As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) has managed to hold its ground after the strong upwards surge in volatility in the first part of this year.

While these returns have been one for the record books when it comes to the relatively docile VIXM, I ultimately believe the trend has run its course and volatility is likely to drop from here.

VIX Markets

Before jumping into the nuances of the VIXM ETF, let’s take a brief historical look at recent movements in volatility. In this piece it is important for us to first off figure out where the VIX is likely headed and at the same time examine the methodology of VIXM to see how it may respond to different price scenarios going forward.

In the above chart, you can see that we’re currently in the midst of a resurgence of volatility following the historic melt-up seen in the VIX earlier this year. Historically speaking, the odds strongly suggest that fading movements like the one we are currently seeing is the best play.

For example, even though the VIX has softened somewhat this week, it is still up 9 points, or 34%, over the past two weeks. In the chart below, I have taken the past 27 years of VIX data and posed the question, “What is the historic probability that the VIX is higher a certain number of days into the future following a 2-week rally of 9 points or more?”

The data says that historically speaking, the VIX is lower over the next month a whopping 75% of the time. In other words, if you are buying the VIX now in anticipation of further upside, the numbers would suggest that you have about a 25% chance of being in the money one month from now. Not good odds!

Additionally, we can quantify the odds that the VIX is higher one month from now based on its outright level.

The VIX is currently sitting around 34 at the time of writing. Historically speaking, over the past 27 years, we have only seen the VIX higher over the next month 24% of the time. In other words, if you’re looking to buy the VIX at this point, the odds really aren’t in your favor.

We could go on to many other studies which make the same case, but the message remains the same, so I won’t belabor the point. Given that the VIX has rallied strongly in a short time period and given that it’s at a high level, the odds are fairly small that we’ll see upside from here – over the next month at least

But what about the global recession and potentially collapsing economy – won’t these variables increase volatility? There certainly is a possibility that we will see the market sell off and in the process the VIX rally. However, historic analysis again doesn’t favor too much traumatic upside in the future.

If you’re familiar with the nature of the VIX, this prior statement might seem a bit counterintuitive because there tends to be a fairly strong correlation between changes in the S&P 500 and changes in the VIX: if the market falls, the VIX tends to rise.

And yes, if we do see the market collapse once again, the VIX almost will certainty rise. – To a degree. I put that in italics for a very important reason: during historic crashes, the peak levels of the VIX tend to be reached very early on during the market selloff. In other words, it is very rare for a market selloff to continue pushing the VIX to new highs in successive downswings of the market.

The chart above shows a perfect case in point which is the financial crisis of 2008. During this crisis, we never really did see the VIX push into true panic territory until October of 2008 – the selloffs prior to this point were fairly contained and panic hadn’t gripped the market yet. However, after this peak panic hit, we never saw the VIX hit new highs – even though it took almost 6 months more of market declines before the S&P 500 actually reached a bottom.

The qualitative message here is the market tends to only be spooked once in any specific crisis. All further selloffs – while certainly scary – don’t have the same degree of panic selling / hedging which leads to options prices rallying and the VIX rallying (the VIX is an implied value calculation on a basket of S&P 500 options).

As you can see in the chart above, in each downswing in the market, the VIX itself did rally somewhat, but the true panic had already been seen in the market and the rallies never recaptured the levels seen early on.

I believe that this picture should inform our analysis when it comes to expectations for the current rally. Not only do the odds strongly favor further downside in the VIX, but even if we do see the market collapse once again, the VIX is likely not going to reach the heights seen early in the selloff. This should put VIXM bulls on noticed and it is likely time to secure profits while the market remains high.

VIXM’s Methodology

Now we need to transition to something equally (if not more) important than the actual VIX market conditions: VIXM’s methodology. VIXM is an ETF which is following the S&P 500 Mid-Term VIX Futures Index. Here is the long-run return of this index.

There is no way to sugarcoat this: VIXM is following a methodology which has declined at an annualized rate of about 20% per year for the past decade. If you would have invested in this index 10 years ago, you’d be down about 90% from your initial investment and your only hope of ever recovering your investment would be a massive rally in the VIX.

So right off the bat, investors in VIXM need to understand that they are sitting on a somewhat sinking ship. Something is happening under the surface in VIXM which is slowly, but truly, eroding away returns for shareholders. That something is called roll yield.

This chart contains the entire problem and explanation of roll yield and it shows why VIXM has declined at a pace of about 20% per year. What this chart measures is the average percentage difference between VIX futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX over the past decade divided by trading month. From this chart, we can say two important things:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX

On average, the difference between VIX futures and the spot price narrows during the month

If you understand this, then you understand the problem of roll yield. Since the VIX generally stays in the 15-20 range when measured over lengthy periods of time, this narrowing of futures contracts approaching the spot price results in losses to holders of VIXM. VIXM is holding the fourth through seventh futures contract and as you can see, these contracts tend to decline by 2-4% per month as they slowly approach the spot price of the VIX.

Ultimately, I am bearish VIXM. I believe that investors should take profits on their long positions and step aside from the ETP at this point. I believe the panic-spike in the VIX has already occurred and that the odds favor further downside from here.

Conclusion

Historic probabilities strongly suggest that the VIX is headed lower from here. Even if we continue to see downside in the market, historic analysis generally shows peak-VIX hitting at the front-end of a crisis. Roll yield continues to erode shares of VIXM at an annualized pace of about 20% per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.