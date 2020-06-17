One of the great business successes in recent decades has been the rise of Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI). The company has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry giant. Between its own organic growth and acquisitions like its purchase of Pandora Media in 2019, the company continues to grow year-after-year, driven by a growing acceptance of premium radio and related solutions. Though the business is not what investors might see as cheap, the firm has demonstrated it has the makings of a great long-term prospect. There are some concerns that investors need to keep an eye on, but on the whole the firm is an appealing investment to consider.

A cash cow

In recent years, the financial performance demonstrated by SiriusXM has been nothing short of impressive. Between 2015 and 2019, for instance, revenue at the firm expanded from $4.57 billion to $7.79 billion. Admittedly, a sizable portion of this upside has been driven by the company's acquisition of Pandora Media in February of last year, but even without Pandora it has done well for itself and its shareholders. Revenue growth from 2017 to 2018, for instance, was 6.4%.

What has really helped the company's top line over the years has been a growing number of people willing to pay for its services. Self-pay subscribers in 2019 ended at 29.98 million for the company's SiriusXM service. This was up from just 27.51 million two years earlier. Though the firm did not absorb Pandora until early 2019, its paid user growth has also been impressive. In 2017, the company had 5.48 million self-pay users. This grew to 6.17 million in 2019. Not only has the number of self-pay subscribers risen for the firm, so too has the amount of revenue they are generating for the business on a per-subscriber basis. In 2019, SiriusXM's users resulted in monthly ARPU (average revenue per user) of $13.82. This compares to $13.34 a year earlier and is up from $13.25 seen in 2017. For Pandora, this figure has grown from $5.34 in 2017 to $6.61.

Due to growing revenue, the company's bottom line has also done better over time. Net income of $510 million in 2015 grew to $914 million last year. Over the three years ending in 2019, operating cash flow expanded from $1.86 billion to $2.02 billion. Free cash flow expanded from $1.56 billion to $1.65 billion. EBITDA, another good measure for the company's profitability, has grown from $2.01 billion in 2017 to $2.43 billion last year.

In addition to growing revenue, the company has benefited in recent years from falling costs. Back in 2017, its SAC per installation (subscriber acquisition cost) was $29.53. By 2019, that had fallen to $22.91. In the first quarter this year, that number came in at $20.11, down from the $24.05 seen a year earlier. The company's net revenue from listeners (for Pandora), as measured by the revenue generated per thousand listener hours less licensing costs per thousand listener hours, totaled $41.47 per last year. Two years prior, it was just $29.86. By the first quarter this year, it was $30.46, up from the $25.96 seen in the first quarter last year.

With shares currently priced at $6.05 apiece, SiriusXM is presently valued at $27.32 billion. This implies a price/earnings ratio on the business of 29.9, which is awfully high. Its price/operating cash flow and price/free cash flow multiples, though, are considerably lower at 13.5 and 16.6, respectively. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, meanwhile, is near that mid-point at 14.5. This isn't exactly cheap by any means, but it's not bad for a cash cow with a history of stable growth.

Usually cash cows reward their shareholders by paying out large portions of their cash in the form of distributions. I personally see this as incredibly wasteful in most cases, and it seems like SiriusXM does as well. Last year, total common distributions were just $226 million. Instead, the company is focusing on buying back its own stock. Back in 2015, the business had 5.435 billion shares outstanding. By the end of 2019, this had dropped to 4.616 billion. In the first quarter this year, the figure had declined to 4.515 billion, down from the 4.678 billion seen the same period last year. If shares remain unchanged and if the company continues to generate the free cash flow it did last year (and continues to pay out $226 million per year in distributions), it could buy back around 235 million shares per year, amounting to 5.2% of its current shares outstanding.

On the whole, SiriusXM looks like an excellent prospect, but not everything about the company is great. This year, for instance, the company is seeing some pressure. Perhaps it's due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or maybe it's just the consequence of growing into your market. At some point, after all, companies cannot maintain strong growth if their market cannot grow as well. To see this, we need to only consider new subscribers this year. For its SiriusXM platform, the company saw just 69 thousand net self-pay subscribers in its first quarter this year. This was down from the 131 thousand seen in the first quarter last year. Self-pay subscribers for Pandora, meanwhile, came in at 51 thousand compared to the 246 thousand they were at a year earlier. Paid promotional subscribers for SiriusXM actually decreased by 212 thousand in the latest quarter compared to a rise of 1 thousand seen last year.

These changes don't bode well because if they continue it implies that the company could see its growth rate slow. It should be mentioned that for years the company's net additions has been weakening so while a chunk of this is probably due to the temporary impact caused by COVID-19, the trend is showing this negative development for the business. Fortunately, other metrics are making up for this, like SAC per installation falling and monthly ARPU rising for both SiriusXM and Pandora. Seeing robust pricing strength is a positive.

Takeaway

In my view, SiriusXM is not the growth machine it once was, but it has morphed into something better: a reliable, stable cash cow. Management continues to put this cash to good use by buying back stock in the enterprise, and this is something that shareholders should appreciate. In the absence of growth, and with shares trading at reasonable multiples given the firm's fundamental health, this is probably the best use of cash. It certainly beats the company paying the cash out to shareholders in the form of dividends. In all, SiriusXM makes for an attractive long-term play for investors to consider, but it's certainly not the kind of business that's likely to make you rich overnight or over any fairly short period of time. It is, instead, the kind of firm you buy and plan to keep for decades if the fundamental picture stays the same or gets better from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.