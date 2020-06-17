It's difficult to build a positive argument for why the stock is undervalued.

Nevertheless, even before Q1 2020, throughout 2019, its results were already unimpressive, as the economy was strong, its revenues were unimpressive.

TrueCar continues to operate with a debt-free balance sheet, with its cash making up 60% of its market cap.

Investment Thesis

TrueCar (TRUE) trades at close to its 3-year lows. However, contrarian bargain hunters are still not likely to be rewarded here, irrespective of the share price being nearly 50% higher since its March lows.

The only positive aspect of the story here is that it continues to have a strong balance sheet, with its cash position making up 60% of its market cap. This single positive aspect aside, and it's just too difficult to be rewarded here, even though its market cap is less than $300 million. Investors are better being selective and seeking opportunities elsewhere.

Truecar Has Been On The Defensive For Some Time

TrueCar's top-level analysis notes that investors have been faced with a steady and consistent decline in revenue growth rates for some time. We can see this below:

Source: author's calculations

Above we can see TrueCar's 2017-2018 period when it was posting solid revenue growth rates which are now a mirage.

In fact, critically, we should be aware that back in 2019 when the economy was at its strongest, TrueCar reported flat year-over-year revenue growth rates in Q2 2019.

Furthermore, its lackluster results for its 2019 reflect the dynamic that TrueCar's business value was already struggling despite a strong economic backdrop.

Near-Term Prospects Are Questionable

Furthermore, as I noted previously, TrueCar lost a very favorable contract with USAA Federal Savings Bank (USAA FSB), which means that starting in Q4 2020, TrueCar's revenue will worsen.

Hence, for now, we have little idea of how 2020 will shape up. Indeed, management was sufficiently unsure of its underlying prospects that they deemed it necessary to pull TrueCar's guidance for the remainder of 2020.

This understandable, many companies have been forced to do the same. However, in the case of TrueCar, we know that car sales are closely tied to a strong economy.

Hence, I'll repeat, if 2020 is likely to be difficult, absent its favorable contract, 2021 will be worse. The question is just how much? Difficult to know, but it doesn't look too rosy.

In the interim, for the remainder of 2020, it is relatively safe to lay out the following equation: a weak economy corresponds to fewer car sales. Indeed, looking through its Q1 2020 10-Q, we can see that the number one business risk TrueCar highlights:

[...]economic uncertainty and the rapidly increasing number of consumers who are unemployed [...] [have] resulted in a drastic reduction in the number of cars bought by our users from our dealers

So, is this a lost investment? Not really, it's not all bad news.

Financial Position Remains Strong And Provides Flexibility

TrueCar's market cap is approximately $300 million, and its balance sheet is debt-free, with cash and equivalents of $180 million. Put another way, approximately 60% of TrueCar's market cap is made up of cash.

So, does this mean there's potential here? Possibly, but let's continue digging.

A Look Under The Hood: Cash Flows Are Meagre

During Q1 2020, TrueCar deployed $727 million towards taxes on management's stock options. This represents 13% of TrueCar's total cash flow from operations during Q1. Why this is relevant?

Because it appears to be reflective that this company exists to enrich management at the expense of its shareholders.

What about TrueCar's high EBITDA margins? Compared with its peers, such as CarGurus (CARG), TrueCar's EBITDA margins hit 11% compared with 18% for CarGurus. So, its margins are below average.

Readers should note that TrueCar's Q1 2020 EBITDA was stronger than in the same period a year, as TrueCar took aggressive and proactive steps to back on all unnecessary costs, such as suspending or deferring all non-committed TV and radio spend and significantly reducing its digital acquisition budget.

Furthermore, if we dissect TrueCar's EBITDA metric, we can see that out of $9 million of EBITDA in Q1 2020, roughly $6 million is stock-based compensation that is added back. Further demonstrating that TrueCar's profitability profile is unimpressive.

The Bottom Line

It is very difficult to mount an airtight compelling bullish thesis in this stock. Consider this, looking back over its years since its inception, TrueCar has not been profitable, yet.

Previously, at least, shareholders could support their bullishness with TrueCar's solid revenue growth rates, and the argument that TrueCar was investing for growth was valid.

However, presently, building an investment case on the back of the company being debt-free with little else is not enough. With so many better opportunities elsewhere, shareholders can be forgiven for looking elsewhere for their investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.