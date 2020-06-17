The completion of France and Canada expansions, as well as the shelter-in-place related tailwind, should drive near-term growth. Q2 growth accelerated to 40%, 4x higher than that of last year.

Overview

Founded 20 years ago, The UK-based Ocado (OTCPK:OCDDY) [LON: OCDO] presents an attractive tech and growth investment opportunity. Having been in the industry for such a long time, the company has established a deep moat in the online grocery retail space. Over time, the company has also accumulated a unique core competency in developing advanced technology solutions for online grocers. As Ocado leveraged this core competence to expand into end-to-end grocery smart platform business, we see a disruptive growth potential longer term. In the meantime, we also expect Ocado to continue benefiting from the shelter-in-place related tailwind and secular growth for online grocery retail globally. We maintain an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst

The expansion into OSP (Ocado Smart Platform) business, which leverages Ocado's core competencies in advanced technologies such as software and robotics, will provide attractive disruptive growth opportunities. With the smart platform expansion in 2015, Ocado has positioned itself as the technology partner for leading global grocery retailers in both the online and offline spaces.

(Source: company's 2019 annual report)

We believe that the move provides both strategic and financial values. The initiative has made Ocado more than just an online grocery retailer and consequently expand its TAM opportunity. There is a massive TAM behind the grocery retail market, with IGD predicting global sales to reach $2.4 trillion in 2024. Financially, OSP has also been a profitability driver for Ocado. In 2019 alone, the UK OSP business achieved an ~14.4% EBITDA margin, while the core retail's EBITDA margin was just above ~2%. Over the last two years, UK OSP's EBITDA margin also grew faster than that of the core retail business.

Furthermore, Ocado's track record as a successful technology-enabled grocery retailer in the UK should serve as a strong use case for its more recent international OSP business. As of 2019, Ocado has over 14% market share of the UK online grocery retail market with 95% on-time delivery. In recent times, it has also signed over eight agreements with various overseas leading retailers, such as Coles and Aeon, to develop OSP in Australia and Japan.

We expect the shelter-in-place related tailwind and secular demand for online retail grocery globally to drive near and long-term growth. Upon the COVID-19 outbreak, Ocado saw a drastic increase in demand for online retail grocery. Based on Ocado's recent growth profile over the last two years, COVID-19 situation has proven to be a much stronger growth catalyst. Ocado's key joint venture partnership with M&S (Marks & Spencer) in 2019, for instance, was quite instrumental in driving the ~10% growth in the retail segment. However, while Ocado was successful in maintaining that level of growth in Q1, retail revenue has grown by a staggering +40% YoY in Q2 so far. We expect Ocado to continue seeing this level of growth with potential margin expansion going forward, considering Ocado's tactical decisions to maximize capacity, which continues to allow its customer fulfillment centers (CFC) to run at the best efficiencies. One of its CFC in South East London, for instance, reportedly processed over 110,000 orders per week. Its CFC site in West London also reportedly achieved planned end game capacity a year ahead of plan.

(Source: company's 2019 annual report)

Moreover, Ocado is also well-positioned to grow globally with its OSP business longer term. Despite operating at increasing EBITDA loss in recent times, the International OSP business should drive future growth and profitability during the scale-up phase, typically two years following the complete deliveries of CFCs. The fact that Ocado will plan to complete as many as 30 CFCs by 2023 demonstrates the strong secular demand for online retail grocery globally. So far, Ocado has signed nine contracts for CFC deployments globally. As the company also recently completed the deliveries of CFCs to its partners, Sobeys in Greater Toronto and Groupe Casino in the Paris area, even during the COVID-19 outbreak in May, we expect Ocado's unit economics for international OSP businesses in both regions to strengthen in the next few quarters as its partners take on more capacity.

Risk

While Ocado has continued to benefit from the surge in online retail grocery due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it is still uncertain how long the crisis will last. We expect major economic reopenings to potentially soften the demand, further leaving many of Ocado's facilities running at excess capacities. With that in mind, Ocado may or may not sustain its accelerated +40% growth in the near term. The company has also recently withdrawn full-year guidance as it takes into account this potential risk factor.

Valuation

Ocado has all the characteristics to be a global market leader in the online grocery retail enabler, in our view. It has a deep moat in the industry, driven by the vast experience, expertise, and financial strength, which allows it to be a patient long-term investor in its tech-driven and high-margin international OSP businesses.

(Source: yahoo finance)

Ocado currently trades at ~£1,959 per share, down ~12% from its 6-month high of £2,229. The share price was also recently trading at £2,072, upon the news of Ocado raising £1 billion to anticipate strong near-term catalysts we have discussed. As such, we think that there is a good entry point opportunity at present. Ocado currently trades at ~8.6x P/S on a TTM basis, though given the stronger revenue outlook, the price should be highly attractive on a forward basis today. Likewise, we also expect Ocado to potentially trade somewhere at 9x -10x P/S by year's end. We are giving the stock an overweight rating for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.