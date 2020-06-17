The company reported strong Q1 results but will see impacts from COVID-19 closures in Q2.

This miner is highly leveraged to silver, as it's the world's second-largest primary silver producer and it has the largest reserve base.

Pan American Silver: Can its Momentum Continue?

Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a gold & silver miner which owns mines and projects located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company is the world's second-largest primary silver producer and it boasts the largest silver reserve base in the world of more than 550 million ounces (plus 5.1 million ounces of gold), which makes it highly leveraged to silver prices.

Pan American had strong first quarter earnings (details below), although I do expect a weaker second quarter as the miner was forced to close several of its mines due to COVID-19. Still, the stock has a lot of positive momentum here and silver prices may have much further room to run in 2020 and beyond.

Pan American also has upside potential from the Escobal mine in Nicaragua, which it acquired from Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO). This mine carries one of the world's largest silver deposits with 264 million ounces of reserves, and before it shut down in 2017, it was producing 20+ million ounces of silver annually at sub-$10 AISC. (The Guatemalan government ruled that a local indigenous community had not consented to the operation, so the company is in the process of completing an ILO 169.) It's questionable when, or if, this mine will come back to production. But it's worth keeping a close eye on any developments out of the mine.

Below, I break down the bullish case for silver prices and recent developments at Pan American Silver.

Why silver?

In previous coverage on First Majestic Silver (AG), I discussed the upside of investing in silver and silver miners.

Not much of that analysis has changed but just to provide a quick update: I still think silver's future is looking very bright. Silver continues to trade at a large discount to gold prices when you compare the two metals side by side.

If you believe that the ultra loose monetary policies of central banks are good for silver (such as low and negative interest rates and unlimited QE from the U.S. Fed) and you believe silver is undervalued compared to gold based on the gold to silver ratio and other factors, like the amount of physical ounces produced in relation to gold and the amount of silver in the ground compared to gold, then it's a great time to buy.

The gold to silver ratio traded at 96X last week and now trades slightly higher at 97.64X (as of June 11). So, 97 ounces of silver is worth 1 ounce of gold. It's down from the recent peak of 120X but still nowhere near the normal ratio.

The 20-year low of 31.64X occurred back in 2011 when both gold and silver prices soared following the U.S. recession. The historic ratio is 20-40X ("Between 1885 and 1934, the ratio remained range bound between 20 to 1 and 40 to 1." Source: Kitco).

Another interesting note: Approximately 5.5 billion ounces of gold and 48.5 billion ounces of silver have been produced since 1493 (source: MoneyMetals), which puts the ratio at 8.8X.

Finally, there are reasons to believe that more pain is in store for economies worldwide, which would likely lead to further economic relief efforts from central banks.

According to The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the world economy is "walking on a tightrope."

The OECD says that a second wave of COVID-19 infections is more likely than not, which would trigger a return to lockdowns, a plummet in world economic growth to -7.6%, and a near doubling in the unemployment rate. All of this would support precious metals prices and investors would likely flee risk assets and seek safety in metals as well as cash.

Q1 2020 Results

Pan American reported its Q1 2020 results on Wednesday, May 6. Here are the highlights of the earnings report:

The company produced 5.6 million ounces of silver at all-in sustaining costs of $15.26 per ounce and 156,000 ounces of gold at $969/oz AISC.

Net cash generated from operations was $114.1 million.

However, the company ended up reporting a net loss of $77.2 million (-$.37 per share) due to devaluations of certain tax assets that are denominated in foreign currencies, plus a drop in its equity valuation on its holdings in New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF).

As of the end of Q1, Pan American had $239.2 million in cash and short-term investments and $488 million in working capital, with just $299.2 million in total debt.

The company has approved a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on or about May 29, 2020, to shareholders on record as of the close on May 19, 2020.

Pan American had a decent first quarter, the net operating cash flow is the key metric to focus on, and it was a significant improvement compared to last year. The $114 million in net cash easily covered its $50.2 million in sustaining capex, $8.6 million in project capex, and its $.05 per share dividend ($10.5 million).

(Pan American's Q2 results will likely be negatively impacted by COVID-19 closures in April. Credit: Pan American corporate presentation)

However, investors should note that it will likely see negative results due to COVID-19 related closures which occurred in late-March. Like many other miners, the company withdrew its operating guidance given the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, and it also pushed out its sustaining capital projects to 2021.

Pan American says it suspended operations at its mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia in the latter part of March 2020, and the mines resumed normal operations on June 1.

Technical analysis update

(Pan American Silver stock chart as of June 11. Credit: StockCharts).

Shares of Pan American Silver crossed over its 200-day moving average back in late-March and have taken off since then. You'll see above that like most other precious metals' stocks, the stock has a massive V-shaped rally back in March when gold/silver prices took a short-term dip.

According to TradingView.com, the technical picture is looking very bullish for Pan American shares. The website tracks the most popular technical indicators: Moving Averages, Oscillators, and Pivots. Based on 28 technical indicators, shares are rated as a BUY on the 1-day, 1-week, and 1-month charts.

The one negative indicator that is showing up for me is the MACD (12 day and 26 day), which is a momentum indicator. You'll see in the 2 above images that the black line recently crossed under the red line, this is a negative crossover and it could point to near-term weakness in the stock price. This article by Investopedia has good insights in how to spot trends with MACD.

However, the overall the technical picture is bullish for PAAS shares.

Bottom line: Pan American's stock may take a hit if it posts weak Q2 earnings due to COVID-19 impacts. However, the stock may be a good buy for investors who view the stock with a long-term mindset (1+ years) and for silver bulls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.