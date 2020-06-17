Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public because I didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), Genuine Parts Company (GPC), and Ameriprise Financial (AMP) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Ross Stores (ROST), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/18/20.

Data by YCharts

Thus far, Ross Stores has about doubled the return of the S&P 500 index from the day it was purchased. One of the reasons I share the relative performance along with the individual stock performance is because there are usually a few readers who will chalk up the success of a purchase like this to good timing rather than buying the stock with a good valuation. So, in the chart above, one should read the performance of the S&P 500 as the portion of the returns that can fairly be credited to timing (or luck). And those returns from the market of +29.73% are certainly great returns over three months or so. But the outperformance Ross Stores achieved beyond that I think is fair to credit to good stock selection and valuation rather than good timing.

Interestingly, I had examined Ross Stores twice before on Seeking Alpha. The first time was back in April of 2018 in my article "How Far Could Ross Stores Fall?" Here is some of my analysis from that article:

After about three years, including dividends, we can expect a total price gain of $39.76. If we add that to ROST's current price $78.63, we get a price of $118.39 about three years into the future. If at that point we have a recession or bear market, I think it's fair to estimate a 45% decline in ROST's stock price. That would put the price at $65.11. That's quite a bit lower than where the price is today.

This was actually remarkably accurate.

Data by YCharts

The stock price peaked slightly above the high-end estimate and the stock bottomed slightly below the expected drawdown.

About a year-and-a-half later, I wrote another article on Ross Stores titled "Ross Stores: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis" which used a different analysis than my first ROST article. This time I thought it was a hold for current owners of the stock, but that it was nearing the sell threshold.

If the stock reached $125 per share over the next few months I would take profits around there because the future return expectation would fall below my 4% threshold, and I would wait to get back in at lower price.

Interestingly, Ross Stores ended up peaking at $124.16, just a few cents short of my sell threshold.

My point in sharing these previous estimates is simply to point out that it's unlikely luck is the primary explanation I was able to buy this stock as a good price back in March. I had been waiting for such a price for two years, and I expected that it had an above-average chance of occurring, so I was prepared to buy when it happened.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in Ross Stores.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Ross Stores is represented by the shaded dark green area. During the past twenty years, until the recent recession, Ross has only experienced a single year of negative earnings growth, which occurred way back in 2005, when earnings growth fell -18%. All other years have been positive. The current earnings decline has been massive, though, and earnings are expected to be -80% lower than they were during the previous year. However, they are expected to rebound back to where they were in 2019 within two years, with most of that gain coming next year. Essentially, what we have here is a lost year of earnings if things generally work out the way analysts' think. Personally, I don't have a lot of confidence in analysts' forecasts because I don't think any of us has any clue what the ultimate impact of the coronavirus will have on a business like Ross Stores. It may have less of an impact than they expect and it may have more of an impact. But Ross Stores was in excellent shape going in and they didn't have a lot of debt. Additionally, I don't view them as directly impacted in the same way travel and leisure is impacted, even if the shift to working at home might be a drag on the purchasing of their products in the future. I'll comment some more on this in a section at the end of the article, but before I get there, I'm going to take ROST through my normal valuation process and see what that gives us.

With a low-to-moderately cyclical business like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns as long as we try our best to account for that modest earnings cyclicality, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for Ross Stores (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged ROST as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

During this cycle, Ross Stores didn't experience a single year with negative earnings growth and its average P/E ratio during this period was 18.75. You'll notice the current blended P/E on the Fastgraph is 28.23. This P/E takes into account the loss of earnings growth ROST has experienced so far, and some of that which analysts are expecting later this year. During mid-cycle, blended P/E ratios are my favorite to use when estimating market sentiment, but during recessions or one-time-events they can be misleading because earnings are unlikely to stay that low for long. That causes the 'E' in the P/E to read low which in turn makes the P/E ratio look high (unless earnings stay that low for an extended period of time). For this reason, I like to take the company's peak earnings before the decline, and then combine that with the current price of the stock. When I do that I get a current P/E ratio of 21.36, which is quite a bit lower than the blended P/E, but still higher than the average 18.75 average P/E this cycle.

If, over the course of the next 10 years, ROST's P/E were to revert to its normal 18.75 level from its current 21.36 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -1.29%. So, even using peak earnings and current price, the stock is trading above its average sentiment this cycle. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought ROST, it had a P/E ratio of 13.10, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +3.42%, well above my minimum threshold.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield using peak earnings and the current price is about +4.70%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $4.70 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Ross Stores has bought back about a third of the company's stock this cycle. I really admire how consistent they have been, even buying back during the Great Recession in 2008/9. They almost certainly won't be able to continue buying back shares during the current decline, but I still like the consistency during the last recession, and I'll back these buybacks out of my earnings growth estimates. After doing so, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +16.12% over the course of the last cycle, which is a great rate of growth.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought ROST's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $4.70 plus 16.12% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +16.12% per year for 10 years each year after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $216.92 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +8.05% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for ROST, it will produce a -1.29% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +8.05% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +6.76% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, ROST is in between 4% and 12%, so that makes it a 'Hold' at its current price. If the price rose above $115 it would become a 'Sell' and I would probably put some sort of trailing stop in at that point.

Adjusting for the current situation

Due to the fact that Ross Stores has never experienced a situation like the one they face this year, we probably need to make some adjustments to our estimates. Broadly speaking, I did this in a couple of ways. First, by demanding a 12% expected 10-year CAGR I naturally build in some margin of safety for the stock. Then, if I'm wrong about the earnings growth over the long-term, maybe I only get average returns instead of better than average returns and it's not the end of the world. The second way I adjust for something like this is at the portfolio level. I take small initial positions of about 1% portfolio weighting when I buy stocks so if any one stock turns out to be a mistake it doesn't ruin the whole portfolio. Building on this idea, I pay attention to how much exposure I have to any particular industry. Ross Stores was a fairly risky bet to make at the price I did back in March. All of their stores were closed at the time and the future was (and still is) uncertain. But my exposure to discount retailers or clothing retailers at the time was quite small. I owned one clothing retailer going into the downturn, and I bought one other discount retailer during the downturn in addition to ROST. So at the portfolio level I had almost no exposure here. If it turns out all brick-&-mortar retail goes extinct over the next 10-years, I would still be okay at the portfolio level. So it was a reasonable bet to place at the time.

Now, if I was going to make some adjustments using what analysts think will happen over the next couple of years, I could. It looks to me like ROST will essentially have one full lost year of earnings. In order to account for this I could just assume I'll only get to collect 9 years' worth of earnings over the next decade rather than 10 years' worth. When I run the numbers on that I get a 10-Year CAGR that is about -1% lower than my previous estimates. Taking that into account, I should probably look to take profits or put in a trailing stop at about $108 per share instead of $115.

Conclusion

Stories, themes, and narratives seem to be what is moving the market lately. And to the degree that a narrative accurately captures a broad secular trend, they can sometimes be useful. If an industry is dying or emerging, that's useful information to have. Unfortunately, knowledge of the degree and speed with which an industry is dying or emerging is often much more limited than the narratives admit. Knowing that automobiles were a disruptive industry in 1920 would not have helped investors choose the half-dozen winners out of the hundreds of car manufacturers back then. There were many more people who lost money investing in the auto industry back then than people who made money.

The current narrative is that with the exception of a few big-box discounters brick-and-mortar retail is dying. And that may be mostly true. But I've found that one can do well by mostly discounting the narratives all together and focusing on the numbers. Usually the numbers paint a clearer picture than whatever the current theme of the market happens to be, and that's what I focused on in the case of Ross Stores. I'm pleased I was able to buy this stock at the price I did, but it certainly wasn't without risk. We still don't know the direct negative impact COVID-19 will have on their business this year, nor do we know the potential long-term impacts of an acceleration of the work-from-home trend that is now in place. However, we also don't know how this will affect Ross Store's competitors. ROST was in very strong position going into the crisis, and many of its competitors will likely not survive. So, overall, I think I got a reasonable price and don't have much exposure to this part of the economy. If I was ever going to buy the stock, last March was the time.

If we have a double-dip in the market, my current buy price for ROST is $65.00, for those investors who may have missed the dip.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long cmcsa, BRK.B, SYY, ALGN, FLIR, GPC, MCHP, AMP, ROST, TSCO, HOLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.