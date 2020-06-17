The upstream companies' significant capex reductions and the drastic fall in drilling activity will take a toll on PFIE' top line in the next couple of quarters.

Profire Has Limited Upside

In the short term, Profire's (PFIE) business prospects in the U.S. and Canada will suffer due to the steep fall in E&P activity and energy production. In response, the company is trying to leverage business relations in Saudi Arabia and Latin America, while new growth areas - India, Australia, New Zealand - would help mitigate the slowdown partially. I also think the company's acquisitions of Millstream Energy Products and Midflow Services will strengthen its operations and improve margin in the long term.

There is no denying, though, over the potential revenue and margin loss due to the pandemic and its effect on the economy. Apart from the immediate impact, the company's medium-term plans of seeking alternative uses for the BMS products will also suffer due to the ongoing slowdown. In this backdrop, I expect the company to rely on cost restructuring initiatives to mitigate the impact on the margin. On a more positive note, the company is likely to sustain the current downturn due to a robust balance sheet. In the medium-to-long-term, the company can turnaround following a rebound in completions activity and upstream operators' increased focus on efficiency.

Effective Strategies Through A Downturn

Before the coronavirus-led downturn happened in the energy industry, PFIE's strategy involved supplementing the PF2200 product with the burner management system because it enhances the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies. Although there has been a delay in manufacturing as the factories are producing at less than full capacity, the certification process has been steady under the changed scenario. Read more about the company's strategies in my previous article here.

PFIE's strategy involved supplementing the PF2200 product with the burner management system. With the recent acquisitions and additional workforce, PFIE can deploy more staff for the marketing of the 3100 product. However, in recent times, several projects, which could potentially use PF3100 products, have been deferred. Before the outbreak of COVID-19 and the collapse of commodity prices, the company started negotiating with the downstream operators. However, the projects have been pushed back, and a significant milestone project at a downstream refinery was deferred until further notice.

Despite the setbacks, there have been positive developments, too. As I discussed in my previous article, Profire reached working agreements with six distributors in 2019 and may add additional partners in 2020. Its management believes the market disruptions brought about by the changes in work protocol will provide opportunities. It will continue to seek the inorganic growth route, as it did through a couple of acquisitions in 2019. However, given the loss of energy demand, cost containment and optimization of assets and processes will remain its key objectives in the short term.

Strategically, in 2019, PFIE solidified its relationships with suitable distribution partners in the international market, particularly in South America and Asia. As operating expense growth has started to exceed the revenue growth due to increased fees associated with the development of the PF2200 product, the company expects the margin to deteriorate further in Q2. So, it initiated measures to downsize costs. Such measures include travel restrictions, hiring freeze, and forgoing the 2020 annual and long-term incentive compensation plan. The plan is to maximize cash or liquidity in the event of a protracted downturn and to take advantage of any M&A opportunity if an undervalued target is identified.

Analyzing The Role Of The Acquisitions

In this context, investors may recall that in June 2019, Profire acquired Millstream Energy Products - a producer of high-performance burners, secondary air control plates, and flame arrestor housing. In August 2019, it acquired Midflow Services - a reseller of Profire BMS (burner management solution). PFIE's benefits from the Millstream acquisition have faded in recent months because its primary customers are in the upstream and midstream sectors, which have been badly hit by the current downturn. The impact of the Midflow acquisition, adjudged from the ongoing crisis, provides some relief because one, it offered the company a platform in Northeast which was earlier not accessible, and two, it allowed a robust product design that can see higher demand when the upstream producers are long to control cost. You can read more about the acquisitions in my previous article here.

Internationally, in the Middle East, the company's products are used by the regional domestic OEMs or fabricators. Although not technically approved, it is scouting to sell to Saudi Aramco (ARMCO), one of the largest integrated oil companies in the world. The issue within the Middle East oil production is that the wells there doesn't require much heating, which limits PFIE's market potential. In Latin America, the company has brought in a partner for the markets in Argentina, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Although the growth has slowed down due to the supply disruption post-COVID-19, the management will watch out for retrofit programs in the wells in this region. Brazil has been a consistently stable growth market, while the management believes it can add two or three more international partners in India, Australia, and New Zealand in 2020. In the African market, the company can leverage one of its partner's network in Ghana, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Tanzania.

The Drivers Throw A Mixed Picture

In the past year, drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) (8% down) have been marginally weak until May 2020, according to the EIA's latest Drilling Productivity Report. The drilled wells and the completed wells, in comparison, declined much sharply (68% and 67% down, respectively) during the same period. Although the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price has recovered sharply since the start of May, the drilled wells count continued to fall, which suggests that a recovery will take longer than expected earlier. I think the company's Q2 performance may continue to underwhelm, while it may start moving up in Q3.

As production wells shut-in, we see different breakevens by different geographies throughout the shale plays in the United States and Canada. In the Permian, the effect has been severe because excess production has created a massive midstream glut, leading to the steep price drop. Because new drills and completions are impacted, Profire's business will be adversely affected in Q2.

CAD-to-USD Movement

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to the Canadian dollar (or CAD-USD) exchange rate risk. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. Since the beginning of Q2 (i.e., April 1), the WTI crude oil price has increased by 78%, while the USD has depreciated by 5.6% against CAD. Investors may note that appreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD is beneficial to the Canadian oil producers and the OFS companies like PFIE.

Understanding The Primary Drivers

In Q1 2020, PFIE's revenues decreased by 8% compared to Q4 2019. Year-over-year, it was down by 31% in Q1. Significantly, lower E&P activity in the U.S. accounted for much of the revenue loss. Gross profit margin decreased to 42.5% compared to 53.2% a year earlier, although it was steady sequentially (quarter-over-quarter). The net loss for Q1 was $0.01, which was a steep deterioration compared to $0.03 net loss per share in Q4.

Adverse changes in product mix and warranty reserves affected the bottom-line adversely in Q1 2020. Although cost-saving measures offset it partially, revenues fell rapidly in Q1, leading to under-absorption of costs and a drop in margin.

Zero Debt And Share Repurchase

In Q1 2020, Profire's cash flow from operations (or CFO) nearly depleted compared to a year ago. Led by a 31% fall in revenues, deterioration in working capital due to a steep rise in accounts payable and accrued liabilities led to the CFO fall. As a result, the company's free cash flow (CFO less capex) turned negative in Q1 2020.

PFIE is a zero-debt company. The company's cash and cash equivalents (includes investments) were $8.9 million on March 31, 2020. Although the company does not have many financial risks, it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid any possible strain on the balance sheet in the current scenario, as did most of the energy companies looking to preserve or improve the cash balance.

The company's executive officers, directors, and a handful of shareholders have ~34% of its ownership. So, the insiders can influence capital events, including M&As and dividend-related decisions.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~19x. According to sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 2.9x, which implies a higher EBITDA in the next four quarters. The company is currently trading at a steep premium to its past average of 9.5x since Q4 2018. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in my analysis.

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated PFIE a "buy" in May 2020 (includes "very bullish"), while one recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $3.00, which at the current price, yields ~189% returns. According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, the stock receives a "Very Bearish" rating.

What's The Take On PFIE?

The steep fall in crude oil prices can leave the U.S. onshore activity unprofitable, leading to a sharp drop in E&P activity and production, which will lower the revenue generation potential for the company. Profire is trying to encounter the headwind by adding new partners and distributors. As its business prospect in the U.S. and Canada look to suffer in the short term, it focuses on leveraging business relations in Saudi Arabia and Latin America. In more recent times, it sees a rise in opportunities in India, Australia, and New Zealand in 2020. Despite the pressure on E&P activity, a relatively steady DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells count keeps completions activity revival in the hunt.

However, the drop in economic activities around the world has deferred some downstream projects where PFIE was planning to take part. On top of that, the company's medium-term plans to put the burner management systems in agriculture has also received a setback. Although its financial result can deteriorate in Q2 from well shut-ins and lack of drilling activities, I expect the cost management initiatives to mitigate the impact on the margin. With a zero-debt balance sheet, the company is more likely to sustain itself through the current downturn than many of its leveraged peers.

