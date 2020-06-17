Current management is unlikely to do that, so shares will continue their long run of decline.

The bank is so linked to Hong Kong it cannot escape political risk by exiting, but needs to find a creative solution like spinning off the HK operations.

HSBC: Hong Kong Exposure is a Long-Term Liability

I recently published an analysis of how political unrest might affect one of the two big foreign banks highly exposed to Hong Kong, Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), here. In it I mentioned that one good thing about that bank’s position is that it isn’t HSBC (HSBC), given its even greater exposure to Hong Kong. In this article I want to dig deeper into what political unrest in Hong Kong means for the future prospects of HSBC. I won’t rehash the political events here, but simply want to show that HK is crucial to HSBC’s success, not simply a nice to have.

HSBC: A Hong Kong-Centric Global Group

HSBC is, more fully, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, or colloquially the Honkers and Shankers, and indeed in Hong Kong is known simply as “Hong Kong Bank” in Cantonese. This illustrates its deep connections to the city. However, after taking over the erstwhile Midland Bank in the early 1990s, Hong Kong moved its headquarters from HK to the U.K. in anticipation of the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to Chinese control.

As well as significant businesses in the U.K., HK and China, it has a business across North America and scattered businesses elsewhere in Asia. However, Hong Kong is a third or more of the company’s revenue. As well as its own fascia, it has a long-term shareholding in the local Hang Seng Bank (OTCPK:HSNGF). Crucially, Hong Kong is a higher margin market for HSBC than many, so on a third or so of the revenue is over half the pre-tax profits. This benefit is further compounded post-tax by HK’s amenable low tax regime.

2019 2018 Group Adjusted revenue ($m) 55409 52331 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 22212 21182 Hong Kong Adjusted revenue ($m) 19,438 18,242 Adjusted profit before tax ($m) 12,139 11,537 HK as %age of Group Adjusted revenue 35% 35% Adjusted profit 55% 54%

Source: table compiled by author using company annual reports

In fact, looking over the past five years, Hong Kong always has delivered at least half of the bank’s profits.

Chart: Hong Kong as a Percentage of HSBC Pre-Tax Profits

Source: Table compiled by author using company annual reports. Note that reporting basis changes during this reporting series.

What's additionally interesting about the HK profits is that they aren’t primarily a function of centralized commercial banking transactions which are booked in HK but are bread and butter business lines like retail banking. Consider as an example 2017 when retail banking and wealth management was more than half of HK’s profit contribution. Mainland China had a sizable $2.4billion profit contribution, but it was driven by what the bank terms global banking and markets and corporate centre – the retail banking and wealth management business was actually lossmaking.

Source: company 2017 annual report (highlighting by author)

HSBC Has Been a Poor Bet on Asian Economic Success

Despite the bank’s longstanding connection to mainland China and extensive efforts to build its business there in recent decades, the above analysis shows that it's still a significantly less important part of the bank than its HK operations are. Surprisingly, HSBC hasn’t been a good way for investors to ride the long China wave at all.

From the handover until now, the Chinese economy has been on a long upward streak, and the argument for HSBC as the banker to the gateway to China sounds logical. HSBC pushes that logic itself, as this extract from its 2018 annual report highlights:

Source: 2018 company annual report

But in fact, HSBC’s shares have lost over half their value from the first day of Chinese rule in 1997 until now.

Source: Seeking Alpha

HSBC Faces Challenges Even without Political Risk

The bank has gone through a succession of strategic reviews and waves of job cuts without settling into any promising or inspiring future direction. The current CEO became permanent in April after a few months performing the role on an interim basis. His predecessor had lasted less than two years in the job. From my own research with employees, neither the new CEO nor his predecessor inspires confidence as the right man to steer the ship into a bright new future. The mess over the transfer of power – a sudden firing after a short stint in office, and a long interim period – suggests that HSBC’s famed bureaucratic style of management is struggling to deliver smooth leadership and succession planning. Management is too focused on internal issues to devote proper attention to the long-term challenges facing its HK business.

Could HSBC Unload Its Hong Kong Business?

Personally I think the best way for HSBC to limit its political risk in Hong Kong, not to mention sharpen its performance globally, would be to break the Hong Kong bank off as a standalone company, and then either run the rest of its geographies as a second bank (let’s call it Midland Bank, for example), or ideally break up even more. It could easily do this as a spin-off to existing shareholders, giving the Hong Kong bank a more local look and feel from a political and regulatory standpoint. HSBC shares have long had a huge retail shareholding base in Hong Kong and a spun off HK bank could benefit from their positive sentiment.

The challenge is that the bank management is deeply conservative and sees HK as a cash cow. That's true, but sometimes unloading a cash cow to shine without unhelpful baggage is the best way to deal it.

If HSBC doesn’t unload the HK business and continues its current structure, it will continue to suffer from all sides: Not only mounting Chinese political intrusion, but also western political pressure, with headlines like this one:

Source: International Investment

Whether such headlines lead to actual political consequences, they certainly distract management time and effort from the more important task of running the company profitably.

Additionally, the company’s U.K. headquarters mean that it cancelled its planned dividend under pressure from the U.K. banking regulator. As Tariq Dennison pointed out in HSBC's Dividend Cut Should Have Surprised No One, the precedent from the financial crisis suggests that fully restoring the dividend may take years. For the bank to cancel its dividend because it's domiciled in a country (the U.K.) which is not its biggest market makes it seem less stable to retail shareholders, and I contend that HSBC needs a healthy Asian retail shareholding base to maintain its historical share multiples.

Conclusion: HSBC is Too Concentrated in an Increasingly Risky Market

HSBC's brand familiarity, branch network, proprietary ATM network and more may mean that it will not fail in Hong Kong any time soon. However, growing political risk for foreign banks threaten the long-term profitability of its prized operations in that market.

That makes HSBC unattractive. It's heavily concentrated in a single market whose past profitability may be in question. It has destroyed value during the past two decades and has suspended its dividend. I would feel more attraction to it if it spun off its HK operations and shielded the rest of its group from HK political risk, while also giving a standalone HK bank maneuverability. I don’t see this happening in the foreseeable future, so the slow drip of rising political risk will continue to chip away at the company’s profit engine of the Hong Kong market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCBFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.