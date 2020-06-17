Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has accumulated an excessive cash hoard in recent years. As its cash pile exerts a strong drag on its returns, the company is doing its best to identify an attractive acquisition target. Bloomberg recently suggested that Costco (COST) is a suitable takeover target for Berkshire, as it meets many investing criteria of Warren Buffett. However, in this article, I will discuss why Costco will not be acquired by Berkshire anytime soon.

Why Buffett could be interested in Costco

Costco has a durable competitive advantage. This is one of the primary investing criteria of the Oracle of Omaha. Costco offers a unique, "treasure-hunting" shopping experience, which cannot be replicated by Amazon (AMZN) and the other large retailers.

Costco charges an annual fee to its customers to provide them access to its bargain prices. The annual fees amount to $3.5 billion per year, which is only 2.2% of the annual revenues of the company and hence some investors may erroneously think that these fees are negligible. However, the retailer sells all its products just above its cost, and hence its annual earnings are approximately equal to the fees it charges to its customers. In fiscal 2019, Costco received $3.5 billion in fees and posted earnings of $3.7 billion. It is thus evident that the annual fees are paramount in the business model of Costco.

Costco retains most of its customers every year. In the last 12 months, 91% of the customers of Costco in the U.S. and Canada have renewed their membership. As a result, the annual fees of the retailer generate reliable cash flows year after year. The strong competitive advantage and the reliable cash flows generated by the unparalleled business model of Costco undoubtedly fit the investing criteria of Buffett. This helps explain the fact that Berkshire has owned a 1% stake in Costco for two decades. It is also worth noting that Charlie Munger, the vice chairman of Berkshire, has a seat on the board of Costco.

Moreover, Berkshire has sometimes performed acquisitions of companies in which it owned a stake before the acquisition. For instance, it owned shares of Precision Castparts before acquiring the company for $37 billion in 2016. Another example is BNSF railroad. To cut a long story short, there are many factors indicating that Berkshire could be interested in acquiring Costco.

Growth

Costco has an exceptional growth record. To be sure, the company has nearly tripled its earnings per share over the last nine years, from $2.92 in 2010 to $8.26 in 2019. More importantly, it has grown its earnings consistently, in 8 of the last 9 years. Consistent earnings growth, without volatility, is one of the primary investing criteria of Buffett.

Even better, Costco has strong business momentum. It achieved 8.0% comparable sales growth in the U.S. in the first quarter and accelerated to 9.7% comparable sales growth in May, thus exceeding the analysts' consensus of 4.5% by a wide margin. Its e-commerce sales more than doubled in May over last year, assisted by the lockdown in many states.

Moreover, Costco still has ample room for future growth. The retailer is growing its sales in the U.S. at a fast pace, but it also has tremendous growth potential in foreign markets. To be sure, it has 647 of its 787 warehouses in the U.S. and Canada, and hence, there is ample room for expanding abroad.

Costco has recently begun to pursue growth in China. It opened its first store in China in August, with the store attracting so many customers that it had to shut down temporarily. Costco intends to open its third store in China in the near future. China has a population of 1.4 billion, and its middle class is growing at a relentless pace. Therefore, Costco has exciting growth potential in the second largest economy in the world.

Cash hoard

Berkshire Hathaway has built an excessive cash hoard in recent years. The company has more than doubled its cash pile since the end of 2015, from $64.6 billion to $137.3 billion. As this cash exerts a material drag on its investing returns, Berkshire is doing its best to identify an attractive acquisition target.

The market was widely expecting an acquisition or a purchase of a significant stake in a company during the fierce sell-off of the market in March, which was caused by the coronavirus crisis. However, Buffett refuted the speculation and stated that the cash of Berkshire would be needed in the worst-case scenario of the pandemic. Buffett has also repeatedly stated that he cannot pinpoint an undervalued stock in recent years due to the overvalued status of the market. On the other hand, in May 2018, Buffett stated that he would implement an acquisition of ~$100 billion if it was appealing. As Costco has a market cap of $131 billion, it is not out of the scope of the Oracle.

Valuation

Thanks to its unparalleled business model and its consistent growth, Costco has always been a popular stock, and thus, it has always traded with a markedly high premium. To provide a perspective, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. This is certainly a rich valuation level.

Moreover, Costco is expected by analysts to grow its earnings per share by 5% this year and by 10% per year in the next two years. While the growth trajectory of Costco is admirable, its growth rate hardly justifies the aforementioned earnings multiple. In the long run, the retailer may exceed analysts' expectations and reward its shareholders even from its current lofty stock price, but Buffett is well known for his focus on valuation.

Furthermore, if Berkshire tries to acquire Costco, it will need to pay a significant premium on top of the prevailing stock price. As the premium will need to be at least 20% for the deal to receive the approval of the shareholders, Berkshire will need to pay an all-time high stock price, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of at least 42.0, if it decides to acquire Costco. Given the conservative mindset of the Oracle and his focus on valuation, such a scenario is highly unlikely.

Final thoughts

Costco is an exceptional company, with a unique business model and an enviable growth record. It also meets almost all the investing criteria of Warren Buffett, and thus, it is safe to assume that the Oracle has this stock on his radar. However, thanks to all its outstanding characteristics, Costco almost always trades with an excessive premium. Due to its rich valuation and the focus of Buffett on valuation, Costco is not likely to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway.

