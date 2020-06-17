The Myth Of Overcrowding In Small-Cap Value

As the chief research officer for Buckingham Wealth Partners, one of the issues I’m asked about more and more is the underperformance of U.S. value stocks over the last decade. One of the main concerns raised is that the underperformance is a result of the trade becoming overcrowded post-publication of the academic findings, demonstrating a significant value premium around the globe as well as across asset classes. A good example of this is the claim made in a May 29, 2020, article for ETF.com. The author wrote:“Small cap value became incredibly crowded when years ago I couldn’t go more than 30 seconds at an investment conference without hearing the terms “smart beta” or “factor investing”.” No evidence supporting the anecdotal observation was provided.

I hear such claims all the time even though there is no evidence to support them. In fact, there is a simple way to determine if the trade had become overcrowded—we can examine the spread between the valuation of growth stocks and the valuation of value stocks. If the trade had become overcrowded, we should observe a dramatic narrowing of that spread as investors sell growth stocks (driving down their valuations) and buy value stocks (driving up their valuations). Let’s see if that was ever the case.

At the end of 1993, right after the publication of the original, famous Fama-French research on the size and value premiums, the spread in valuations was about four—growth stocks were trading at about four times the price-to-book ratio relative to value stocks. As you can see in the chart below, from the paper “ Is (Systematic) Value Investing Dead” by Cliff Asness of AQR Capital Management, at no point did the spread ever go much below that—a narrowing would have possibly indicated overcrowding (or it could have been the result of a strong economy, with the greater economic risks of value stocks not appearing). In fact, the spread has widened dramatically over the past decade, moving from its historical median of about 5.4 times as expensive to about 12 times as expensive by the end of March 2020. And as Asness explained in his paper, that widening basically explains all of value’s underperformance. In other words, the evidence suggests that it’s not value that has become overcrowded, it’s growth, just as it had become overcrowded in the late 1990s. For example, think of the FAANG stocks—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google (now Alphabet)—which have become the current market darlings.

Price-to-Book Spread: December 31, 1967 – March 31, 2020

Source: AQR, CRSP, XPressFeed. For illustrative purposes only and not representative of any portfolio that AQR currently manages. Hypothetical data has inherent limitations.

Asness went on to show that the same shift in valuations is observed if we use alternative valuation metrics such as price-to-earnings, price-to-sales and price-to-forecasted-earnings. In other words, the underperformance of value is not driven by problems with the price-to-book ratio.

We can also review the findings of two research papers that examined the question of overcrowding.

Empirical Evidence

The December 2018 study “ Characteristics of Mutual Fund Portfolios: Where Are the Value Funds?” by Martin Lettau, Sydney Ludvigson and Paulo Manoel, provides a comprehensive analysis of portfolios of active mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and hedge funds through the lens of risk (anomaly) factors such as size, value and momentum. Among the questions they try to answer are: To what extent do active fund managers exploit these factor premia? If there are limits to arbitrage, do active funds contribute to the existence of these anomalies, or do they overweight underpriced stocks?

Among their important findings was that neither mutual funds nor ETFs systematically tilt their portfolios toward profitable factors such as low price-to-book ratios, high momentum, small size, high profitability and low investment growth. In fact, for some factors, mutual funds target the low-return leg of long/short factor portfolios rather than the high-return leg. This bias is especially strong for book-to-market (BtM) ratios. In fact, they found there were virtually no high-BtM funds in the sample, while there were many low-BtM “growth” funds. For example, only seven out of 2,657 funds in their sample had a BtM score in the fourth quintile or above.

Supporting evidence comes from David Blitz, who demonstrated in his February 2017 paper “ Are Exchange-Traded Funds Harvesting Factor Premiums?” that while some ETFs are specifically designed for harvesting factor premiums, other ETFs implicitly go against these factors. Specifically, Blitz found: “From a factor-investing perspective, smart-beta ETFs tend to provide the right factor exposures, while conventional ETFs tend to be on the other side of the trade with the wrong factor exposures. In other words, these two groups of investors are essentially betting against each other.”

Summary

The bottom line is that overcrowding in value is just another of the many investment myths that exist—myths that can be exposed by simply looking at the data. Whenever you hear such claims, be sure to ask for the supporting evidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.