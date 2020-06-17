Seeking Alpha
Alibaba: Too Low, Too Positive P.2

About: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
by: Oleh Kombaiev
Both trend and consensus of analysts' expectations allow expecting the CAGR of Alibaba’s revenue to exceed 15% over the next 10 years.

To consider a pessimistic scenario, we can also assume that Alibaba's operating margin will substantially decrease in the future.

Despite this, the DCF-valuation indicates that Alibaba is substantially undervalued.

In my last article dedicated to Alibaba Group (BABA), I stated that the company is undervalued in terms of internal growth dynamics and comparable valuation. Now, I want to check my conclusions by building a DCF model, because this is a good way to look at a company outside the context of emotional factors.

Over time, the company's revenue sources become more and more differentiated:

2018:

2020:

This is undoubtedly a positive factor for Alibaba. But, in such a situation, it is not advisable to build separate revenue forecasts for each segment and then combine them into a single revenue forecast, because the result may not always be accurate.

In such circumstances, this is what I did. Based on the total revenue dynamics over the past six years and consensus expectations for the next six years:

I chose the most suitable mathematical model and got the following revenue forecast for Alibaba:

In my opinion, the CAGR of 15.6% over the next 10 years is a real perspective for Alibaba, given the current growth rate of China's economy and the global e-commerce market.

To calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) I used the current yield of China 10-Year Bond as a risk-free rate for the Chinese market (2.89%), equity risk premium (7.3%) and 3-year rolling beta coefficient (0.72). To calculate the Cost of Debt, I used the interest expense for 2018 and 2019 FY divided by the debt value for the same years.

Here is the WACC:

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

  • In the next ten years, Alibaba's operating margin will be reduced from the current 18% to 15% in a terminal year. This condition is dictated by the desire to consider a pessimistic scenario.
  • The relative size of CAPEX will decrease from the current abnormal level to a more adequate 15%.
  • The average tax rate will amount to 25%.

And, here's the model itself:

Alibaba DCF modelPDF version

So, the DCF-based target price of Alibaba's shares is $428, offering 91% upside.

Bottom Line

The result of the DCF modeling is clear enough: Alibaba shares have a 90% potential for further growth with relatively conservative forecast parameters. Of course, the potential of 90% in this case is a very approximate figure. But the fact that the company is undervalued, in my opinion, the model clearly confirmed.

So, I still believe that Alibaba’s shares are very likely to exceed a price level of $250 by the end of the year:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.