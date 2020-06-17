Alibaba: Too Low, Too Positive P.2
Both trend and consensus of analysts' expectations allow expecting the CAGR of Alibaba’s revenue to exceed 15% over the next 10 years.
To consider a pessimistic scenario, we can also assume that Alibaba's operating margin will substantially decrease in the future.
Despite this, the DCF-valuation indicates that Alibaba is substantially undervalued.
In my last article dedicated to Alibaba Group (BABA), I stated that the company is undervalued in terms of internal growth dynamics and comparable valuation. Now, I want to check my conclusions by building a DCF model, because this is a good way to look at a company outside the context of emotional factors.
Over time, the company's revenue sources become more and more differentiated:
2018:
2020:
This is undoubtedly a positive factor for Alibaba. But, in such a situation, it is not advisable to build separate revenue forecasts for each segment and then combine them into a single revenue forecast, because the result may not always be accurate.
In such circumstances, this is what I did. Based on the total revenue dynamics over the past six years and consensus expectations for the next six years:
I chose the most suitable mathematical model and got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:
In my opinion, the CAGR of 15.6% over the next 10 years is a real perspective for Alibaba, given the current growth rate of China's economy and the global e-commerce market.
To calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) I used the current yield of China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate for the Chinese market (2.89%), equity risk premium (7.3%) and 3-year rolling beta coefficient (0.72). To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 FY divided by the debt value for the same years.
Here is the WACC:
When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:
- In the next ten years, Alibaba's operating margin will be reduced from the current 18% to 15% in a terminal year. This condition is dictated by the desire to consider a pessimistic scenario.
- The relative size of CAPEX will decrease from the current abnormal level to a more adequate 15%.
- The average tax rate will amount to 25%.
And, here's the model itself:
So, the DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $428, offering 91% upside.
Bottom Line
The result of the DCF modeling is clear enough: Alibaba shares have a 90% potential for further growth with relatively conservative forecast parameters. Of course, the potential of 90% in this case is a very approximate figure. But the fact that the company is undervalued, in my opinion, the model clearly confirmed.
So, I still believe that Alibaba’s shares are very likely to exceed a price level of $250 by the end of the year:
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.