Corporate Debt Is Not A Bubble If The Fed Is Buying

The Fed can avoid a financial crash as long as they like. They cannot avoid stagnation in the real economy.

“Record” corporate debt … no, wait, “Ballooning” corporate debt … no, wait, “Staggering” corporate debt is going to eat the economy alive. This is true, but maybe not in the way you think.

The headlines are talking about this chart, of corporate debt to GDP, at all time highs:

It’s true, there is more corporate debt, and more corporate debt as a percentage of GDP, than ever before. It’s also concerning that the last two recessions saw corporate debt peak just under 45% of GDP, whereas we are now about a percentage point beyond that.

Net debt to GDP paints an only slightly better picture:

We have recently hit 37%, and the three past recessions topped out at approximately that level. We should also note, however, that the last two bull markets bottomed around 30% on this measure: corporate America has been structurally more leveraged, for the last investment generation, than it ever was before 1987. In other words, today’s corporations are sitting at the top of the normal range of leverage.

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it looked like this record/ballooning/staggering leverage was going to bite us, hard. Interest rates were spiking, and credit markets were freezing up:

The Fed took the unprecedented (and dubiously legal) step of buying corporate bonds. They began by buying corporate bond ETFs, and they will commence buying bonds on the secondary market by the time this article is published. They even have a facility for buying on the primary market, so far unused.

There is no question that, absent Fed intervention, the situation in corporate debt markets is fragile and dangerous. That’s precisely why they stepped in. The explicit rationale is “to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.” The risk is not merely that an individual company will not be able to borrow, go under, and lay off a lot of people. Rather, an event like that could cause cascading effects for other companies who need credit, and it could ramify through the shadow banking system, in a way that we saw in the last crisis, to lead to a general financial crunch. The Fed stepped in to prevent a run on the shadow bank.

A lot of people think the problem with this is that it merely delays the inevitable. We avoid a crash now, and set ourselves up for a worse crash later. On the contrary, no crash is inevitable. The Fed can avoid financial crashes as long as it likes.

As an analogy, suppose I have two problems: I can’t find any pork chops, and I need to pay my mortgage. Even if I have Jerome Powell’s undivided attention and total concern, he can’t necessarily find me any pork chops—maybe the slaughterhouses are all shut down. But he can pay my mortgage. And yours, and everyone’s. The Fed has limited powers in the real economy, but infinite powers in the financial economy.

If Powell did pay off everyone’s mortgage, the problem would not be that there would be a big wave of foreclosures later. (Say, because Powell’s generosity tempted everyone to take out huge mortgages next time, which he then didn’t pay.) That only happens if Powell stops subsidizing. The problem, rather, is in the real economy: housing prices rise. People leave their jobs as Microsoft engineers and vaccine researchers to go into housing construction. Resources that would be allocated elsewhere in an efficient economy, are all pulled into the housing ecosystem because of the Fed subsidy. There is no crash, only stagnation.

That is the situation with large, inefficient, state-owned enterprises in China. The government continues to direct lending to these unprofitable behemoths because they are politically consequential: “to support market liquidity and large employers.” Meanwhile, China’s dynamism comes from its private sector.

That is the real danger of the Fed’s innovation. Not in the realm of mortgages but in the realm of pork chops; not in the market for corporate debt, but in the markets for what those corporations produce. The worry is that zombie firms are propped up indefinitely, maintaining their investment-grade rating simply because they are already investment-grade, and absorbing talent and money away from potentially more productive opportunities.

I am sure everyone on the Fed board is aware of this danger. I am not sure how they intend to avoid it.

Meanwhile, the Fed has deliberately made corporate borrowing structurally less risky. That means more of it will happen, at lower prices (i.e. interest rates). We should probably get used to another leg up in the corporate debt-to-GDP ratio.

