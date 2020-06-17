Alibaba (BABA) stock has risen sharply in recent weeks and is likely to continue to push higher given its below average and, historically, low one-year forward to earnings multiple. Additionally, an outlook for improving revenue and earnings growth should help to boost the shares, offering the equity a solid floor should the shares pull back.

There have been option bets placed that Alibaba continues to push higher. It could even increase to around $240 by September, a gain of about 7.4% from its price on June 17 of approximately $223.50. You can now track all of my free articles on this Google Spreadsheet.

Strong Earnings/Low Multiple

Analysts currently see Alibaba's earnings rising by 13.5% in fiscal 2021 to HKD 60.17 per share. That growth is then forecast to accelerate and increase by 26.5% in 2022 to HKD 76.12. The earnings estimates for 2021 have gradually increased over the past month, rising from HKD 59.60, while 2022 earnings estimates have remained relatively unchanged, falling from HKD 76.53 in May.

The strong earnings growth and relatively stagnate equity price have allowed the stock's price to catch-up to the fundamentals. It leaves the stock trading for just 20.7 times one-year forward earnings estimates. That is the lower end of its historical range over the past five years. It is well below the stock's average one-year forward PE ratio of 23.2.

It should allow the stock to see some steady multiple expansion in the months ahead, which, in turn, should help to lift the equities price as long as earnings estimates remain healthy.

Betting Shares Continue To Climb

The low valuation and substantial earnings growth could be driving traders to bet on the stocks further advance. On June 17, the open interest levels for the September 18 $225 calls rose by 9,512 contracts. The contract traded on the ASK and was bought for a price of approximately $14.90. It means that for a buyer of the calls to generate a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $240 by the expiration date.

Technical Trends Are Higher

The stock has generally been trending higher since reaching a low on March 23 at roughly $170. The next meaningful level of resistance for the stock comes around $231. That is the stock's prior all-time high before the pandemic at the start of 2020.

Supporting the bullish momentum is the relative strength index, which has been steadily trending higher since the March lows. The RSI is currently just 62, and it has ample room to continue to push higher before reaching overbought levels at 70.

Based on the chart, there is the potential for shares to turn lower once they hit resistance around $231. There is a potential rising wedge pattern that has formed on the chart. That is a bearish reversal pattern, and it typically suggests that a stock reverse from its previous trend. Should that prove to be the case, it could result in the stock fall back to technical support at $212.

The equity market continues to be extraordinarily volatile and that seems to be the most significant risk to the stock right now. Should that volatility persist, it could result in the stock struggling down the road, as Alibaba is not immune to the headwinds of the broader market.

As long as the company can deliver on the strong earnings growth that investors are expecting in 2020 and future years. Then it seems plausible for the stock to continue to push higher in the weeks and months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.