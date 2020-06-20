Retirement: A Storm Is Coming - The Inflation Monster

In this second part we go over the four factors that will likely come together to create a perfect storm.

If you are retired or planning for retirement, you might be worried about all the Quantitative Easing and the helicopter money that's going on, and how it may be funded in the future with the growing U.S. deficit. You are right to be worried, because all of this "free money" is going to have to be paid somehow, and it most likely will be an indirect tax that will impact all of us. This indirect tax will come in the form of inflation, whereby prices will rise due to excess money in people's pockets. This will have a direct impact on your retirement, and how long your savings will last once you retire. As we talk about this potential, we don't mean tomorrow or the next week - we'll be watching the conditions that could lead to inflation as they develop in the coming months and years.

We started off a series about inflation with Part 1 highlighting a few of the factors that go into creating higher prices. We concluded that article by explaining why we have yet to see any inflationary pressures. If you did not have a chance to read the first article of this series, here is the link: Poking The Inflation Monster - The Parts Of The Beast

There are other reasons besides excess liquidity in the markets that's setting up for a perfect "inflation" storm, and we will further discuss in this Part 2 of the series.

Ignoring the shorter-term supply and demand factors which generally resolve soon, we have seen the setup for inflation via a very high growth of money supply (free or very cheap money by governments and central banks). On the positive side, consumers don't want to borrow and financial institutions are reluctant to lend. Until that fact changes, the potential inflationary cycle will remain in hibernation. However, there's definitely a storm brewing under the surface and the potential for serious inflation is very high. We will look at what could be that spark and how it will likely play out in the next part of this series.

Readers pressed us as to what this "storm" was and we address it in this part.

What Is This Storm?

The storm in our opinion is a combination of rather unique factors that make the probability of runaway inflation very high. Individually these are factors that can be easily counteracted, but together they represent a powerful force that can create significant inflation. Of course, when we talk about this potential, we don't mean tomorrow or the next week, but when things remotely normalize post COVID-19. We will now go through each factor that we think can contribute to this storm.

Factor 1: Handicapped Government Spending

The first part of this equation is the deep hole that the US government has gotten itself into. The current budget deficit is more than three times the deficit in 2009.

Source: Manhattan Institute

We would add that this is an exceptionally optimistic projection as it's not factoring in additional stimulus bills. It's also not taking into account the full extent of the damage to revenues in our opinion. Actual deficit could hit $5 trillion. That would be a deficit of 25% of GDP almost 3X as high as seen in 2009 even when you adjust for the larger size of the economy. The problem with this level of spending is that retracting it will be heavily recessionary. Hence the US government will be very reluctant to dial it down and this will create problem number two.

Factor 2: Handicapped Federal Reserve

The massive deficits which seem to be part of the future handicap the Federal Reserve as well. For starters they will be reluctant to raise interest rates whenever they should. If interest rates move up, then the US deficit and debt will expand even faster than the trend projected above.

They also will be extremely hesitant to reduce the size of their balance sheet. Selling Treasuries can have the dual impact of increasing long-term interest rates and directly increasing net outlays of the US government. A little known fact is that the US government essentially gets all interest back (after expenses) on the debt held by the Federal Reserve. So selling Treasuries will be an absolute impossible task. So we will have a government that cannot stop spending and a central bank that cannot intervene to counter any inflationary pressures. In fact, the Federal Reserve may be pressured to actually expand its balance sheet further to prevent long-term rates from rising, even if inflation numbers start flying higher.

Factor 3: Productivity

When your two star players are benched, you need your second string to come through to win the game. That includes productivity increases. Unfortunately, that seems notably absent as well. Below we see the average annual productivity increases by decade.

Source: Research Gate

Despite the much vaunted changes in technology and advances in robotics and artificial intelligence, US productivity growth rates still remain mired near all-time lows. 2019 showed a good increase as productivity growth rate hit 1.7%, but the amount still is a far cry from what you would expect in an economy transitioning to a higher digital component. A few key reasons for this are that the capital expenditures on the productivity side are still lower than they need to be and US might have reached maximum efficiency in certain areas.

With the COVID-19 strike, there will likely be some rather big changes to things that go into productivity growth. While we think the majority of the work force will eventually go back to work from their offices, rather than from home, some temporary productivity growth might be a direct consequence of the pandemic. But on a longer-term basis, capital expenditures will fall drastically over the next three years vs. their pre-COVID-19 trajectory.

We bring up this factor as a high productivity growth rate can be a very strong disinflationary factor. If more goods can be produced with same materials and fixed employment wages, that helps lower inflation. This is the same rationale behind "supply side tax cuts." But we have little hope for productivity growth rising over the medium term. With this number stuck lower, there's little hope of it coming to the rescue if inflationary forces strike. It's hence a part of our total storm.

Factor 4: Supply Shock

The final piece of the puzzle is a supply shock. We saw in Part 1 of this series that sudden changes in supply can dramatically alter the trajectory of prices. While that works at an individual item level, once we experience it at a broader level in the economy, as in overall output falls, it also can set off a broader chain reaction in prices. Based on everything we are looking at, this is most likely to be in the energy space. Currently capital expenditures are drying up in the oil and gas space and companies have no cash flow to invest. This is most directly visible by looking the rig counts in the US. While the shale oil basins have a short lead and response time, we believe these were close to their peak potential even before the pandemic. Hence we don't expect a big response to higher prices from these basins. Unfortunately, capital expenditures in the mega projects, the ones that will bring on-stream large supplies of oil, also have dwindled. Between 2020 and 2021 we expect capex to fall about 50% compared to 2019 levels. This is a reduction of already depressed levels and will hit hard at some point in the next 2-4 years. Hence we think that in the 2022-2024 time frames, a severe supply crunch could hit the markets and that alongside the other conditions mentioned above has the potential to set off a severe inflationary storm.

Conclusion

The stage is set and all eyes are focused on the first act. While investors are still focused on the recent "negative oil prices" and "deflationary storm" headlines, the second act will be far more interesting as these factors start to interact. If you are in retirement or saving for retirement, this subject should be of particular interest to you because it will directly impact how much you need to save in order to retire or how long your savings will last in case you are already in retirement.

In the next two parts we will look at ways to hedge against inflation and compare their relative costs and benefits. This will help you better plan your future.

