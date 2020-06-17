VDIGX is now only 11.10% below the high but represents strong value.

The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. – Phillip Fisher

Sometimes the overall market can be overstimulating, and if you want to avoid mutual funds with little or no gains and high fees, it may be time for you to shift your money into a stable and reliable ETF like the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX). The fund holds high-performing companies that provide steady dividend growth to investors. There is a catch, given you have to have a minimum $3,000 initial deposit, but that is not overly restrictive for the cheaper fees. Currently, as interest rates are going down as a result of the economic downturn and monetary stimulus, VDIGX is giving a 30-day SEC yield of 1.88%, providing a buying opportunity for those searching for alternative yield holdings.

Investment Strategy

The primary strategy for the fund is to look for companies that have reasonable prices with growing dividends. The trick is to integrate stocks with a steady dividend income. Hence, the most suitable sectors that support the stable dividend policy dominate the fund's holdings, while others with less steady dividend growth are taken from the fund's investment pool.

Breakdown of the fund

VDIGX uses the Russell 1000 TR as a benchmark. The fund is focused on three primary features: Providing an incremental income stream, appreciation of the investor's capital in the longer term, and, finally, improving the investor's current income opportunity. To accomplish these, the fund will incorporate companies that are usually undervalued in the market and are large cap with a higher possibility for dividend growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

As of today, the fund has $40.5 billion AUM with more than 45 large-cap holdings in different sectors. Healthcare and industrials are the top sectors in the fund and had an annual return of 7.49 percent over the past year and 10.46 percent over the past three years.

Source: Vanguard

Healthcare has been a strong sector for VDIGX, as healthcare has performed well during the pandemic situation in the last few months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), one of the largest in the healthcare sector, has outperformed in recent times with a dividend yield of 2.84%. On the other hand, companies like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) should ease the market pressure of the fund with their stability. UnitedHealth recently raised their dividend by 15.7%, whereas the news of Merck & Co.’s initiatives to develop Covid-19 vaccines increased the share price significantly.

The other holdings in consumer staples, information technology, and industrials will shield the fund further from future instability. McDonald's Corporation (MCD), Coca-Cola (KO), Microsoft (MSFT), and NIKE, Inc (NKE) are some of the well-respected names which have shown consistent historical earnings results during the market dip.

Here's a snapshot of the mutual fund's average performance, which shows healthy future earnings potential.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: USNEWS

As we can see, VDIGX has done well during the volatility in the market. The P/E ratio is 20, which is slightly elevated, but reasonable given the underlying holdings. The monthly trailing total returns beat the S&P 500 index over an extended period by a significant amount.

The holdings in the top 10 have a history of consistent dividend growth. One great thing about this fund is that it doesn’t pursue above-average yield stocks, which are more likely to have dividend cuts, making the dividend yields more secure.

Source: Seeking Alpha

According to the table referenced above, the 5-year dividend growth (CAGR) is well above all its peers. While most of the competition show negative results, a 14.71% return was earned by VDIGX mutual fund investors.

What if the slowdown continues?

VDIGX follows the following portfolio style - ‘exposure will be balanced with growth with value.’ The fund is highly diversified to protect the investors from the economic collapse by being diversified across sectors. Moreover, investors will receive constant dividends to soften the blow. That’s why it is recognized as a “core holding” by Morningstar and could fit into your portfolio as such.

To understand why VDIGX is so successful in a long-term horizon, we are giving an overview of the balance sheets of the top 5 companies of the fund:

Cash (in $bn) Current Ratio UnitedHealth 24.45 0.71 MacDonald’s 5.38 1.90 Johnson & Johnson 18.02 1.31 Coca-Cola 17.68 0.87 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) 10.95 2.13

(Data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence)

The table shows a picture of the fund's ability to mix different financial numbers into a balanced position. We can see that all the companies, excluding MacDonald’s, have cash balances above $10 billion. The current ratios are also well-capitalized. While UnitedHealth and Coca-Cola have a current ratio below 1, they are still in a strong position.

At the same time, all the top 5 companies are showing a steady dividend growth rate. This is in massive demand for those struggling with record low levels of interest rates, and the Fed does not plan to hike rates through 2022 at this point.

Dividend Growth Rate 1-year (TTM) UnitedHealth 20.00% MacDonald’s 12.89% Johnson & Johnson 5.93% Coca-Cola 2.56% Medtronic plc 10.42%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Other Factors in its favor

A few other aspects of the fund worth mentioning:

The 5-year monthly beta is calculated at 0.79, which means the fund is less volatile than the overall market.

The expense ratio is extremely low, and the fund is cheaper than its peers.

The dividend returns of the companies are market-proven and less likely to be cut

Risks to consider

Long-term Commitment: At one point in time, VDIGX lost almost 38% due to a bear market - still beating the market by 11%, but volatility is not avoided by investing in this holding. After a massive market rally, a pullback would not be unprecedented here, and VDIGX would undoubtedly be affected.

Less diversified than peers: Most of the holdings are high-yield dividend-driven companies, which fulfills the purpose of growing investor income. Such a choice might have an opportunity cost in terms of total return, as capital gains could be less than something more directly invested in, say, technology funds.

Lower volatility, lower returns: Some investors search out volatility since it can bring more significant returns over a more extended period. If investors want short-term results, your money may be better utilized elsewhere.

Overall, the Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund can be a great choice looking at the current market scenario. The past strong performance, lower fees, and a stable dividend return makes it a good shift from your high-beta holdings to a lower-beta crisis holding. Gaining some dividend appreciation during a global pandemic should be sought out, after all, especially after a massive market rally off the lows.

