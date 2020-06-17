While the valuation looks quite stretched relative to earnings and cash flow and relative to the stellar dividend, it is quite attractive.

Texas Instruments very rarely yields as much as it currently does.

Introduction

Since I recommended purchasing Texas Instruments (TXN) in September, the stock has dropped 4.78%, while the dividend has increased 17%. Of course, in between, the stock plunged and has since appreciated more than 25% since its lows. Many dividend investors might think that the boat has sailed and that purchasing at these prices no longer makes sense.

Yet, in this article, I argue quite the opposite. TXN has a dividend yield of 2.9% and trades around $123.97. The near 3% dividend yield is still great for TXN. While not an unseen event over the last decade, certainly one which never persists through time. Based on our MAD Scores, TXN has a Dividend Strength score of 90 and a Stock Strength score of 95. Given TXN's quality, safety, and future dividend growth potential, we believe the current price is attractive.

I am adding more TXN to my portfolio at current prices and introducing it to our "All Weather Dividends" portfolio, as our second all weather tech stock, alongside IBM.

I will conduct our typical factor analysis, starting with TXN's dividend profile, and following up with an assessment of TXN's likelihood to beat the market in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Those of you who have been following us for a while, now know that we place the concept of dividend strength at the forefront of our analysis. We coined the term to bring attention to the fact that dividend investing should require more than just dividend safety. It should also require more than simply looking for good combinations of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. It should require both.

Investors who look for strong dividend stocks believe that with patience and diligence, they can eat their cake and have it too. Taking this approach ensures that you invest in only the highest quality stocks. The approach is best encapsulated in our article titled: "All Weather, Fair Weather & No Weather stocks".

Dividend Safety

64% of Texas Instruments Incorporated's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is better than 35% of dividend stocks.

TXN pays 49% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 27% of dividend stocks.

Texas Instruments Incorporated has a free cash flow payout ratio of 58%, a better ratio than 39% of dividend stocks.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $1.4400 $1.7600 $2.2400 $2.7800 $3.3400 Net Income $2.86 $3.80 $3.99 $5.50 $5.22 Payout Ratio 51% 47% 57% 51% 64% Cash From Operations $4.13 $4.77 $5.65 $7.51 $6.77 Payout Ratio 35% 37% 40% 37% 50% Free Cash Flow $3.50 $4.17 $4.81 $6.12 $5.78 Payout Ratio 42% 43% 47% 46% 58%

With the last quarter, TXN's payout ratios have shot up. This was to be expected amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the situation will likely dampen some more in Q2, it is important to note that the company still has a lot of wiggle room, with the dividend representing only 58% of free cash flow.

When Dave Pahl, head of investor relations, recently presented at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Global Technology conference, he confirmed this sentiment by saying:

I think our dividend last quarter was around, I have to check the math, it was somewhere between 50% to 60% of our trailing 12 months free cash flow. So certainly very sustainable. And so that's the first priority. And the second one is we want to have a dividend that will continue to grow. So, even if free cash flow is flat or down a little bit, we'd still like to grow it. That's what the objective is. And then the balance of the free cash flow we will return with buybacks. So that's basically how we think of it, and that hasn't changed."

So, while buybacks will decrease as the dividend takes an increasing part of cash flow during the downturn, the dividend will remain strong, stable, and even growing.

What's more, TXN can pay its interest 32 times, which is better than 92% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered world class, cementing the company's loyalty to its equity shareholders.

I see no scenario in which TXN will be forced to cut the dividend, in fact, I'm certain the dividend will once again grow by the end of the year.

Dividend Potential

Texas Instruments Incorporated's dividend yield of 2.9% is higher than 50% of dividend stocks. This dividend yield is nothing worth getting excited about at first glance, but let's take a look at TXN's historical yield: During the past 10 years, the stock yielded a median 2.42%. In fact, during only 12% of trading days did the stock close with a yield higher than it is today. The decrease in price from when I last wrote on the stock along with the generous increase in dividend provides TXN with attractive dividend yield, even after having recovered nearly all of its losses.

While the real bargains happen when it yields more than 3.1%, a yield only reached during 5% of trading days in the past decade, the 2.9% yield is so similar that it is also very attractive relative to the amounts of dividend growth TXN has provided.

This last year, the dividend grew 17% which is only slightly lower than their 5-year CAGR of 21%.

This aggressive dividend growth has been fueled by modest growth in revenue and better growth in earnings. Over the previous 3 years, Texas Instruments Incorporated has seen its revenues grow at a 1% CAGR and net income by a 8% CAGR. Yet, excluding the decrease caused this year, payout ratios have remained quite stable. How come? As we'll see in the section on stock strength, TXN has been aggressively buying back its shares, reducing the dividends it needs to pay and thus freeing up cash to increase the dividend on remaining shares.

I doubt we'll see high double-digit dividend growth in the next 5 years. I do, however, expect an average of 10-12% dividend growth, with this year's dividend growth likely coming in around 5-8%, and then being compensated for in subsequent years.

Another interesting point that will set TXN up for resumed growth is that they are anticipating their customers to overcorrect their decreases in demand, which will then lead to pent up demand as a recovery occurs. TXN plans on increasing inventory to prepare for this. This is referred to in the latest earnings call:

Regarding our operating plan for running our factories, we expect that customers in this recession, similar to past recessions, will overcorrect in the short term as their visibility of their end demand drops. We believe it will be an important advantage to maintain consistent lead times and to offer customers high levels of product availability. Our product portfolio of mostly long-lived parts affords us to have a steady hand. Therefore, we will be running our factories in second quarter at approximately the same level we ran them in first quarter of 2020. TI inventory will likely grow during the second quarter, while distributor-owned inventory will likely drain."

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives TXN a dividend strength score of 90/100. TXN is a dividend powerhouse. Not only is the dividend well covered, but management is also totally committed to paying it and growing it. TXN's dividend isn't going anywhere, and while pundits might believe the current price is expensive, if history is any guide, let me tell you: it's not.

Stock Strength

TXN is a great dividend stock. The semiconductor bellwether will pay its dividends through thick and thin, and at current prices, it looks like an investment makes sense. But before pulling the trigger, I always perform my fundamental stock strength analysis, looking at the three core factors: value, momentum, and quality.

Value

TXN has a P/E of 23.75x

P/S of 8.28x

P/CFO of 18.29x

Dividend yield of 2.9%

Buyback yield of 1.36%

Shareholder yield of 4.26%.

These values would suggest that TXN is more undervalued than 51% of stocks, which suggests that TXN might be fully priced.

Looking at the price chart relative to the stock's PE lines, we also see that the stock is trading at multiples of earnings which are well above its median, even its 75th percentile, historical multiples.

Relative to sales and cash flow, TXN also looks quite expensive. Its shareholder yield, however, is very high, among the top 11% in the market.

This leads to the question: is too much of the future already being priced into TXN's valuation? Earnings and cash flows have diverged with dividends, creating two opposing narratives.

Is TXN transitioning into a higher yielding stock, with more opportunities above 3% dividend yield to be likely in the future? At this time, it is impossible to tell, but in the short term, this does create downside risk, as low as $100.

Value Score: 51/100

Momentum

Texas Instruments Incorporated trades at $123.97 and is up 27.11% these last 3 months, down -1.67% these last 6 months and up 12.35% these last 12 months.

TXN has better momentum than 79% of stocks. It is trending and among the top performers in this market. As you can see in the chart above, the 20-day SMA has crossed the 50-day SMA and is making its way towards the 200-day SMA.

Depending on how the stock price holds up in the next few days, we might see it preparing for a breakout. On the other hand, if it fails to do so, it will likely find strong support between $115 and $120.

The stock's momentum, however, shows that the market is way more confident in TXN than in most over stocks, which you'll come to see is quite natural given the stock's superior quality.

Momentum score: 79/100

Quality

TXN has a gearing ratio of 1.2, better than 57% of stocks. Texas Instruments Incorporated's liabilities have increased by 7% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover an unbelievable 66.9% of TXN's liabilities.

Each dollar of TXN's assets generates $0.8 of revenue, more than 68% of stocks. 96.2% of TXN's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 40% of stocks.

Texas Instruments Incorporated's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -21.3% puts it ahead of 89% of stocks. Couple this with a return on equity of 64% and an interest coverage rate of 32x, and you get TXN with a quality better than 92% of stocks.

When it comes to quality, TXN shines; it is the highest of highest quality. Being so well managed gives the stock a certain safety, a certain "All Weather" nature that only a select few stocks can claim.

Quality Score: 92/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 95/100 which is very encouraging. Despite the fact that the valuation might be quite high relative to current earnings and cash flows, TXN's high quality, superior dividend yield, and good momentum set it up for market beating performance in the current environment.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 90 and a stock strength of 95, Texas Instruments Incorporated is a great choice for dividend investors.

I am adding more TXN at these prices and leaving enough room to increase the position once again.

In the All Weather Dividends Portfolio, TXN is getting introduced as an "All Weather" position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.