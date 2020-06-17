DNOW Has Limited Upside For Now

The drop in drilling and completions activity in the U.S. affected NOW Inc.’s (DNOW) results adversely in recent times. Its performance in the international markets, too, was suboptimal in Q1. To mitigate the effect, it discontinued some of its trade names and currently targets high margin product lines, which can lead to profitable market share gains. Strategically, it focuses on e-commerce sales and other digital marketing initiatives. The operating margin is also likely to improve from lower warehousing selling and administrative expenses and cost reduction initiatives.

The company has strong liquidity and zero debt, which is a big plus in today's environment when the energy sector is going through uncertainty. Its relative valuation multiple is close to the past average, which limits the upside potential. However, I think the stock can benefit from the U.S. energy market recovery in the medium-term.

Cost Management And Digitization

DNOW's U.S. Energy Centers primarily comprises of tank battery construction, wellhead hookups, artificial lift, and midstream gathering and infrastructure build-outs. So, let us check out the health of the indicators in the energy sector. The U.S. rig count has fallen by ~58% since Q1 after it fell by ~10% in Q1. The WTI crude oil price, on the other hand, has recovered by ~83% in Q2 so far after falling steeply in Q1. The natural gas price, however, has remained steady in the current quarter. While the completed wells in the unconventional shales have declined sharply in Q2 (57% down) so far, the DUC (drilled by uncompleted) wells have been resilient.

Given the deceleration in energy activity, DNOW focuses on material cost reductions and facility consolidations. During Q4 2019, it had closed ten facilities and reduced headcount and reduced the level of inventory by 23% in FY2019 compared to a year ago. In a follow up in 2020, it reduced headcount by 700 in Q1 2020 and further, by 550, since the end of Q1. It also initiated organizational restructuring by closing and consolidating facilities, removing management layers in North America, and renegotiating prices in terms of suppliers. It plans to lower the warehousing selling and administrative expenses in Q2 by reducing employee compensation structure and freezing discretionary spending.

Also, the company targets high margin product lines, which can lead to profitable market share gains and reducing costs. It is striving to correct the structure and delivery model by automating and digitizing processes and activities. Its strategic initiatives include streamlining the cost of the customer service model, deploying technology, and optimizing processes. So, automation and digitizing processes and activities have become an integral part of its plans. For example, In April, DNOW changed the backend database platform. It also has made investments in upgrading the order management system.

Establishing The Brand Name

Because the company has established a global network of top-tier suppliers and reputable manufacturers, DNOW's e-commerce initiatives will leverage the brand in the energy and industrial markets. Earlier, it introduced the DigitalNOW brand to create a unified commerce platform. In Q1, it expanded the European e-commerce footprint in Norway and the Netherlands. The new ordering capabilities are expected to complement its current U.S., Canadian, U.K., and Australian online storefronts. Investors may also note that in Q4 2019, it restructured business around select DNOW brands by discontinuing specific trade names.

Current Weaknesses And Near-Term Outlook

During Q1, DNOW witnessed increased orders for the coiled line pipe in the gas lift and water transfer applications. While orders for steel pipe was flat, drilling revenue declined following the rig count reductions. Investors may note that the company recorded goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges of $320 million in Q1 2020 following the prolonged activity curtailment and downward revisions to forecasted rig. The cost confers the trouble the energy industry is currently going through.

In this backdrop, like most of the U.S. companies associated with the energy sector, DNOW aims to preserve liquidity while keeping its balance sheet strength in the near-term. On top of that, it may also supplement its market strategy by resorting to margin-accretive acquisitions that deal with exclusive products or technology.

Analyzing Drivers In The U.S. And The Outlook

As the completions well count slipped, the company's revenues from the U.S. decreased by 6% in Q1 over Q4 2019. The U.S. Supply Chain Services business owed much of the decline due to lower E&P activity. On top of that, the downstream and industrial activity, too, slowed down due to delays in several plant turnarounds following the COVID-19 pandemic. In comparison, the U.S. Process Solution business held steady in Q1 following some stability in the midstream, downstream refining, and mining sectors. However, the resilience in the pipeline, gas fractionation, and water disposal projects in Q1 may not hold in Q2 because some of these projects will be completed during the quarter.

Margin Can Improve

In Q1, the company's gross margin remained nearly unchanged sequentially (i.e., compared to Q4) at 19.4%. While product margin did not change much, a charge on inventory related to the company's exiting some product lines and locations affected it slightly in Q1. The company focuses on higher-margin product lines and looks to exit or pause the lower-margin product lines in the current energy market scenario. Towards that, it has deployed technology to maximize water wind rates to mitigate the pressure on margin. Investors may note that although the decline in drilling activity will drive DNOW's revenue down, the impact on the margin will be less because drilling is typically a low-margin job for the company. In Q1, net of the inventory write-down, its EBITDA margin improved despite the drop in drilling activity.

The warehousing selling and administrative expenses (or WSA) declined to $130 million in Q1, while the company expects it to fall by 15% in Q2. Despite that, the company recorded a significant operating loss in its U.S. operations in Q1 ($204 million), which states the sorry state of affairs in the energy sector. However, by FY2020-end, the WSA costs can fall even further as the company intensifies its cost reduction initiatives. Calculated by the Q4 2020 exit-rate, DNOW would save $140 million from lower WSA costs from FY2019 to FY2021.

Canadian and International Markets: Performance And Outlook

In Q1, the rig count improved in Canada while energy activity made some headway. So, DNOW's revenues from Canada increased by 3% in Q1 compared to Q4. However, the initial momentum did not prolong as the rig count fell once again in that region, which suggests a steep deterioration in Q2.

Geographically, DNOW's sequential fall in revenues was the steepest in the international operations (11% down) in Q1, driven by lower activities in the Middle East and Asia and the pandemic-led slowdown. On top of that, the company downsized its operations in the Philippines, Mexico, and the U.K., leading to the top-line decline. It also recorded a substantial operating loss ($71 million) in its international operations.

The Balance Sheet Is Strong

NOW has set a strategy of reducing working capital as a percentage of revenues. In Q1 2020, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive compared to a negative CFO a year ago. Despite a year-over-year decrease in revenues, the rise in CFO reflects a falling inventory, which is a part of its strategy, as I discussed earlier in the article.

Now Inc. is a zero debt company, while its peers' (FAST, MSM, and MRC) average debt-to-equity ratio was 0.31x as of March 31, 2020. Its liquidity was $594 million as of March 31. A robust balance sheet and no debt is considered to be hugely beneficial when the economy reflects uncertainty. Read more on the company's balance sheet and financial structure in my earlier article here.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

DNOW is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 15.8x. Between Q2 2018 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 17.7x. So, it is currently trading at a marginal discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated DNOW a "buy" in June (includes "very bullish"), while six recommended a "hold." None of the analysts rated a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $8.2, which at the current price, yields zero returns.

What's The Take On DNOW?

Because a majority of NOW's sales come from the U.S., the fall in the upstream capex and the sustained decline in the rig count has continued to affect sales adversely. In FY2019, the company closed several sites as well as discontinued some of its trade names. To recoup the loss of sales from the legacy business model, it looks to push e-commerce sales and other digital marketing initiatives. It currently targets high-margin product lines, which can lead to profitable market share gains and reduce costs.

While a drop in drilling and completions activity affected its results adversely, the impact of drilling activity loss was less pronounced on the adjusted margin. The company has strong liquidity and zero debt, which is a big plus in today's environment when the energy sector is going through uncertainty. In my opinion, returns from the stock will not fall much in the short-term.

