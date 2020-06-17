Kinross Gold (KGC) has recently announced that it reached terms with the government of Mauritania on the deal for Tasiast Sud. Kinross Gold is currently proceeding with the expansion of the Tasiast mine, and Tasiast Sud is an area where Kinross plans to conduct an exploration program. At this point, it has been underexplored, so it does not have big reserves and resources.

Source: Kinross Gold

According to the deal, the government will offer a 30-year exploitation license for Tasiast Sud and pay approximately $40 million in outstanding VAT refunds. In turn, Kinross Gold will pay $25 million to resolve previously disputed matters and update the royalty schedule, increasing Mauritania's take:

Source: Kinross Gold

Mauritania will have a "15% free carried interest in Tasiast Sud and an option to purchase an additional 10% participating interest in the project after additional feasibility work is completed".

In my opinion, this deal is a major success for Kinross Gold. Investors should get accustomed to the fact that local governments will be demanding a bigger share in the mining projects. This happens because local politicians always face some pressure to bring tangible benefits to the country when a mine is developed by foreign companies.

In addition, the governments have gained experience in dealing with foreign investors over decades and, typically, believe that deals of the previous era were not fair for the locals. There's an additional factor that is changing the balance of power - many good deposits in traditional, "safer" jurisdictions have already been developed, and it is getting harder to find a good mine with solid potential. In this situation, the business climate is determined not by the fact that the local government wants more but whether its approach to negotiations is measured and civilized.

Thirty years is a long timeframe and many things can happen, but the deal looks good and should provide stability to Kinross's development efforts in the area.

Tasiast has always been considered the riskiest part of Kinross's portfolio since it has a strong set of mines in the U.S. and profitable mines in Russia which did not encounter any jurisdictional problems despite the periodic fears about them at times when Russia had escalations on the geopolitical front.

The good news is that the deal includes the resolution of previous disputes. In fact, Kinross Gold is set to receive $15 million of net cash, an outcome that is not often reached in a dispute between a foreign investor and a government in riskier jurisdictions.

I have been bullish on Kinross Gold and I remain bullish on the company. From a practical point of view, I am monitoring the company's shares waiting for the momentum which I expect to see when gold gets above $1,750 per ounce. In my opinion, gold's ability to stay in the $1700-1750 range (with temporary dips below this level) despite the major optimism in the equity market is a bullish sign that highlights investor demand for gold.

The second quarter will soon end, and the gold price spent the whole quarter in the above-mentioned range. This will lead to a very favorable average realized gold price for Kinross Gold and other gold miners. This high gold price will be reflected in Kinross's upcoming quarterly report. According to Seeking Alpha Premium, analysts expect that Kinross will report earnings of $0.12 per share, but estimates have been gradually increasing as analysts factored in higher gold prices, and it looks like Kinross may have decent chances for an earnings beat.

In short, I believe that Kinross is well-positioned to benefit from the current gold price environment. The company's shares have suffered a correction together with the whole gold miner segment, but the price of gold did not move to the downside. Thus, Kinross Gold shares will likely be positioned for more upside once the market realizes the positive impact of current gold prices and the fact that current gold price levels have good chances to stay for months if not years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.