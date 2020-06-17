It may be possible to secure an entry point below $100 if the sell-off continues, but a price <$110 would suffice since the stock could trade as high as $140 and downside is limited.

Although its other business lines look thin, one or two catalysts could significantly increase revenues, and share price.

Sales of Captisol - a product that enhances solubility of drug molecules - have rocketed thanks to a partnership with Gilead based around coronavirus treatment Remdesivir.

The company helps biotech and pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines through its testing platforms and partners with 120+ clients on 200+ programmes.

Investment Thesis

Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Before the market sell-off at the end of last week Ligand Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:LGND) stock had been buoyant, trading at $124 - its highest price since April 2019. The company delivered a solid set of Q120 earnings in May, earning $33.2m of revenues (up 23% sequentially) and raised its guidance for 2020 to $140m in sales from its 4 main business lines, and adjusted EPS of $3.6, giving a forward PE of ~30X.

The recent share price gains (Ligand stock jumped 22% in the first week of June) can be attributed to its burgeoning relationship with Gilead Sciences (GILD), (my note here) to whom it supplies Captisol - its patented cyclodextrin solution for very insoluble and/or unstable active pharmaceutical ingredients - for Remdesivir, Gilead's COVID-19 treatment-in-the-making.

Ligand 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Over the past 5 years' Ligand's stock has not really performed for investors, excepting an astonishing spike (to $277) in late 2019 when the company signed a lucrative contract with WuXi Biologics worth $47m, and reported revenues of $90m and income of $70m in Q218.

This speaks to the potential of a company that has a pipeline of >200 clinical assets in development, in partnership with >120 Biotech and Pharma companies, any one of which could theoretically deliver blockbuster sales one day, with Ligand earning commission on all net sales thanks to its royalty revenues model.

With its diversified revenue streams, climbing price (before last week's market sell-off), and expected FY20 out-performance, I make Ligand a long-term buy, however choosing the right entry point will be key. If the market slump hits again this week, I would advise waiting until the stock drops below $100, based on the fact that Ligand stock dropped 41% during the first coronavirus induced market selloff, from $107 to $63. Since the recovery so far has been swift recovery is swift, then a ~$110 ought to represent good value.

Company Overview

Ligand is focused on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical and biotech company partners discover and develop medicines, using techniques such as antibody discovery technologies, structure-based drug design, formulation science and liver targeted pro-drug technologies.

The company earns revenues in one of 4 ways. Through royalties from commercialised products, sales of Captisol materials, service revenues from contracted R&D work performed for its clients over time, and contract revenues from licence, milestones and other payments.

Ligand distribution of partnered assets by underlying technology and stage of assets. Source: Ligand company presentation.

As we can see above the bulk of Ligand's work is done through its OmniAb platform and using its Captisol technology. OmniAb is dedicated to the discovery of fully human antibodies using genetically engineered transgenic animals and is licensed to more than 40 collaboration partners, including WuXi as mentioned above. These partners are between them developing ~180 active programs, with ~12 now entered into clinical trials.

Captisol is Ligand's patented, uniquely-modified cyclodextrin that improves the solubility, stability and bioavailability of active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). Without the use of Captisol, which is marketed and sold in both a powdered or aqueous form, many drugs would not work since they are dissoluble in water and therefore unable to enter a human body.

Ligand's other platforms are Selexis, which improves the way that cells are utilized in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins and drugs, through which 14 commercial partners are developing treatments, and the recently acquired (in an April '20 deal worth $15m) Icagen, which includes proprietary ion channel screening and assay platforms, x-ray fluorescence and other services.

Ligand Partnered Pipeline Snapshot May 2020. Source: company presentation.

As we can see Ligand has partnerships in place with a host of large Pharma companies including Amgen (AMGN), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Gilead (GILD) - the company's most important partner due to its long-term relationship (since 2015), and the promise of Remdesivir and its use of Captisol.

Ligand's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, California and the company has decentralised business operations in Kansas, North Carolina, Emeryville, California, and the United Kingdom.

Recent Performance - Gilead central to recent revenue boost

Ligand Q120 perfoRmance by business sector vs Q119. Source: company 10Q submission.

Ligand's Q120 top-line revenues actually declined year-on-year by 24% (and the company made a net loss of $24m) but this is due to lost revenues as a result of the company's sale of its commercialised Promacta assets to Novartis for $827m in March last year. Excluding Promacta, Royalties grew by 23% year-on-year to $6.7m, whilst Service revenues were $3.4m and Contract revenues $2.1m. The company generated $17m of cash from operations in Q120, and retired $234m of convertible debt. Following an intensive share buy-back programme in 2019 (which management says will continue in 2020, circumstances permitting) Ligand still has a large cash pile of $739m ready to deploy, which is encouraging news for investors since it eliminates the possibility of dilution caused by further share offerings.

The real growth story revolves around Captisol and Gilead's Remdesivir, however. The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") for Remdesivir as the first new treatment for COVID-19, and Gilead are ramping up its supply of the drug accordingly, which has resulted in a significant increase of their orders of Captisol, likely to continue into 2021 provided Remdesivir proves its worth as a COVID-19 treatment in clinical trials. This is the reason why Ligand has been able to raise its full-year forecasts to $140m of sales, a gross margin of 85 - 90%, and adjusted EPS of $3.6.

Strategy and Price Catalysts

Ligand management reported on its Q120 earnings call that the company's operations have not been seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with its advantageous cash position meaning it has not had to furlough staff or reduce its overall expenditure, whilst clients have responded to surveys issued by Ligand indicating that they generally do not expect to face any serious headwinds.

This is a space worth watching closely, however, since Ligand has forecast that up to 50% of its partnered programmes could be delayed, suspended or terminated, whilst suggesting that lost revenues will be earned back over the next few quarters. Hence, the company's earnings through the rest of 2020 ought to continue to impress, but alarm bells may start ringing if the impact on its top line revenues turns out to be significant.

Ligand major potential pipeline events in 2020. Source: company presentation.

Ligand describes its major potential pipeline events in 2020 as the most substantial in its history. Pevonedistat - an acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") treatment being developed by Takeda - is slated to deliver phase 3 results and Chronic Obstruction Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") treatment Ensifentrine - developed by Verona Pharma (VRNA) - is also entering phase 3 trials this year.

Amgen's (AMGN) Kyprolis - a commercialised treatment for Relapsed Multiple Myeloma, which made $286m of sales in Q120, is an important driver of royalty payments for Ligand and its sales are expected to hit ~$1.5bn in 2020, which ought to drive >$20m of revenues for Ligand. Palvella Therapeutics' PTX-022 skin treatment is also on track to secure approval in 2020.

In total, Ligand estimates that it is eligible for up to $3bn in milestone payments from its commercial partners, but in truth, most of these payments will not be realised. A more realistic scenario, discussed on the recent earnings call, will see the company earn between $20m - $40m per year from milestone and licence fee payments. The company has forecast <$20m for 2020.

Fair Value Price

Ligand projected financials. Source: my table using company historic financials, forecasts plus my assumptions.

Ligand's top-line revenues are set to grow by 16% in 2020, based on company forecasts, and the company has targeted adjusted EPS of $3.6, and a high EBIT margin of 50%.

If we project these growth rates and margins to 2025 we have a scenario where Ligand earns ~$300m in 2025, and, all else being roughly equal, makes a net profit of $90m, and EPS of $5.6. Adding depreciation (calculated as 15% of revenues) back in and subtracting capital expenditures and working capital my expectation is that Ligand should be targeting a free cash flow of $172m in 2025. Applying a WACC of 9.4% (beta of 1.58 and expected market return of 8%), this gives me a present day firm value of $2.3bn (31% premium to today's market cap) and a fair value price of ~$142.

Whilst these should be considered ballpark figures only given the unpredictable nature of Ligd's future revenue streams, I believe that they represent achievable goals for the company. With so many programmes in development Ligand has a large number of "shots on goal", and ought to be able to deliver another Promacta, or find another Pharma to purchase large quantities of Captisol, or meet significant development milestones over the coming years.

Risks

I do have some concerns related to Ligand, however. Despite management's assertion that performance in Q120 was "outstanding", the realisation of meaningful revenues has been somewhat thin since the sale of its Promacta assets, in my view. With the vast majority of its partnered programmes delivering negligible revenues, the company appears to be heavily reliant on its partnership with Gilead, and whilst the Remdesevir / Captisol situation remains highly promising, there is also a chance that orders will drop if Remdesivir does not emerge as a best-in-class COVID-19 treatment.

Captisol aside, it could be argued that 3 of Ligand's 4 business lines are failing to deliver, which puts the company under some pressure. Negotiations around milestone payments and commercialised commission also appear to be heavily weighted in favour of Ligand's partners, who typically pay royalties in the low single-digit percentages.

I come to the conclusion that Ligand is in need of more significant price catalysts, but also feel confident that its platforms and products can deliver them, so long as it continues to attract clients by offering best-in-class, innovative development opportunities. I would like to see the company deploy more of its capital and focus on making larger acquisitions that can make a real difference to top and bottom line earnings, rather than the small-scale deals it has made in recent years.

Conclusion

Although I am not as enthusiastic as Ligand management about recent results I am attracted to the company as an investment opportunity due to the specialist nature of the company's work, proven ability to develop products that attract clients (BMY, GILD, JNJ etc.) with 7 figure R&D budgets, and large number of programmes bubbling under that could secure the company a big payday down the line.

The market, it seems, does not share my concerns and has helped Ligand emerge from the March sell-off on a strong upward trajectory that may have continued, I believe, had it not been for last week's sudden downturn.

As such, and as mentioned in my intro, I believe Ligand's stock price growth ought to continue over the longer-term, perhaps to as high as $140. If market fears re-surface, then investors looking for a bargain may be able to secure an entry point <$100.

One of the advantages of investing in Ligand at this time is the limited downside risk. With such a large portfolio of assets, whilst the company - Remdesivir aside - is enduring a barren period for service, contract and milestone earnings, this could, and should, all change very rapidly with the next approval or major trial success. The Gilead situation has also raised the profile of Captisol which could translate into more high-profile deals for the company.

In conclusion, there is enough promise in Ligand's business model to warrant a buy rating. Few analysts cover the stock but one that does, Roth Capital, has set a 1-year price target of $229. This reflects the enormous potential of Ligand as an investment opportunity, but the company must uncover a few more catalysts for revenue growth in 2020. If it doesn't, I would start to be concerned about the direction the company is headed in.

Gain exclusive access to all of my articles, recommendations and tips plus exclusive content and tips and a model BioHealth portfolio by joining my SA Marketplace - Haggerston BioHealth. I hope to greet you there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, LGND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.