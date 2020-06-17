I offer an argument that short puts are ideal in that they often compel us to buy when we might not want to. They are also great risk minimization tools, and are not "weapons of financial destruction" or similar nonsense.

Since I put out my relatively neutral piece on Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), the shares are up about 45% against a gain of 14% for the S&P 500. Much has happened since, obviously, and so I think I need to comment on the name again.

I’ll look at the financial history here, and will try to determine whether or not the dividend is sustainable at current levels. I’ll also look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the company itself. Finally, I recommended selling puts on this name previously, and I should describe how that trade worked out.

I know that my readers tend to be a busy crowd, and my whole existence is in service of making their lives slightly better, so I’ll jump right to the point. I think the dividend is sustainable, and I think the company is a remarkable example of a retail business thriving in the age of Amazon. The problem is the valuation, and so I can’t recommend buying at these levels. Thankfully, the options market presents an alternative to simply buying the shares. This strategy worked out, in a way, in the past so I recommend it again.

Financial History

The financial history here is impressive in my view, especially given how much Amazon dominates retail. Over the past seven years, revenue has grown at an annualized rate of 7% and net income is up at a CAGR of 8%. On the back of this success, since 2013 management has returned just over $862 million in growing dividend payments. This has resulted in dividends per share growth of about 15.7% since 2013.

The growth theme seems to be intact when comparing the first quarter of this year to last. Specifically, revenue was 7.5% higher and net income was about 9% higher than the same period a year ago. The company has increased dividends by just under 13% against the same period a year ago. It should be understood that all of this growth has been driven by store count increases. The number of stores has grown at a CAGR of about 6.7% since 2013.

Nothing on earth is perfect, though, and Tractor Supply Company is no different. The level of debt has grown dramatically, obviously, and in my view this growth of debt presents a double-sided risk to shareholders. Interest payments may eventually crowd out dividends or at least dividend growth payments. In addition, debt repayment schedules may cause a solvency crisis if the firm lacks both current resources and access to credit at favourable terms. In order to try to understand the magnitude of these risks, I’ve taken the liberty of compiling a list of the size and timing of future obligations. Given that CAPEX is the most uncertain of these, I think it requires some commentary. I’ve come up with what I consider to be a reasonable capital expense by simply averaging the capital expenditures of the past five years. This portion of the costs should be considered the most rough and ready portion of this analysis, as CAPEX has varied fairly dramatically in that time. For instance, it hit a five-year high of $278.5 million in 2018 and dropped to a five-year low of $217.5 million the following year. The point of the exercise is to get a general understanding of relative outflows, and more importantly, what future years will be most challenging.

Source latest 10-K, author estimates for CAPEX:

Although my forecast suggests that the next two years will be the most challenging, the company has the most leeway in making these investments. It should be highlighted that the company has no significant debt maturities until 2022.

Against these obligations, the company has cash and equivalents on hand of $800 million, and an additional $165 million of liquidity if needed. In addition, the company has generated an average of $712.5 million in cash over the past three years. All of this suggests to me that the company has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations, and I think their promise to not suspend the dividend is a credible one. Thus, I think this is a very good investment at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I know that repetition can be troublesome for writers. I know it in the same way that I know that too much caffeine is a problem, or too much time spent watching golden age Simpsons reruns is a problem. In other words, I can very easily acknowledge that something is a “problem” while happily indulging in it. In other words, I don’t care that something’s a problem. If I enjoy it, I’m doing it. I write all that in order to warn you, dear reader, that I’m about to get repetitive again. And I’m going to enjoy it.

Investors are simultaneously blessed and cursed by the fact that we buy access to a given company’s future cash flows via stocks that trade in the public markets. These stocks are often very poor proxies for the health of the enterprise they supposedly represent, and they go through “moods” of various degrees of euphoria and despondency. This is why investors are blessed and cursed in my view. They are blessed when they buy the shares when they are trading at despondent prices. They’re cursed if they buy when shares are particularly optimistically priced. The reason for this is that the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their subsequent returns.

For my part, I judge whether the shares are optimistically or pessimitically priced in a few ways, both simple and more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value like earnings, free cash flow and the like. Ideally, I want to see a level of pessimism such that the shares in question are trading at a discount both to their own history and to the overall market. We can see from the following that the shares are trading near the low end of their price to free cash flow range, and are about average on a trailing PE basis.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at what investors are currently paying for $1 of future benefit, I’m also interested in trying to gauge the mood of the market about a given company. My regular readers know that in order to do this, I turn to the work presented by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman describes how an investor can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about the long term growth of a given firm. Applying this methodology to Tractor Supply suggests the market is currently forecasting a long term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of about 6.5% here, which I consider to be slightly optimistic. In sum, my thoughts about the valuation here can be summed up onomatopoeically as “meh.” In my view, the shares are neither expensive nor are they stuck in “screaming buy” land.

Options As Alternative

Just because I find the current valuation uninspiring does not mean that I think there’s no value here, obviously. The dividend is quite safe in my estimation, and I would therefore be willing to buy at the right price. The problem is that we’re nowhere near the right price in my view. This presents me with a choice. I can either wait for shares to drop to a more reasonable price. This is a non-starter for me for two reasons related to my somewhat unique psychology. First, waiting for shares to drop in price is one of the most boring things imaginable, and I detest boredom. Second, I need to force myself to buy when others are eschewing a good company and that’s sometimes psychologically challenging. Here’s what I mean. It’s all well and good for me to repeat “buy low” to myself 100 times before breakfast, but if shares start dropping for some very good reasons (e.g. the world is gripped by a pandemic), it may convince myself to sit on the sidelines. Although waiting on the sidelines when the market tumbles makes intuitive sense on some level, it is a strategy that can lead to sub-optimal results. Short put options force me to participate by buying stocks at price that represent great long term entry points. These compel me to participate at times when I may not want to, and that has happened to result in some successes this time around.

With all that in mind, I would recommend selling some puts on Tractor Supply. At the moment, my preferred trade here is the very long dated January 2022 put with a strike of $75. These are currently bid-asked at $3.70-$5.50. I consider these to be a win-win trade for the following reason. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised, they will end up buying this extraordinary company at a PE of about 15 times. Note that whenever the shares traded at this valuation in the past, they went on to perform quite well. On the other hand, if the shares remain above $75 over the next 18 months, the investor simply pockets the premia and moves on.

I sincerely hope that you're excited by language like “win-win”, dear reader, because it's now time to splash cold water all over the optimistic mood. Investing, like most activities, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. In public markets, there is no 'risk-free' option. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're an extremely new investor, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be self-evident in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are somewhat similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. They will rarely write a long dated put like the one I recommend above because the risk of exercise is too great. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. Sleep is such a rare luxury for me that I value it too much to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. Based on that, my advice is that you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own at entry points that are associated with subsequent great returns.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. To use Tractor Supply as an example, an investor can simply buy these shares today at a price of about $124.50. Alternatively, they can generate an immediate credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the “worst” possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price about 42% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

I should write one last thing about the potential relative downside of put options here. In my previous article on this name, I recommended that investors eschew the shares and write some deep out of the money LEAP puts on it. This is a risk minimization strategy at heart, and we need to be aware of the fact that lower risk often (bit certainly not always) is associated with lower returns, too. That’s what happened in this case, too. In the 604 days since I wrote my piece about Tractor Supply, shareholders have gained about $37.50 in capital gains along with the dividend income. This absolutely crushed the returns of ~$3.50 that I generated from the puts I sold. No matter what some super investor tries to tell you, put options are risk lowering. They are as much a financial “time bomb” as is the receipt of an insurance premium. Investors who sell these should be aware of this reality.

Conclusion

I think Tractor Supply is a wonderful business in many ways. The dividend is sustainable, and management has proven themselves to be shareholder friendly with their dividend policy. I like the fact that this company seems to thrive in the age of Amazon for a number of reasons. First, it shows the robustness of the firm, and second I have a philosophical aversion to the concentration of power we’ve seen accumulate to Amazon. The problem here is the stock price in my estimation. The market knows how resilient this business is and as a result the shares aren’t currently compelling. A much less risky (and potentially less lucrative) way to “play” this name in the meantime is to sell short puts on it. I think these offer investors a win-win trade as described exhaustively above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 10 of the LEAPS described in this article today.