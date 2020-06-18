Is The Value Premium Dead?

The volatility of the value premium is high, about 3x that of the premium itself, thus long periods of underperformance should be expected, just as is the case for stocks.

The relative performance of value stocks in the U.S. has been so poor in the past few years that many investors have jumped to the conclusion that the value premium is dead. Eugene Fama and Kenneth French, the authors of the 1992 paper "The Cross-Section of Expected Stock Returns," which led to the development of the Fama-French three-factor model and its replacing of the capital asset pricing model (CAPM) as the workhorse model in asset pricing, reexamined " The Value Premium" in their January 2020 paper.

Their original paper, which found a significant value premium, covered the period July 1963 through June 1991. To address the issue of out-of-sample robustness, their 1997 working paper "Characteristics, Covariances, and Average Returns: 1929-1997" documented strong value premiums in U.S. average stock returns for the July 1926-June 1963 period (which preceded the period of their original study). Their 2018 study " International Tests of a Five-Factor Asset Pricing Model" provided evidence of the pervasiveness of the value premium, finding that there are large average value premiums in Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific during the mostly out-of-sample July 1990-December 2015 period. However, that study did find weak evidence of a U.S. value premium. With that finding in mind, their 2020 paper sought to determine whether they could confidently conclude that the expected value premium in the U.S. has declined or even disappeared.

Fama and French found that the average value premium is larger in the 28-year period July 1963-June 1991 than in the 28-year out-of-sample period July 1991-June 2019. Specifically, they found the premium for large value stocks dropped from 0.36 percent per month to just 0.05 percent, while premiums for small value stocks fell from 0.58 percent per month to 0.33 percent. A 0.33 percent monthly premium is certainly economically significant. However, it was not statistically significant at the 5 percent confidence level (t-stat =1.5). While it seems that the value premium may have died in large caps, with a 0.33 percent premium in small value stocks, it seems hard to declare the patient dead. Fama and French added that increasing the sample size to the full period showed a statistically significant value premium for both the overall market and for small value stocks-the full-period average monthly premiums of market value and small value were 0.26 percent (t-stat=2.4) and 0.45 percent (t-stat = 3.2) per month, respectively.

Importantly, Fama and French noted that the volatility of the value premium is so great (from 1927 through 2019, the annualized standard deviation of the value premium was 12.9 percent, almost three times the annual premium of 4.4 percent) that while 28 years may seem to investors to be far more time than needed to draw inferences about the value premium, it is actually hard to do so. Their analysis led them to conclude that they could neither reject the hypothesis that out-of-sample expected monthly premiums are zero nor the hypothesis that out-of-sample expected premiums are the same as in-sample expected premiums. Thus, they concluded: "In situation, the full sample arguably provides the best evidence on long-term expected premiums."

Impact of Volatility

To demonstrate the importance of understanding how volatility impacts historical premium, we will now examine the performance of value and growth stocks over the past three calendar years and see how it has impacted the longer-term results. From 2017 through 2019, the Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 20.5 percent per annum, outperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index return of 9.7 percent by 10.8 percentage points a year. During this period, the Russell 2000 Growth Index returned 12.5 percent per year, outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index, which returned 4.8 percent per year, by 7.7 percentage points per year. The annual average value premium was -10.2 percent.

Let's now go back in time to the end of 2016 and ask if the value premium was dead based on the out-of-sample returns over the 25-year period from 1992 through 2016. During this period, the Russell 1000 Growth Index returned 8.2 percent per annum, underperforming the Russell 1000 Value Index return of 10.1 percent by 1.9 percentage points a year, and the Russell 2000 Growth Index returned 7.4 percent per year, underperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index, which returned 11.5 percent per year, by 4.1 percentage points per year. The annual average value premium was 4.5 percent, not much different than the 5.1 percent premium for the period 1927 through 1991. I don't think anyone would have declared the value premium dead based on those figures. Yet, just three years later, we hear a clarion cry that publication of the research and cash flows have killed the value premium. Does anyone seriously believe that 25 years was not enough time for publication to kill the premium, but three more years did the trick? And if cash flows had killed the premium, 25 years of them should have been long enough to accomplish the task.

The bottom line is that so many investors seem prepared to declare the value premium dead based on just three years of data, a period when we had shocks to interest rates and the term spread. Among the findings of Noël Amenc, Mikheil Esakia, Felix Goltz and Ben Luyten, authors of the 2019 study " Macroeconomic Risks in Equity Factor Investing," which appeared in the September 2019 issue of The Journal of Portfolio Management, was that the value factor shows strong sensitivity to surprises in the term spread. This finding is consistent with the differences in cash flow patterns between value and growth firms. For value firms, expected cash flows occur earlier than those expected from growth firms, which makes value stocks less sensitive to the long end of the yield curve relative to growth stocks. (Note that if aggregate risk aversion increases, you may see both term spreads narrowing and discount rates increasing for value stocks.)

History Provides Lessons, Assuming You Know Your History

To demonstrate how just a few years' performance can impact investor perceptions, we can look back to the similar period 1997 through 1999 over which the value premium was -6.7 percent. That dramatic underperformance also led many to conclude that value was dead. In fact, just as we see today, the poor performance of value stocks over that three-year period caused value stocks to underperform growth stocks over periods as long as 15 years. (Fama-French data is from Ken French's website.)

Period Ending 1999

S&P 500 Index Annualized Return (%) Fama-French U.S. Value Research Index Annualized Return (%) 1 Year 21.0 4.0 3 Years 27.6 18.3 5 Years 28.6 23.2 10 Years 18.2 16.4 15 Years 18.9 17.7

Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results.

Now let's jump forward just one year, to the end of 2000, and see how the world looked.

Period Ending 2000

S&P 500 Index Annualized Return (%) Fama-French U.S. Value Research Index Annualized Return (%) 1 Year -9.1 20.0 3 Years 12.3 13.3 5 Years 18.3 19.2 10 Years 17.5 20.4 15 Years 16.0 16.9

Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of an actual portfolio nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results.

Moving forward just one single year, we find that value stocks now outperformed over each of the periods. The lessons are that there is a lot of volatility in factor performance and that even long periods of underperformance can be reversed over very short time frames.

Investors who know their investment history (and there should not be any other kind) know that long periods of underperformance occur in all risky assets. For example, the S&P 500 Index underperformed totally riskless one-month Treasury bills over the 13 years 2000-12, the 15 years 1929-43, and the 17 years 1966-82. It's also worth noting that over this 17-year period, the S&P 500 Index also underperformed large value stocks by 368 percent and small value stocks by 1,117 percent! Note that the three periods total 45 years, or half of the 90 calendar years since 1929! In each of these periods, value stocks provided diversification benefits, outperforming the S&P 500.

The historical evidence makes clear that all risky assets, not just value stocks, should be expected to go through long periods of underperformance. A problem for investors is that living through such periods is much harder than observing them in the historical data, making it much harder to stay disciplined. And discipline is the key to being a successful investor.

The bottom line is that volatility in risk assets makes it critical that you learn to ignore what may seem to be even very long periods of underperformance. Otherwise, you will be tempted to abandon your well-thought-out plan that is based on the long-term historical evidence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.