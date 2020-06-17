Rising commodity prices and newly emerging private label products pose a much greater risk for KMB's profitability than any of its peers.

Spending more on share buybacks than on capital reinvestment into the business is not a sign of a strong business model.

Kimberly-Clark has seen a prolonged period of close to zero top line and free cash flow growth.

Investment Thesis

Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) business has been struggling with growing its top line and free cash flow for quite some time. Spinning off its healthcare division back in 2014 has resulted in a multiple repricing due to the improved return on capital employed. Since then, however, the business has once again reverted back to its historical trajectory.

Data by YCharts

At a period when all of KMB peers have been expanding into adjacent high-margin categories and investing heavily into their e-commerce platforms, Kimberly-Clark has actually been spending more on share buybacks than on reinvesting into the business through capital expenditures.

Failing to build solid competitive advantages during the good years has left KMB more heavily exposed to commodity prices and vulnerable to new private labels entering the space. Low switching costs in almost all of KMB's product segments also makes brand differentiation much harder to achieve and thus leaves the business more exposed to industry and market-wide risks.

What is driving the share price?

KMB's Return on Capital Employed, the main driver behind the company's valuation, has increased from a historical average of around 20% to 35% over the past 5 years.

As ROCE improved so did the company's P/S multiple which boosted the share price in spite of the lack of meaningful growth.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports and Yahoo!Finance

The post-2014 jump in ROCE however was not caused by improved fundamentals of any of KMB's business units, but rather came as a result of the Halyard Health spin-off in October 2014. Thus, KMB shrunk in size in order to achieve a higher multiple on its now leaner business.

Apart from changes in return on capital, expected higher future growth could also result in a multiple repricing and thus drive share price returns. Kimberly-Clark however has not done particularly well on that front as top line growth has been disappointing.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Lack of business reinvestment

Free Cash Flow growth has also been non-existent, while KMB kept an average Capital Spend to Depreciation & Amortization ratio of 117% over the period, signalling a lack of attractive business projects to fuel any future organic growth.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Lack of business reinvestment is even more staggering when share buybacks are considered. Although the practice of repurchasing shares has become quite common over the past decade, KMB has taken this to the extreme. Since 2007, the cumulative amount spent on share buybacks has been consistently higher than the amount spent on capital expenditures.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Reduced share count has had a positive impact on per-share earnings and free cash flow, even though the company has failed to grow any of these.

KMB management has also been reluctant to engage into any meaningful M&A transaction in order to complement its product portfolio or expand into adjacent categories.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Excessive acquisitions are almost always a bad sign, as the case of Reckitt-Benckiser has shown and Church & Dwight might also soon follow suit. However, the lack of any meaningful deals at all, combined with anaemic capital spend and excessive share buybacks does not seem to be a recipe for healthy capital allocation.

Profitability is key, but also most at risk

Historically, operating profitability has been the key driver of KMB's return on capital employed which in turn has had an impact on the company's valuation.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Asset turnover on the other hand has stayed constant throughout the period, only noting a jump post the Halyard Health spin-off. Therefore, operating profitability has been paramount for the company's stock price performance.

KMB has also been operating very efficiently as far as its fixed cost base is concerned since operating profit margin has been in almost perfect relationship with changes in its gross profitability. This suggests that in spite of the company's restructuring programs, SG&A expense as a share of revenue has been relatively constant.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

Having said all that, it appears that gross profitability is among the most important business drivers of KMB's share price, meaning that the company's success is heavily dependent on the following:

Brand price premium achieved for the company's products.

achieved for the company's products. Raw materials' impact on cost of sales and the company's ability to pass any future increases onto the consumer.

Low price premium and low brand loyalty

Here lies a significant problem for KMB as the company is almost exclusively focused on product categories where price premium is much harder to achieve.

In contrast to other large cap peers, KMB product portfolio is entirely oriented towards paper and pulp products such as - diapers, toilet paper, tissues, feminine care products & others.

Source: kimberly-clark.com

Naturally, tissues, paper rolls and even diapers are product categories where cost leadership is key and brand differentiation is much less effective as in higher margin personal care products such as skin & oral care products.

This is also evident from the company's lowest gross margin among its peer group.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from annual reports

While many of KMB's competitors have moved up the valued-added chain by expanding into adjacent higher margin and more heavily-branded categories, KMB management has decided to take a different course and focus exclusively on lower-margin product segments.

Within KMB's low-margin product segments, customers are also more price sensitive. It would take a much smaller increase in price for a customer to switch to a different toiler paper brand than it would take to make that move with another personal or healthcare product. As a result, brand loyalty is at much greater risk for KMB than it is for any of its major peers.

Kimberly-Clark's main products are also at increased risk of disruption from private label products and thus require an increased level of brand investment.

Source: gartner.com

Pampers and Huggies remain the market leaders on Amazon, with a higher rank on Best Sellers pages compared with the two upstarts, but disruptor brands’ investments are helping to close the gap. Ultimately, this scenario reinforces the need for brands to remain agile and supplement their paid strategies on retailers with digital investments on other platforms. Source: gartner.com

Low raw materials tailwinds could quickly change

Finally, the price of raw materials has a much more profound effect on products with low switching costs where customers are much more price sensitive. Thus, any future commodity price increases will be very hard to manage and could easily squeeze KMB's margins.

Source: Kimberly-Clark Annual Report 2019

Lower pulp and oil prices over the past decade have had a positive impact on KMB's gross profitability, but if this changes profitability will compress rather quickly.

Cellulose fiber, in the form of kraft pulp or recycled fiber from recovered waste paper, is used extensively in our tissue products and is subject to significant price fluctuations. Cellulose fiber, in the form of fluff pulp, is a key component in our personal care products. Source: Kimberly-Clark Annual Report 2019

A number of our products, such as diapers, training and youth pants, feminine pads, incontinence care products and disposable wipes, contain certain materials that are principally derived from petroleum. Source: Kimberly-Clark Annual Report 2019

Not surprisingly then, lower oil prices did in fact provide a tailwind for KMB's gross profitability.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual reports and statista.com

In a similar fashion, any future price increases would quickly turn into a major headwind for the company's profitability, return on capital and valuation.

Conclusion

Kimberly-Clark's business has been relatively flat for way over a decade now. Both top line revenue figures and free cash flow numbers have failed to impress and did not register any meaningful growth over the past decade.

The company has managed to lift up its valuation and return on capital employed by spinning off its healthcare division and benefiting heavily from historically low commodity prices.

During that period, management has decided to use more cash towards share buybacks as opposed to funding organic growth through capital spend. This has left the business dangerously exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices as well as private label products.

KMB did not even engage in any meaningful acquisitions, while many of its peers benefited from historically low interest rates to expand their product portfolios into adjacent markets and solidify their existing competitive advantages.

As a result of all that the risk-reward profile of KMB is significantly less attractive than many other names in the consumer staples industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.