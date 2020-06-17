Despite this, the DCF-valuation indicates that Alibaba is substantially undervalued.

To consider a pessimistic scenario, we can also assume that Alibaba's operating margin will substantially decrease in the future.

Both trend and consensus of analysts' expectations allow expecting the CAGR of Alibaba’s revenue to exceed 15% over the next 10 years.

In my last article dedicated to Alibaba Group (BABA), I stated that the company is undervalued in terms of internal growth dynamics and comparable valuation. Now, I want to check my conclusions by building a DCF model, because this is a good way to look at a company outside the context of emotional factors.

Over time, the company's revenue sources become more and more differentiated:

2018:

2020:

This is undoubtedly a positive factor for Alibaba. But, in such a situation, it is not advisable to build separate revenue forecasts for each segment and then combine them into a single revenue forecast, because the result may not always be accurate.

In such circumstances, this is what I did. Based on the total revenue dynamics over the past six years and consensus expectations for the next six years:

I chose the most suitable mathematical model and got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:

In my opinion, the CAGR of 15.6% over the next 10 years is a real perspective for Alibaba, given the current growth rate of China's economy and the global e-commerce market.

To calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) I used the current yield of China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate for the Chinese market (2.89%), equity risk premium (7.3%) and 3-year rolling beta coefficient (0.72). To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 FY divided by the debt value for the same years.

Here is the WACC:

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

In the next ten years, Alibaba's operating margin will be reduced from the current 18% to 15% in a terminal year. This condition is dictated by the desire to consider a pessimistic scenario.

The relative size of CAPEX will decrease from the current abnormal level to a more adequate 15%.

The average tax rate will amount to 25%.

And, here's the model itself:

PDF version

So, the DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $428, offering 91% upside.

Bottom Line

The result of the DCF modeling is clear enough: Alibaba shares have a 90% potential for further growth with relatively conservative forecast parameters. Of course, the potential of 90% in this case is a very approximate figure. But the fact that the company is undervalued, in my opinion, the model clearly confirmed.

So, I still believe that Alibaba’s shares are very likely to exceed a price level of $250 by the end of the year:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.