, they want to be compensated for the risk. To be fair though, judging by the 5.50% LIBOR margin, the company should still be on relatively good terms with the ABL lender because this is a truly name-your-price situation for the ABL lender and 5.50% margin is very fair in my opinion (in similar situations ABL lender could ask for +8% interest margin).

Another important point is that other than the necessary costs of running the business, it seems like all of the proceeds from inventory liquidation is used to pay down the ABL. Since the company is not building inventory, naturally the borrowing base is shrinking, which means the company has less tangible assets to secure additional financing.

On balance, I think this is what the ABL lenders are telling BGG - we are indifferent about how you restructure because our debt is over-collateralized, but for us to give you more time to come up with a balance sheet solution, you need to quickly pay down our debt.

(2) Update on Salary and Retention Bonus

The Board of Directors approved restoring the base salaries of BGG's executive offices and also approved cash retention awards that's worth $5.125 million in total.

As bizarre as it seems, stakeholders often have no choice but to pay up to retain the same management team who run the company into the ground in the first place simply because they are most familiar with the operations of the company and hold the key external relationships. Cash retention bonus is a sign that the company is likely to restructure in court.

Cash retention bonus is also a way to get around the issue the company can't pay any short-term and long-term incentive compensation awards to the management team. Short-term compensation awards are generally linked to some operating performance, which won't look great for BGG at least in the near-term. Long-term compensation awards are generally given in deferred equities, in BGG's case is not worth much if at all (and it's not like the management or even the board own a lot of stock to begin with).

(3) Coupon Payment on Senior Notes

The company has chosen not to make an interest payment of $6.7 million due on June 15, 2020, and instead chosen to enter the 30-day grace period. This is the correct and expected behavior by the company. Also the ABL won't allow cash going out of the door until they are substantially paid down.

The market is aware that the bondholders formed a group and at least was reported that the group engaged with the company. Assuming the management is being properly advised by Houlihan Lokey so that the possibility of a free-fall chapter 11 is off the table, I'm speculating the company is pursuing two strategies (or a two parallel processes are running at the same time):

The company is making progress on the junior capital transaction and just need more time to close. If they can successfully close the transaction to raise $100 million capital, the company is most likely in a position (i.e. the ABL will allow the company) to make up for the missed interest payment. With the missed payment cured, the company will have at least until mid September (springing maturity on the ABL) to work out a deal with the bondholders. The company should be in a position to negotiate an extension of the springing maturity in that case, to give themselves more time. A less optimistic scenario is that the company was advancing on the junior capital transaction but recently learned that it's not going to close or raise enough capital, so they have no choice but to skip the coupon payment and focus solely on negotiating with the bondholder group. I will discuss this in more detail next.

Restructuring Scenario

Given the abbreviated time window of one month, I don't think out-of-court exchange transaction is achievable. The exchange offer needs to stay outstanding for at least 20 days and in these situations the deadline often needs to be extended multiple times to achieve the required participation rate of >90-95%.

It seems like BGG equity is still pricing in some kind of miracle with ~$83 million market cap. To avoid a bankruptcy, a major assets sale need to happen in the next 30 days. The proceeds need to be greater than $300 million ($100 million to pay down the ABL and $200 million to retire the bonds). I'd assign almost zero possibility to this scenario as the management even admitted on the most recent earnings call that the M&A market has been "frozen".

I think the best and most likely scenario is for the bondholder group to negotiate with the company and try to get as many bondholders to sign on a restructuring support agreement as possible, before formally filing for Chapter 11. To be a true prepackaged bankruptcy, you need over 66 2/3% face value of the bondholders to support the plan before formally filing for Chapter 11. Given the originally retail-oriented nature of this bond, I'm going to assume that's a tall order. The next-best thing is a pre-arranged bankruptcy where you have a big portion of the bondholders signed on (but not enough to bring it over the 66 2/3% threshold) and the company solicits for more bondholders support in Chapter 11. To state the obvious, it's preferable to exit Chapter 11 as quickly as possible to save administrative expenses.

Looking at the makeup of the ABL lender group, most of them are traditional lenders who don't have the appetite to fund a Chapter 11 plan (i.e. providing DIP financing). The most logical DIP finance provider would be the senior bondholder group. I think $100 million is a reasonable number (and that's how much the ABL lenders are asking for), and I'm also assuming whoever can write this cheque is going to ask for a big chunk of the back-end equity (assuming 30%). Below is a snapshot of a (what I think is conservative) recovery scenario, but the permutation could be endless.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

I reduced the FY2019 segment sales by 15% to reflect the current environment.

Segment Margin: the target margin for Engine and Products are 10-12% and 6-8%, respectively, per company presentation. I'm taking down the low-end by 1.0% to arrive at a consolidated margin of 7.0%.

EV/EBIT Multiple: based on author's experience and judgement.

Enterprise Value: historically BGG's enterprise value ranged between ~$900 million to ~$1.0 billion, to give some context.

Bankruptcy Administrative Cost: assuming $10 million paid to financial and legal advisors.

DIP Financing: assume large players in the bondholder group writes a $100 million cheque.

Pension: I assume the pension ride through Chapter 11 and is not impaired.

DIP Financing Fee: whoever writes the cheque is going to ask for 30% of the back-end equity.

Equity Value to Sr Notes: $166.4 million equity value x 70%

Recovery Rate: Equity Value to Sr. Notes / (Senior Notes+Accrued Interest)

It's important to distinguish "plan recovery" and "market recovery", especially the recovery value is in the form of reorganized equity. Plan recovery is a hypothetical math exercise like the above, but the ultimate true recovery is how the reorganized securities trade in the secondary market (hence the term market recovery).

There are also a couple of factors that could potentially provide further upside to the above scenario:

Less bearish assumption about the sales drop and margin profile, which not only benefit from an enterprise value standpoint, but also fast cash generation and debt paydown directly flow value to equity. New equity owners means a fresh new Board, and there are endless possibilities including strategic reviews and installing a new management team.

Below is a super optimistic scenario (to show that theoretically >100% recovery rate is possible). Sales drop, margin, and EBIT multiple are more optimistic vs. the base case above. To be honest, I don't think the below scenario is out of the whelm of possibility as historically BGG was valued around ~$900 million to ~$1.0 billion in enterprise value.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

Obviously the worst-case scenario is a liquidation but the chances are very, very small. BGG has been mismanaged for a long-term and the balance sheet isn't in great shape, but I don't think BGG is beyond hope. BGG competes well in the small engine segment and has a few good brands in its product segment that are of interests to strategic buyers. However, the analysis isn't complete without at least the mention of the downside scenario.

Source: Author based on company filings and presentations

A: applied 10% discount to book value.

B: applied 25% discount to book value.

C: applied 50% discount to book value.

Conclusion

This piece is meant to provide a quick update to the developing situation and my thoughts around the potential restructuring and recovery scenario.

Comments and feedback are very welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BGG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.