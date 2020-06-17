The BETZ portfolio checks all the boxes for diversity among companies, flexibility in massaging holdings and overall solid picks.

The crowded sports betting sector is Balkanized. The BETZ portfolio is well balanced and can move easily as breakthroughs occur.

To date we haven't been fans of gaming ETFs because it's a volatile sector which militates against a mutual fund type construct.

In response to a commenter’s inquiry some months ago on our view of gaming ETFs, we first raised a few skeptical eyebrows. Our primary concern was that while holding good quality portfolios, gaming ETFs were not positioned to leap quickly on the catalysts of a single gaming stock without penalizing another holding. Also, the gaming sector has been by its very nature highly volatile over decades. ETFs tend to have a longer-term strategy more closely akin to mutual funds.

The gaming sector’s erratic behavior intermediate term seems to spike and collapse on the tiniest media reports, no less massive challenges like the virus. As my subscribers and followers know, I attempt to bring an inside the industry dimension to my calls not being entirely dependent on standard metrics followed by analysts. I try to balance standard data points with on the ground know-how and my contact network in the business.

I appraise management quality to a far greater extent than many analysts. I do it because I can do it. I’ve either worked with the top honchos or had them work for me, and in many cases, mentored them from jobs as floor hosts all the way up to CEOs of major gaming operators. I also talk regularly with line employees in daily customer facing jobs. I’ve applied that standard to the portfolio decisions made through ETFs I researched.

The newly-launched ETF Roundhill Sports Betting and iGaming (BETZ) is on the move. It joins the other major ETF in the space, VanEck Vectors Gaming (BJK), which is heavily focused on casino stocks in Asia and the US. I also like the diversity of VanEck’s portfolio of 41 companies.

(Above: Short-term momentum will speed up as five pending states could go legal within a matter of months: Source: Google archives)

My impression of the opening BETZ portfolio is that management has made savvy choices in a very crowded field, apt to get even more crowded as sports betting expands to more states.

But I like BETZ better than Van Eck now because I see a faster upside coming as the roll out of legal sports betting in US states is supercharged by the financial despair of virus-impacted state treasuries. And I think the interregnum afforded by the live sports lock down will keep this new tiger caged long enough for investors to buy in while valuations are still cheap.

The pros and cons of ETF investing are well documented by most investors and need no long explanations here. Suffice it to say the characteristics of BETZ fit well with the betting and iGaming sub sector of the larger casino/lodging/ leisure industry. Above them all I like the mix of the current portfolio covering a basket of companies in a sector that by its nature may never have a single, dominant player.

Some players in the space have pretenses to overriding market share leadership. My colleagues and clients in the sports betting sector all disagree: They agree that no single platform now active can hope to achieve so dominant a share of the sports betting market because of the number of present competitors. Barriers to entry for any operator with platform tech know-how are low. Customer acquisition costs are very high. “There’s going to be more than enough business for lots of good players,” said one executive of a sports betting platform.

And then there are the 600lb gorillas sitting it out and watching bemused from the sidelines. There has been no cage rattling from them yet, but never count them out. I refer of course to Amazon, (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), and the sports leagues themselves who until now have been satisfied with mainly sponsorship or game content deals—not direct betting. That could change as well over the next five years.

Here’s part of the BETZ portfolio and my assessment of their contribution to a strong whole:

(Just yesterday BETZ already made a quick portfolio move, nudging gaming tech company GAN Ltd. (GAN) a few decimals ahead in portfolio percentage to DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), 6.61% to 6.50%. We’ll see more of this continuing tweaking to come).

Flutter Entertainment (FLTR): This company is the globe’s largest online betting company with estimated revenues of $4.7 billion since its merger with The Stars Group Ltd of Toronto. You get Europe, Australia and the US footprints plus casino sports book deals. And you also get its Fan Due unit, the head to head DFS competitor to DraftKings converting fantasy players to real money wagering customers.

DraftKings (DKNG): One of the two big daily fantasy sports platforms which has leapfrogged into sports betting, transmitting its potent 12m database of fantasy players into real money bettors.

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF): Part of the UK betting retail/online betting empire, among the oldest participants in the business. The UK retail betting shop business has been decimated by regulatory reform. So Hill is tight focused on the US. The dominant operator of live sports books in Nevada, Hill has strong footprints in many US sports betting markets like New Jersey.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS): The tech giant in gaming with footprints in lottery, slot machines, scratch off cards and with the acquisition of NYX, a player/ partner with many casino operations in tech systems for sports betting. Footprints in the US and Europe. It already has cut deals with casinos.

Kindred Group plc (Sweden): One of the globe’s biggest online gaming operators with market heft in Europe and Australia. Over 26m active customers.

Gan Ltd: UK-based gaming platform, expected to become more active in a growing US market.

GVC plc: Joint venture UK sports betting partner of MGM Resorts International Inc. (MGM) in an entity branded Roar. The deal gives Roar access to BetMGM and the entire MGM casino footprint across the US. Also benefits from MGM deal with Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) on data base exchanges and on-site sports bar marketing. MGM stock separately held in the portfolio.

(Above: The GVC/MGM partnership has both online and live sports book strength but a relatively small market share now. Plenty of upside ahead. Source: MGM archives.)

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): Operating 43 casinos in the US and Canada, the company recently acquired privately held Barstool Sports for $450m which has 8m unique monthly visitors in the prime sports betting demo. In this you get a leap into sports betting across a wide portfolio and a sweet spot demo from Barstool, now mostly assumptions. But if the BS database proves convertible broadly, it belongs in the BETZ portfolio for certain.

The portfolio also includes El Dorado Resorts Inc (ERI) which participates in sports betting through its deals with William Hill and The Stars Group. ERI is about to close its merger with Caesars (CZR). The deal will create a 60 property portfolio, 60m plus database and a stated aim to make a strong sports betting push post closure of the merger by early July.

Only operating for a few weeks, BETZ already is attracting daily trading volume in the 312,000 share range. Its price at writing is $14.82, moving from there to $17.39 at one point. It’s expense ratio is 0.75.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF: We like Van Eck because of its powerful portfolio of gaming stocks that cover US and Asia giants. It sells for around $35 with some duplication of portfolio with BETZ. However at this point we favor BETZ because we see the speeding bullet train of sports betting legalization whizzing ahead unimpeded to a lesser extent by longer-range virus concerns. This ETF’s largest two positions are in Asian giants Galaxy (OTCPK:GXYEF) and Genting (SGX:G13), both stocks we believe are still undervalued as the virus continues and as Asia slowly recovers.

Bottom line bet on BETZ rationale

Right now sports betting is legal in 17 states with passed bills in five more and active bills bubbling in 17 more. Bills have failed in seven states. Our estimate is that within the next two years we will have between 23 and 28 states legalized, virtually giving operators access to more than 66% of the nation’s addressable sports betting markets. The two big kahunas, California and New York, remain a bit muddled at the moment, but our call is that both will be inside the legal tent within the next two years or less.

First, California, which imminently has a bill due to be vetted this month, but still facing opposition from tribal casinos who want a bigger share of the pie. The biggest of all, New York, rests entirely in the hands of its governor who is presently diverted by daily virus crisis data. He has long been on record as questioning the constitutionality of sports betting, which is another way of avoiding the issue.

Pressure in the New York legislature is building to address revenue concerns. The state, like many others, faces huge financial strains related to the virus. Legislators pushing sports betting continually point out that as much as 24% of neighboring New Jersey’s national leading sports betting action is coming from New York residents.

This bears a faint echo of the endless struggle there to get casinos legalized long after Atlantic City had eaten New York’s gaming lunch in 1978. At one point a study I commissioned in the early 1990s for my property indicated that as much as 28% of all AC’s casino revenue came from metro NY players. Too little, too late, lesson learned, our associates believe, by the time the state got gaming religion. It won’t take decades for New York to pass sports betting. When it does, it’s a key catalyst for the sport betting sector.

New York opened VLT parlors in two metro area racetracks and it wasn’t until 2013 that commercial casinos were legalized upstate, long after the AC market began to tank after 2006. And it wasn’t until 2018 that the four upstate properties introduced sports books. Either way the robust revenue forecasts for them proved way too optimistic. None of them have yet approached a viable revenue flow. Our sources believe mobile and arena sports betting will come to New York but will have to await far more clarification on the duration of the virus and its aftermath for a bill to surface. “When the governor is free to face the cold realities of empty coffers” says one legislator we asked, "we think we can move a bill within the next year."

Best estimate now is that New York, once legalized and running, will crank out well over $1.5 billion annually in sports betting win for operators and California, somewhere in the vicinity of $500 million.

The end game we see: Thirty-eight states legal by 2023, churning out between $12 billion and $15 billion in annual sports betting revenue for platform operators in live sports books and mobile, with phone wagering probably commanding over 80% of all betting revenue.

Starting now at around $1 billion in revenue we see the sports betting sub-sector gaining momentum fast as more states legalize, and of course, the eventual return of live sports post virus.

BETZ is well positioned

The tight focus of BETZ on sports betting stocks, which in our view meet the criteria of effective management aligned in smart partnerships with casinos, sports leagues and sports media, makes for a buy now.

It's less impacted by virus woes than pure casinos, and in fact, has ironically benefited due to the lockdowns still in place in most states. I believe that's why BETZ trading has gained momentum in so short a time. The ramping will continue as at least five more states now in the hopper will go legal within a matter of months.

The other major catalyst will be the return of live sports. That becomes more difficult to forecast. Major League Baseball’s efforts at a restart so far has been nothing short of a mess. Even the presumably settled restart formats of the NBA and NHL are getting the yips.

But if we assume that at some point within the next six months we will see at least two major sports back in action, even with truncated schedules, the sports betting sector will spike. BETZ has a portfolio that should benefit considerably when that happens.

And the best BETZ going is that like any stock, you can buy, sell or short the ETF anytime you please.

Put this one on your buy list as a nice hedge on your portfolio in a business about to explode once the players get back on the field.

The House Edge Moves Ahead As of April 2020, my public picks are Returning 20.8% on average

producing a 68% hit rate

ranked in the top 1% of bloggers. I share those picks early with members, as well as deep dive research and analysis based on my decades of industry experience. To ensure the utmost quality for The House Edge, we are going to be raising prices on June 1st. Sign up now and get in for a bargain basement price of $199/year. Get the House Edge on your side!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.