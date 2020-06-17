DRDGold expects to produce between 175,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold in FY20 and generated adjusted EBITDA of $21 million in Q1 2020.

The company is known as the Roodepoort Rocket due to the way its results and share price take off when the gold price rises.

Introduction

DRDGold (DRD) is known as the Roodepoort Rocket because of the way its results and share price take off when the gold price rises. The reason behind this is that it’s a marginal producer and there’s a high leverage to the price of gold.

Over the past few years, I’ve written a total of six SA articles on DRDGold, all of which were bullish. However, with the share price passing the $10 mark, this is the first time that I think the fundamentals don’t support the valuation.

The business of DRDGold

DRDGold is a very unusual gold producer as it cleans up the environment by retreating old mine dumps. The company has two operations in the Gauteng province of South Africa.

This is a business model that's nearly impossible to replicate on a large scale as there aren't any gold-rich regions in the world that come even close to the Witwatersrand Basin. The latter holds the world's largest known gold reserves and has so far produced over 1.5 billion ounces, or about half of all the gold ever mined in history.

DRDGold currently has reserves of 5.8 million ounces of gold and resources of 9.8 million ounces of gold. The balance sheet is also very strong with no debt and a cash position of $102.5 million as of March 2020.

In H1 FY20 (ended on December 31, 2019), DRDGold produced a total of 97,642 ounces of gold at all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,085 per ounce.

As you can see, production and average grade have been steadily increasing over the past year and the reason for this is the ramp-up of activities at the Far West Gold Recoveries (FWGR) project.

FWGR includes some of the assets that comprised the West Rand tailings retreatment project of Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) in South Africa and was acquired at the end of 2017. The transaction allowed Sibanye Stillwater to get a 50.1% stake in DRDGold and I think it’s likely for the company to take DRDGold private at some point in the future. I think DRDGold could also become Sibanye’s vehicle for the re-treatment of other metals. The latter is currently the third largest producer of platinum in the world and it has a lot of dumps.

FWGR includes a range of gold-bearing dumps near Carletonville west of Johannesburg, as well as three processing plants. The dumps acquired by DRDGold contain 3.8 Moz of gold and 43 Mlbs of uranium and the company plans to execute the project in two phases. The capex for Phase 1 was around $22 million and included upgrading the Driefontein 2 and 3 surface plants to treat between 400,000 t and 600 000 t a month and bringing high-grade tailings dumps into production.

The second phase includes the construction of a large processing plant to handle a million tonnes a month, as well as a brand new tailings storage facility. The capex for Phase 2 stands at around $175 million before including contingencies and project services.

There’s an alternative option for Phase 2 of FWGR, which I think makes more sense as it has a higher net present value and a much lower cost. The alternative option includes upgrading the Driefontein 4 tailings storage facility as well as building pipes and pumping stations for just $23 million. The net present value of this option at $1,170 per ounce of gold is around $158 million versus $124 million for the original plan.

Investor takeaway

DRDGold is an intermediate gold producer which is expected to churn out between 175,000 and 190,000 ounces in its FY20 which ends in June. AISCs are around $1,100 per ounce, which is high and gives the company a significant leverage to the price of gold. This allows DRD’s share price to outperform during the period in which the price of gold is high, like at the present moment.

The company’s Ergo operations have a mine life of over a decade but the mine life of Phase 1 of FWGR is just five years and DRDGold needs to decide what it plans to do about Phase 2 soon. The company has over $100 million in the bank, which means that it has more than enough for the alternative option and needs just $75 million for the original expansion plan.

Assuming gold prices of $1,700 per ounce and an annual output of 175,000 ounces, DRDGold is currently generating an operating profit of around $105 million per year. In Q1 2020, adjusted EBITDA came in at $21 million. As of the time of writing, DRDGold has a market capitalization of $864 million and I think an MVE/EBITDA multiple of over 8x at these high gold prices is too much. I think the share price could fall to around $6 per share if gold prices start declining towards the $1,400 mark.

