Ride The Trend With These 2 SWAN Stocks

As I witness the market rally that started in April and continues to this day, I find that bargains are getting harder to come by. As I think about the word "bargain", I'm reminded of the related word, "value". To me, a bargain means getting a deep discount based on a cheap price today, whereas the word "value" has a more broad definition in that it is more forward looking. In other words, one can get a good deal on something based on the perceived future value, even though it is not exactly a bargain today.

This brings me to the two stocks that I have for you today, Amgen (AMGN) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Both companies are in a prime position to ride strong growth trends in their respective markets, with Amgen riding the wave of an aging population's need for innovative drugs, and Cisco riding the wave of the high number of IoT devices expected to come online. Although neither stock is trading at a bargain level, I believe both are attractively valued, especially considering the leading positions they have in their high growth industries and their ability to capitalize on those trends.

Amgen: Riding the Trend of an Aging Population

Amgen is a leading biotechnology company that has a presence in 100 countries and produces innovative medicines that reach millions around the world. What I like about Amgen is that it has a well-diversified portfolio of drugs that focuses on the high growth areas of cardiovascular disease, oncology, bone health, neuroscience, nephrology, and inflammation.

I like the fact that most of Amgen's drugs are geared towards the aging population, which is expected to grow significantly over the next decades. As seen below, the world population of those aged 60 and older is expected to double from now to over 2 billion people in the year 2050.

(Source: United Nations Population Fund)

As a result, I expect Amgen to ride the trend of growing healthcare spend due to increased life expectancy in the general population. According to CMS, national healthcare spend is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year through 2027 and reach an astounding $6.0 trillion by 2027. This puts healthcare spend on pace to grow at 0.8 percentage point faster than the U.S. GDP, resulting in 1 in 5 dollars of the GDP being healthcare-related within a decade.

One of Amgen's most promising drugs is the psoriasis drug Otezla, which, after being acquired in late 2019, already generated $479 million in sales in the latest quarter. This is what Murdo Gordon, Head of Operations, had to say about Otezla on the last conference call:

Integration has been seamless evidenced by 23% year-over-year growth driven by volume. These results coupled with planned label expansion give us confidence in our ability to realize the full global potential of Otezla, as an affordable option with a very well-defined efficacy and safety profile. In the current COVID environment Otezla provides a convenient oral option for patients. It's conducive to telemedicine and does not require lab monitoring.

I also like the fact that Amgen has launched its first wave of biosimilars, which has already generated $320 million in sales in Q1, representing 5% of total sales. This wave includes promising competitors to existing blockbusters such as AbbVie's (ABBV) rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) cancer drug Avastin, and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) plaque psoriasis drug Remicade.

I view Amgen's biosimilar segment as being attractive. That's because unlike a generic, which is chemically identical to the original drug, biosimilars are molecularly different from the original. This makes them more expensive to develop than generics, thereby limiting competition to only large, well-capitalized drug manufacturers with economies of scale. I believe this is an attractive growth opportunity for Amgen as it has a robust database of specialized knowledge that it can tap to further its development pipeline.

Digging into the financials, Amgen has a solid track record of cash flow generation, having increased it by 84% over the past decade. While 2019 was a "reset" year due to a number of patent expirations, 2020 so far is ramping up nicely given the biosimilars launch and the new drugs coming online.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Meanwhile, I like the fact that management has been using excess cash to aggressively reduce the share count over the past five years. As seen below, an impressive 20% of outstanding shares have been retired since 2016.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

I also like that dividends have been increased by an impressive 60% since 2016, including the latest 10% annual bump. At a payout ratio of just 40%, I see more headroom for further increases in the coming years.

I rate Amgen's shares as a Buy at the current price of $226.87 at a PE of 14.97 and a dividend yield of 2.8%. While shares are not exactly cheap, I find the current price to be attractive based on the company's fundamental growth engine, as it flexes its leading position to ride the wave of growing healthcare spend. I have a one-year price target of $250 per share, which I find reasonable given the historical growth trajectory and the promising pipeline.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Cisco Systems: Riding the Trend of Increased Network Connectivity Through IoT

Cisco Systems is a networking industry juggernaut with leading products and solutions in the areas of Routing, Switching, Datacenter, and IoT. Its products are so embedded in the IT infrastructures of the leading Fortune 1000 that it is often hailed as an industry bellwether. Analysts often look to Cisco's earnings reports for early indications on the health of the global economy due to its heavy penetration and installed base.

What I find most attractive about Cisco is that by already having well-entrenched relationships with the largest companies in the world, it is in prime position to capitalize on the growing trend of the internet-of-things (IoT) through its network connectivity solutions and services. IoT applications are essentially what the telecom giants AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are building their massive 5G network infrastructures for. IoT is what will enable everyday devices to "talk" to each other, with autonomous driving being one of the most prominent examples of that.

According to IoT Analytics, the global number of connected IoT devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% to over 21 billion devices by 2025. Even more impressively, the global end-user spend on IoT solutions is expected to grow at a 39% CAGR to over $1.5 trillion by 2025, putting networking giant Cisco in a prime position to capture its fair share of that market.

(Source: IoT Analytics)

Digging into the financials, I'm impressed by the significantly increased operating cash flows that Cisco has achieved in the last few years, having grown it by 14% from 2017 to 2019. While the trailing twelve months have been undoubtedly challenged by the global pandemic, I would expect it to strongly bounce back on any progress made on a vaccine and a return to normalcy.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

The improvements in operating cash flow are undoubtedly helped by the company's transition to Services, which represented 28% of total revenues in the latest quarter and helped boost gross margin by 180 bps YoY to 66.4%. I like this transition, as the higher margin Services are 74% Subscription-based, leading to stable and recurring revenues. This was evidenced in the latest quarter, in which, Services actually grew by 3% YoY while product revenue declined by 11% due to COVID-19-related effects.

I also like the fact that management has utilized its excess cash flow to return value to investors, reducing the share count by 15% since 2017, and thereby giving EPS a boost by that same amount.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Management has increased the dividend by an impressive 71% since 2016 to the current rate of 0.36 per share per quarter, and the payout ratio is at a safe 46%. While the latest dividend increase was not impressive at only a 0.01 per share bump, I see this as a retrenching year for Cisco as it exercises caution amidst the global pandemic and prepares to come out of the recession in a position to continue its dominance in its key markets.

Although the shares are not exactly cheap, I see Cisco as being attractively valued at the current price of 46.48 as of writing, with a PE of 14.8 and a dividend yield of 3.1%. I have a Buy rating on shares with a price target of $55 per share based on Cisco's industry-leading position and its ability to capitalize on the increasingly strong growth trend of device connectivity.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed my article today about Amgen and Cisco Systems. While the two companies are completely different from one another, they both have leading positions that will enable them to capture the strong growth trends in their respective markets. This, combined with their strong track records of returning value to shareholders, should reward investors well over the next decade and beyond.

