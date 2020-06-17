A Correction May Be Coming, But Opportunities Abound (Video)

We start with the macro, including why they think this recent rebound rally may be exhausted, but also where they see the market going after that.

by Daniel Shvartsman

The market feels of two minds right now, as volatility persists on the one hand (hello, Thursday's 6% sell-off!) but stocks still more or less only go up on the other hand, economic climate be damned.

We brought on Stock Waves, which takes a hybrid fundamental and technicals approach, to hear how they view this market. Lyn Alden Schwartzer speaks to the fundamentals more and how the rate of change in economic data matters more than the data itself, while Zachary Mannes and Garrett Patten share their view on the charts and how that informs things. They argue that a correction may be due, but that the longer-term bull market is not over. And, interestingly enough, they see a number of names they like out there - I got them to talk about Freeport McMoran (FCX) and the new guard of tech names, which they haven't coined yet. Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript sometime next week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman has no positions in any stocks mentioned.

The Stock Waves team is long the names mentioned on the video (YY, SMAR, FCX, SDC, ROKU, APRN, and TWTR, among others).

Lyn Alden Schwartzer has no positions in any names mentioned.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

