The COVID-19 pandemic dashed any hope J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) might have had of managing its liabilities without filing for bankruptcy. The department store chain finally filed for Chapter 11 last month, following a long struggle with a bloated debt load, strategy missteps, and falling sales.

For now, the iconic retailer's fate is up in the air. Management has proposed a standalone turnaround plan that could allow J.C. Penney to emerge from bankruptcy. A few potential bidders are also sniffing around the company, including a group led by prominent mall owners Simon Property Group (SPG) and Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) (BPYU). Liquidation remains a real possibility, though, given the challenging headwinds J.C. Penney faces.

Even if J.C. Penney manages to survive, it is likely to be a much smaller company going forward. That will put a lot of sales up for grabs. Kohl's (KSS) is likely to be one of the biggest beneficiaries. Between its vast store network and partnerships with key brands, Kohl's is positioned to make substantial market share gains at J.C. Penney's expense in the years ahead.

Store closures begin, with more to come

Earlier this month, J.C. Penney confirmed that it will close 154 of its 846 stores by the fall, as it uses the bankruptcy process to trim its store fleet. These locations range from small-format stores in small towns to large-format mall-based stores in midsize cities and suburban markets.

This initial round of store closures will likely be followed by others. For one thing, J.C. Penney's preliminary plan for exiting bankruptcy called for closing 242 stores. These 242 stores together generated 4-wall EBITDA of just $96 million in fiscal 2019 (see p. 6): an average of around $400,000 per store.

While only 13 stores were actually unprofitable on a 4-wall basis last year, these low-profit stores are not generating enough cash to justify future investment. Without investment, the stores will gradually become run-down, detracting from the brand as a whole. Furthermore, they require management attention and other overhead resources that can't be justified by their profitability.

There's a solid argument for J.C. Penney to shrink even further. Aside from the 13 unprofitable locations, 340 stores generated less than $1 million of EBITDA last year. Considering the severe disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and the likelihood that in-store sales will resume their long-term decline after initially bouncing back over the next year or two, J.C. Penney might be better off getting more aggressive about closing marginal stores now.

(Source: J.C. Penney May 18, 2020 SEC 8-K Filing, p. 5)

The 242 stores that J.C. Penney tentatively planned to close as of last month generated $1.6 billion of sales during fiscal 2019. Those closures alone represent a substantial market share opportunity for competitors. If J.C. Penney makes deeper cuts, the opportunity would expand. An outright liquidation would put over $10 billion of annual sales up for grabs.

Substantial store overlap

Kohl's is likely to grab a meaningful chunk of the sales ceded by J.C. Penney. Its broad store footprint is a big reason why. Kohl's operates smaller stores than most traditional department stores, which has allowed it to prosper in small and midsize markets as well as in big metro areas. It currently has more than 1,100 stores spread across 49 states (all but Hawaii).

Geographically speaking, Kohl's is in great position to pick up sales as J.C. Penney stores close. Among the 154 J.C. Penney locations set to close later this year, fully half are within 10 miles of a Kohl's store. In fact, 60 of the 154 J.C. Penney stores are within 3 miles of a Kohl's location, so these stores really do serve the same communities.

There would likely be at least this much overlap in any additional rounds of store closures. Many Kohl's stores are located in strip malls or power centers adjacent to or across from traditional malls where J.C. Penney stores are located. That's even better than being located in the same mall, as it makes the Kohl's store more convenient and less exposed to the negative trends impacting mall traffic specifically.

Kohl's has the right value proposition

While many J.C. Penney stores are near Kohl's locations and the two chains sell similar types of merchandise, that alone wouldn't guarantee that J.C. Penney customers would shift spending to Kohl's in markets that the former exits. After all, lots of retailers sell affordable apparel, accessories, and home goods. Many of them are even bigger than Kohl's, such as Target (TGT) and TJX Companies (TJX).

For the roughly half of J.C. Penney's business that consists of private-label merchandise, off-price stores and discounters may capture most of the market share that is up for grabs. Even there, Kohl's should make some inroads. It has a number of well-established private and exclusive brands. Furthermore, its combination of discounts, coupons, and rewards should be attractive to the typical J.C. Penney customer.

However, the real opportunity is in national brands. Kohl's is one of the biggest retail partners for major brands like Nike (NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF), Under Armour (UA) (UAA), and Levi Strauss (LEVI), among others. Many of these brands are also featured at J.C. Penney.

For the most part, these top-notch brands have been reluctant to sell their wares through discount stores: even Target. And while their products may occasionally end up on off-price stores' racks, off-price stores never get to carry a full collection of products as you would find in a department store. Moreover, brands like these typically work hard to avoid the off-price channel, due to its low margins and the potential for brand damage.

As mall-focused department store chains (including, but not limited to J.C. Penney) close stores in 2020 and beyond, Kohl's will become an increasingly important sales channel for national brands. (Many markets are too small for a brand-specific store, and relying 100% on e-commerce wouldn't be wise even today.) This will help Kohl's stand out from the crowd and give customers a reason to visit the chain's stores.

A meaningful opportunity that could get bigger

Realistically, if J.C. Penney closes 200-300 stores (roughly in line with its stated plans), Kohl's might have an opportunity to pick up $100 million-$300 million in annual sales, roughly speaking. Despite its advantages in competing for business from J.C. Penney customers, it obviously won't win every sale, even in the markets where it has a store very close to the J.C. Penney location that is closing.

This kind of revenue bump would be a meaningful positive for Kohl's, but it wouldn't be a game changer. On the other hand, if J.C. Penney winds up liquidating, there could easily be a $1 billion market share opportunity just from this one competitor. That could have a significant positive impact on Kohl's long-term earnings power, in light of the operating leverage inherent in a brick-and-mortar retail store business.

I continue to believe that there is a good chance J.C. Penney will survive in a slimmed-down form, as stakeholders like vendors and mall owners don't want a major partner to disappear overnight. That said, the company's near-term challenges could prove insurmountable. Net sales plunged 55.6% last quarter, which was noticeably worse than Kohl's 43.5% sales decline, likely because of J.C. Penney's mall-centric real estate and weak e-commerce business.

Regardless of whether J.C. Penney shrinks itself back to profitability or goes out of business, Kohl's will be a winner. At this point, it's really just a question of how big the market share growth opportunity will be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.