Baby Bonds Complete Review

After I have resumed our fixed-rate preferred stocks and the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks and units reviews, now in the third week of the month is the turn of our baby bond review. I had taken a short break from our reviews in the months when everything was quite dynamic and filled with high volatility.

Now, I return to this monthly article, where I review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 188 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $20.6 billion in general: the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX).

As we can see in the charts below, 67.5% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy 60.6% of the market capitalization of the fund, and also 68.6% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 71.6%. Still, with more than $4.5 billion in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative of this kind of fixed-income security.

PFF

Source: Author's spreadsheet

PGX

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Source: Tradingview

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF

Source: Tradingview

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), has sharply returned to its previous range of between 0.60% and 0.70%, which maintains since April after the Fed released their economic projections last Wednesday after its two-day meeting. The pessimistic forecast of the Federal Reserve mixed with the concerns that a second wave of the new coronavirus may hit drove all U.S. Treasuries higher, while the S&P 500 has experienced a 7% drop from its most recent high. Despite also the dovish sentiment, where the members of the Fed voted to keep interest rates near zero through 2022 with a GDP expectation of 5% next year, the selling can be also felt in the fixed-income securities, as you can see in the second and third charts, PFF and PGX have pulled back with 4% and 3% from their most recent peaks. It is now widely expected Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s two days of semi-annual Congressional testimony this Tuesday and Wednesday may provide more clarity on the Fed's economic forecasts and their stimulus programs.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates from 7 months (Medley Capital Corp.'s MCX matures on January 30) to 83 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the preferential federal tax rate on dividends, as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. Currently, 16 issues are bringing you risk of redemption, while before the COVID-19 sell-off, this number had reached 58, which was 1/3 of all baby bonds.

Source: Author's database

The full list:

Source: Author's database

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, yield curve:

Source: Author's database

Let's see all issues that are rated from Standard & Poor's:

The investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

The issues that are trading below $25 with a Yield-to-Maturity of less than 10% (here we put the hypothesis that above this number we are talking about already risky units) are 90, or 1/2 of all examined securities. The highest yielding baby bonds in this group are DHCNL and INSW-A, rated with 'BB+' and 'B', respectively, with a Yield-to-Worst of around 8.63%. If we seek the highest yielding investment-grade issues, these are PBB and QVCC, the two rated with a 'BBB-' by S&P and have a YTM of around 7.60%. The averages look like this: 7.61% is the average YTW (equal to the YTM) of all, while 6.80% is the average YTW of the rated ones, and the investment-grade issues are yielding at an average of 6.50%.

The full list of all investment-grade baby bonds:

Source: Author's database

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies.

Source: Author's database

For a clearer view over the main group, I'll exclude Medley Management's MDLQ and MDLX from the following bubble chart. Still, you can see some more relative information about all issues in the table below.

Source: Author's database

In the highest-yielding group, while now there are a total of 28 baby bonds with a Yield-to-Worst of above the 10% threshold with an average Yield-to-Worst (YTM) of 17%. Note that, except for Pitney Bowes' PBI-B, no other security is rated from any of the big three rating agencies.

The full list:

Source: Author's database

4. Baby bonds > Par, yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call

Source: Author's database

As I've already mentioned, almost all of the exchange-traded debt securities from trading above their par value have crossed the other side of the $25 border and are trading below that threshold. Still, there are 47 issues trading above par without bearing any call risk. Except for HCXY and SBBC, which are not rated, and Algonquin'S AQNA and AQNB, which have a "BB+" S&P rating, all other issues are investment-grade ones. The average Yield-to-Worst of the group, equal to their Yield-to-Call, is sitting at 4.15%. BHFAL is currently the investment-grade baby bond with the highest YTC of 6.23%, followed by RZA and ZIONL with 6.14% and 6.09% YTC, respectively. All others are below 6%. HCXY and SBBC, which are the only without any rating, are the highest yielders though.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Currently, 4 of the 10 fixed-to-floating baby bonds are trading below their par, and their Yield-to-Maturity is their Yield-to-Worst. As for the rest 6 issues, their Yield-to-Worst is their Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Still, after the call date, they all change their nominal yield, and that is why this chart may be a little misleading. That's why I also compare the group by their Yield-Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

First Internet Bancorp's INBKZ and INBKL are the only ones that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating. Here, we have an average Yield-to-Worst of all fixed-to-floating baby bonds at 5.89%.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

Except for HCXY and AFC, all other issues are trading below their par value and the Yield-to-Maturity is actually their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

7. Ex-Dividend Dates until the end of July 2020

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

Currently, there are 6 securities called for 2020:

Source: Author's database

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPO

There are also 5 baby bonds, issued since New Year:

Source: Author's database

10. How Do they Move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved for the past 30 days:

Source: Author's database

Despite the last couple of days' drop, most baby bonds are up for the past month, as all assets' prices continue to recover after the March panic selling.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

All losers actually.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of baby bonds looks like in the mid of June. Before the Fed meeting, all fixed-income securities, including the baby bonds, have followed the global sentiment, and were in a three-month rally right after the new coronavirus panic selling in March. As it seemed that the world will end, everything quickly returned almost at its levels before COVID-19. A brief correction now followed, which we will see if it is a correction or the beginning of a new trend after the Fed's chairman two-day testimony this week.

Still, currently, a little more than 1/2 of all exchange-traded baby bonds are trading below their PAR. These with a YTM of below 10% have an average YTM, which is their YTW, of 8.63%, while the riskiest group has an average YTM of 17%. The investment grades trading below $25, in turn, have an average YTW of 6.50%.

As regards the issues trading on the other side of the par value, they are almost entirely with an investment-grade S&P rating, and their Yield-to-Worst, which is their Yield-to-Call, is sitting at 4.15%. I've recently recommended you a baby bond, issued by Zions Bancorporation, ZIONL. I still think that on a comparative basis, it is a very good possibility, and it is currently my biggest position. ZIONL with its 6.58% YTM and its 6% YTC, at the moment, is a strong buy on a relative basis compared to any other bank bond there is on the market. The arbitrage comes with a very limited price risk because of the high credit rating and the short duration of the bond. With a fair value of almost 7% higher based on our relative value analysis, I believe that ZIONL is one of the products we follow that has the highest amount of risk-adjusted alpha in it. For a more in-depth analysis of my idea, check our article "This Mispriced Investment Grade Bond From Zions Bancorporation Offers 5% Upside To Fair Value".

