Currently, there are lots of uncertainties concerning the current condition of the coronavirus, and nobody knows what kind of difficulties could cause the second wave of the virus. So, we will continue to seek more safe-haven assets that could protect our investments during the probable turbulent times.

Thus we will explore a great company operating in the Chinese telecommunication sector: China Mobile (CHL).

Source: ejinsight.com

Dividends

The most attractive part of the stock is its high dividend yield, which stands at ~6%. The current yield is considerably higher than its 10-year average of 4.08%. The payout ratio is quite safe as the company pays only 53% of its net income as a dividend. In the last 10-year period, the management has kept the payout ratio in the range of 40%-50%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

As we consider dividends to operating cash flow ratio, we see a safer picture, as in the last decade the ratio did not exceed the 30% milestone and was fluctuating around 20%. The biggest reason for the difference between the Dividend/OCF and the Dividend payout ratio is the fact that the company bears huge D&A expenses in the income statement, which go away when we consider cash flow statements. But these expenses must be offset by large amounts of CapEx, thus we will consider Dividends to Free Cash Flows as a more reliable measure for dividend safety. Source: Authors Spreadsheet

Looking at the chart below, we become rather frustrated as it indicates that in recent years the company paid unreasonably high dividends compared to its free cash flows. The 2018 ratio of 435% is rather frightening, but it has an explanation. The extra high ratio is due to the sharp OCF reduction in the year when dividends paid were flat. OCF declined mainly due to a large decrease in deferred revenue, which might be ignored as it represents a non-recurring event.

Nevertheless, in the recent 5-year period dividend payout is rather high compared to FCF. The main reason for this situation is the increasing CapEx expense as the company tries to keep its leading position in a fast innovative industry.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The management is spending rather higher amounts on CapEx compared to annual D&A. Three-year moving average of CapEx/D&A ratio sits well above 120%. Though at first sight it seems a reasonable approach and promises nice future growth, there are certain issues.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The company's biggest shareholder is China Communist Party with 72%. As the party controls the majority of the shares, it can influence the company's policies hugely, prioritizing the state's interests more than the shareholders' interests. Thus the state government urges its biggest telecommunication provider to invest in innovative technologies to bring additional value for the country. Because of this approach, the state urged the company to invest heavily in 4G adoption, and now CCP urges the company to increase its 5G CapEx. According to an estimate from IHS Markit, 5G will contribute $13.2 trillion additional output worldwide by 2035. This is huge, thus we expect China Mobile to sharply increase investments in this field, which might cause a headache for dividend investors. The company has already announced that its 2020 CapEx will be 9% higher than in 2019, which mainly reflects the adoption of 5G.

Nevertheless, though the FCF will probably continue to decline, we do not expect any dramatic cuts in dividends, as current cash balance of $62 billion and long-term investments in financial assets of $22 billion can cover the current dividend payout of $7.6 billion for 11 years with 0 FCF.

Revenue

In the last 10-year period, the company was able to increase its user base by 5.7% CAGR, while its revenue rose only by 4.2% CAGR. In the recent 3-year period the revenue even decreased, while the consumer base continued to increase. The main reason for this result is the Chinese government's pressure on telecommunication providers to decrease their prices. The policy resulted in a 61% handset data tariff decrease in H1 2019. The main reason for this drop is the cancellation of internal roaming fees.

Source: China Mobile Presentation

At the same time, according to the China Internet Network Information Center report, mobile internet fees declined almost 90% during the last 5-year period.

These trends indicate that the shareholders might face continuous headwinds as the government is affecting the company's top-line results and will probably continue this strategy in the upcoming years. The influence will also be felt in 5G services prices, as Chinese users are mostly disappointed in current 5G prices. According to an online poll in Weibo, 180 000 users voted that 5G plans were rather expensive.

The company is the largest telecommunication operator in the world, as it has almost 950 million active users in China. Its main competitors - China Unicom (CHU) and China Telecom (CHA) - each have about 320 million users. These three operators have about 1.6 billion users combined, which exceeds China population by 15%. These numbers indicate that the industry will probably face slow growth and stagnation in the upcoming years. The trend has already started as in the last 2-year period the number of users increased only by 2.6% CAGR, while its 10-year CAGR is 5.7%.

Source: Dashboards.trefis.com

Thus we might expect further pressure on the top line of the company and cannot expect the revenue to record noticeable increases.

Challenges

As we have already discussed long-term revenue stagnation and sale price reduction issues, we need to pay attention to another issue concerning politics. Republican-controlled Senate has passed a bill that might delist Chinese stocks from American stock exchanges. According to the bill, foreign companies must let the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board supervise the audit process if they want to trade their stocks and bonds in US stock markets. All foreign companies are already cooperating with the board except the Chinese companies. Thus it raises concerns that the bill could eventually lead to delisting China Mobile from US stock exchanges.

Nevertheless, there are signs that the pressure between the countries is easing. Today I have read news which might indicate that US-China relations might stabilize as the People's Bank of China gave approval to American Express (AXP) to operate in China. This is an unprecedented event as the company will be the first foreign credit card company to operate in China.

Valuation

The historic valuation indicates that the stock is trading rather lower than its historic median multiples. The P/E is only 9.3, while the 5-year median is 35% higher at 12.5. At the same time, the P/FCF ratio is 45% lower than its 5-year median. The shocked multiples indicate market pessimism as the market witnessed a sales-price reduction in recent years, however, we consider the current picture very conservative, and we think that the current price proposes a wide margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

For relative valuation analysis, we used telecommunication operators which operate outside the USA: 2 companies from China, 2 from Russia, and 1 operating in Europe. The multiples taken from these companies indicate too low intrinsic value for the stock, as the median result indicates $22.7 value - 53% lower than the current price. However, we do not consider the value to be reliable as none of the comparable companies possesses such a great scale and government's support as China Mobile.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

We will use also discounted cash flow model to picture the market's expectations from the current price. To calculate the discount rate, we will use China 10-year bond yield of 2.78%, 7.3% equity risk premium, and 0.58 beta coefficient. The inputs yield a required rate of return of 7%. As a starting point for free cash flows, we will use the 5-year average free cash flow of $7 billion.

Our model indicates that the market expects 2% perpetual FCF growth for the company, which is quite a controversial valuation for the stock.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Options Strategy

As the market is currently in turmoil, option prices are quite high, which provides opportunities for investors. We do not expect any dramatic increases in price, but we consider the dividend yield attractive, thus we suggest buying the Covered Call option.

Option expiring on the 18th of December 2020 bears a $2.05 bid price. You might buy the stock at the current price and sell the 18 December 2020 call at $2.05. Implementing this strategy, you will get a 3% dividend yield plus a 5.8% call option premium on a semi-annual basis. If we annualize the return, it would bring you more than an 18% annualized return.

Conclusion

We see a company that pays a great dividend yield but experiences some issues as it needs to spend the majority of its cash flows on CapEx. Nevertheless, we believe that in the upcoming 10-year period the dividend will be stable. Thus we assign a neutral rating to the stock as we do not expect price appreciation, but it is worth holding for the dividend. At the same time, we propose using the Covered Call option strategy to increase return on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.