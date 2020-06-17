Given that it was trading much closer to the liquidation value in January, it seems that this small cap has been forgotten about closer to March lows.

Looking at their fleet, Costamare's liquidation value puts a sensible floor on the company's value, and it's substantially above where their equity is trading right now.

By Felipe Bijit

Costamare (CMRE) is an interesting company. In the post-COVID-19 environment, it provides essential transportation services of goods for global trade, with their fleet being contracted with an average duration of 3.5 years and a substantial sales backlog. Their mid-sized fleet offers flexibility in the event that companies begin to onshore their operations as a risk management measure against pandemics and the related economic and political crises that result. Although their earnings are volatile over the supply-demand cycles related to the shipping industry, the IMO regulation means that their business's baseline economics have improved while enforcing more sustainable global practices. Despite what would seem like strong positioning, the company remains substantially discounted from pre-COVID-19 levels due to concerns about the global economy. Even though these concerns are somewhat valid, we think that with scrapping rates having hit lows indicating the best possible supply-demand dynamic, the business will certainly not be worse off than where it was a year ago. By trading below its liquidation value, we see a substantial upside in this issue bolstered by better economics.

Improved Baseline Economics

IMO 2020 is a regulation that is aimed at reducing pollution from tankers and other shipping vessels. This has caused a huge decline in demand for high-sulfur fuel which, in most tankers, produces harmful SOx emissions above what is permitted by the IMO 2020 regulations. It has also caused a demand for scrubbers to be able to make vessels that use high-sulfur fuel compliant with IMO 2020. Fuel costs are a pass-through cost, so unless vessel owners like CMRE and its peers want to speculate on the high-low sulfur spread, the cost for scrubbers falls on the charterers.

More importantly, the IMO 2020 regulations have spurred new company policies for vessels to travel slower and in a more fuel-efficient manner, as they are now consuming more expensive low-sulfur fuel. This has resulted in longer charter times and critically in less vessel availability, driving up charter rates arranged by shipping brokers which are the main driver of value for vessel-based businesses. Since it takes years for these ships to be built, going from a supply low of bottomed-out scrapping rates to a rise in supply will take a long time, allowing for currently positioned containership companies like Costamare to capitalize extensively. This is what has caused a fundamental improvement in containership economics that is clearly not reflected in prices still at pre-IMO levels.

(Source: Google finance)

Liquidation Value

This inkling that Costamare is undervalued can be substantiated in a market-based analysis. Since the containership business is becoming more attractive and containerships are an alternative asset class of their own, a post-IMO environment is being reflected in the rather scarce supply of vessels on the market today. Using some precedent transactions of these vessels can help us understand the value of the Costamare fleet. With the recent Seaspan acquisitions as well as the financial data from a 9,000 TEU vessel refinancing, we have the initial data to form comps. In addition to data found on Nauti SNP, we use regression to predict the valuation of the Costamare fleet in several TEU classes.

(Source: Nauti SNP and others linked above)

The following are the classes by TEU of the 75 vessels in Costamare's fleet with their relevant valuations based on the precedents we were able to find.

(Source: Valkyrie Research Pool)

Since some of these vessels are owned through JVs, we have accounted for that when resolving the NFP as well as the value of Costamare's preferred shares and other contractual obligations. This results in the following valuation:

(Source: Valkyrie Research Pool)

Indeed, in January, where the stock traded at $11, this liquidation value would have been a good sanity check. After all, as the owner of the vessels, there isn't so much emerging value that Costamare can add besides their relationships with brokers. However, at the current valuation, the appreciation opportunity seems to be going unnoticed.

Risk and Reward

It's true that a discounted price can be attributed to some factors. For example, charter rates have fallen substantially in the beginning months of the year due to lockdowns in China followed by the US, substantially impacting the port operation and the fundamental avenue through which liners deliver containers. However, these rates at their lows were still above levels before the conclusion of the IMO regulations. Another reason might be the declining order book as reported in April together with liner-owned tonnage being temporarily retired, which could erode the value of the Costamare fleet if it persists. However, these are likely to improve in the post-lockdown environment.

(Source: CMRE Q1 2020 Presentation)

Moreover, with the lifting of lockdowns in the US and China and future lockdowns likely to be much more limited in scope to address flare-ups, an impact to supply chains is unlikely to recur. As for the risk of a sustained economic downturn, which is very real indeed, Costamare's business should show substantial resilience. During the 2008-2009 financial crisis, there was a total rebound in container trade after an initial dramatic drop. However, even if more adverse events occur for Costamare, they have over $250 million in liquidity on top of the operating cash flow that they'll generate this year to cover the incoming $370 million maturity for 2020.

Overall, the Costamare fleet, which constitutes almost the entirety of their value seems to be substantially more valuable than the EV of the company. Given that scrapping rates have exhausted themselves at a bottom following the issuance of IMO regulations, we think that there is some truth to our estimated value given that risks are relatively limited for the company. Given the resilience of container trade through economic recessions and backlog guaranteed by robust counterparties, we see Costamare as a strong buy in the small-cap space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.