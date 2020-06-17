Without infusions of cash from the government, there is no possibility that any of the legacy airlines get to breakeven as long as Covid-19 is still a significant factor.

For relatively shorter trips, Covid-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don’t wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports.

Countries that have or are very close to eradicating Covid-19 are now working on plans for a “travel bubble” where travel between those countries will not be restricted.

The only reason AAL has not already filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, is the prospect of government largess and the admirable tenacity of Doug Parker.

Bankruptcy has been a very common occurrence in the airline industry. It usually does not take much of an unforeseen adverse event to push major airlines into bankruptcy. On September 14, 2005, Hurricane Katrina pushed both Northwest Airlines, then the nation's fifth-largest airline and Delta the country's third-largest carrier, into bankruptcy within hours of each other. After that day, half the seats on flights in the United States were offered by airlines operating under court protection. United Airlines had already filed for bankruptcy, never being able to recover from the impact of 9-11. All common shareholders in those airlines received zero recovery in those bankruptcies as their shares were cancelled.

Just about everything that can be bad about any business is present with airlines. As Warren Buffett famously said in the 2007 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) shareholder letter:

The worst sort of business is one that grows rapidly, requires significant capital to engender the growth, and then earns little or no money. Think airlines. Here a durable competitive advantage has proven elusive ever since the days of the Wright Brothers. Indeed, if a farsighted capitalist had been present at Kitty Hawk, he would have done his successors a huge favor by shooting Orville down.

Prior to that Warren Buffett had said in the 1990 BRK.A shareholder letter:

Since our purchase, the economics of the airline industry have deteriorated at an alarming pace, accelerated by the kamikaze pricing tactics of certain carriers. The trouble this pricing has produced for all carriers illustrates an important truth: In a business selling a commodity-type product, it's impossible to be a lot smarter than your dumbest competitor.

And in the 1991 BRK.A shareholder letter:

Another problem in the airline industry is that one bankruptcy can lead to another. If a major airline runs into trouble, it can use the bankruptcy process to reduce its costs and get relief from debt that it may have taken on to fund its expansion. It can then use its lower cost structure to undercut other airlines on price -- potentially forcing them to seek bankruptcy restructurings of their own to regain an even footing. However, we have no ability to forecast the economics of ... the airline industry.

And later Warren Buffett said, at the Berkshire Hathaway 2013 annual meeting

Investors have poured their money into airlines ... for 100 years with terrible results. ... It's been a death trap for investors.

And yet, after that Buffet bought airline stocks again, only to lose again. In May 2020 Forbes reported:

Buffett said Berkshire originally invested between $7 billion and $8 billion for large stakes in the major airlines, but the company didn’t get anywhere near that in return for its investment. ..Buffett confirmed that he had sold all of his stakes in the four largest U.S. airlines: His positions in United (UAL), American (AAL), Southwest (LUV) and Delta Airlines (DAL)were cumulatively worth north of $4 billion.

Buffet is certainly not the only investor who, it seems should have known better, regarding airlines. Northwest Airlines filed for bankruptcy in 2005 and specifically said that common shareholders would not see any recovery. Yet, after that filing, the stock traded as high as $6 before the shares were cancelled when the bankruptcy case was finalized.

The saying “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”—is usually attributed to Albert Einstein.

One might conclude that the reasons for investing in airline stocks would be more the purview of psychoanalysts, rather than financial analysts. However, traditional financial principles can be used to show why airline shares make such bad investments.

The nature of the airline business causes enormous operating leverage. For a given flight almost all of the costs are fixed. Thus, a small decline in revenue causes a very large decline in operating profit. The cost of a flight that has only one paying passenger, is essentially the same as the cost for a full flight. For contrast, an example of a business with a very small amount of operating leverage, would be a grocery store, where the bulk of the costs are variable, i.e. the cost of the groceries.

On top of enormous operating leverage, the capital intensity of the business, causes most legacy airlines to also use tremendous financial leverage. Financial leverage is the use of debt, or debt-like instruments such as financial leases, to acquire the assets required to operate the business.

The combination of operating and financial leverage, usually means that a 15% decline in revenue is enough to send an airline into chapter 11 bankruptcy. The joke about the old Transworld Airlines, a serial bankruptcy filer, was that they went from chapter 11, then to chapter 22 and then to chapter 33.

Other reasons why airlines are, in Warren Buffet’s words “a death trap for investors” include being in a horrible bargaining position vis-à-vis labor unions. A strike by any of an airline’s union will typically shut the airline down completely, and the unions know that. To make matters worse, many potential travelers consider air travel a commodity and can now use the internet to find the lowest possible fare. Before the internet, someone could in theory, make phone calls to many different airlines to inquire about prices, but they then would probably be told that the quoted fare, was only good for as long as the phone call.

Given all the above, one might wonder: how legacy airlines are able to sell shares to the public? The answer is generally than do not. The shares in AAL, DAL or UAL that one buys today, exist mostly, not because they were sold in an IPO to the public, but rather because they were issued to creditors in the previous bankruptcy, after the old common shares were cancelled.

Legacy airlines are generally able to borrow money, until they are on the verge of bankruptcy. Working capital is usually provided from the current account balance sheet line: air traffic liability, that represents cash received by the airline from selling tickets, prior to providing the service.

The assets that airlines use as collateral are generally fungible and divisible which is attractive to lenders. It is relatively easy to repossess a jet aircraft and sell it. That is not the case with say, part of a steel mill.

To be more accurate Warren Buffet word should have said that airlines are “a death trap for common stock investors”. On balance legacy airlines have been relatively good to fixed-income investors. The secondary market for legacy airlines’ bonds frequently offers very high yields. A recent quote for ALL bonds shows yield to maturity of about 32%:

ALL junk bonds yield 32%

Issue: AAL4835666

Description: AMERICAN AIRLS GROUP INC

Coupon Rate: 5.000

Maturity Date: 06/01/2022

Trade price=63

Yield 31.756%

Thus, if you buy that bond today at 63% of face value, you will receive, if AAL is not bankrupt, an annualized yield around 32%. For a $1,000 bond that would entail paying $630 and then receiving $50 per year until 06/01/2022, at which date you would receive $1,000 plus the last $25 semiannual interest payment.

Even if AAL is bankrupt before 06/01/2022, a bondholder would likely receive a fair share of the new stock that is issued by the successor airline, when the bankruptcy is finalized. I have bought many legacy airlines’ bonds, in every case the airline went bankrupt. However, in each case I was able to sell the common stock I received in the bankruptcy settlement for more than I paid for the bonds.

Bondholders in other bankrupt companies do not always do as well. For example, not only did everyone who ever bought any stock in any public Trump entity end up with nothing, all of the public buyers of mortgage bonds on any of the Trump casinos also eventually ended up with zero recovery. I still have some worthless Trump Casino bonds.

The Current Insanity In Legacy Airline Stocks

Events such as Hurricane Katrina, the 9-11 terrorist attacks and recessions have typically caused reductions in revenue that pushed some legacy airlines into bankruptcy and wiped out the shareholders. A 15% decline in revenue has been fatal for many airlines. Covid-19 has reduced airline revenue by 80%. There has been some recovery in bookings. However, normally most reasonable estimates of legacy airline revenues for the next 12-month period, are such that would have caused at least one legacy airline bankruptcy, and brought the share prices of the others down to single-digit levels. That has not happened this time. Yet.

There are number of reasons why legacy airlines shares are so high. Most important, is that the government is paying the airlines’ payrolls, which are their largest expense category. Additionally, various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities. That one, I did not previously consider. I did anticipate additional funds coming into the stock market from the government response to Covid-19 when I included in Agency mREITs Set To Soar, But What About The 2X Leveraged ETN published on April 2, 2020

…Regarding the various measures taken by the Federal government, there may be some factors that could boost securities markets before the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The speed at which money is being sent out in the recently enacted legislation means that many of those receiving money have not been negatively impacted financially by, or could actually benefit from, the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees working from home, and many others who are still receiving their paychecks, will get cash as long as their incomes are less than $100,000 for individuals and $200,000 for families. They are probably not spending as much as usual, on vacations, travel or restaurant meals and entertainment outside the home. Thus, they will have to do something with the extra money they have at the end of each month. Some will surely be invested in securities. Likewise, many collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in some cases, exceeds their previous salaries, might also be buying securities. The small businesses, defined as less than 500 employees, can receive loans that are forgivable as long as they keep their employees on the payroll. Thus, small businesses that suffer losses in revenue can receive loans that are forgivable, if they keep their employees on the payroll, as can businesses that do not suffer losses in revenue, if they also keep their employees on the payroll. That might supply some small business owners with funds to invest as well…

Certainly, the Federal government has thrown money at the Covid-19 problem using both fiscal and monetary policy. Paying the airlines’ payroll being only a part of it. Money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its’ way into the stock market. The monetary aggregate M2 is a measure of the U.S. money stock that includes M1 (currency and coins held by the non-bank public, checkable deposits, and travelers' checks) plus savings deposits (including money market deposit accounts), small time deposits under $100,000, and shares in retail money market mutual funds. It increased by $2.645 trillion from February 24, 2020 to June 1, 2020. In contrast, over the comparable period last year, M2 only increased by only $0.254 trillion from February 25, 2019 to June 3, 2019. This increase in liquid assets is unprecedented.

Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding.

If HTZ can trade as high as $6.25 after filing for bankruptcy and possibly sell new shares while in bankruptcy, airlines could trade even higher and possibly sell new shares despite losing amounts like $40 million per day. To put things in perspective $40 million per day is $14.345 billion per year. AAL has 422,887,000 shares outstanding, As of March 30, 2020 AAL had negative equity of -$2.636 billion or -$0.003 per share. Losing $14.345 billion would bring negative book value to -$16.981 billion or a negative $0.04 per share. UAL is in better financial shape with $11.531 billion book value. However, losing $14.345 billion would bring UAL to a negative book value also.

The $40 million cash burn per day is only possible if the government continues to pay most of the airlines’ payroll expense. The government may continue to pay the payroll for the airlines after September. (If not, almost every airline stock is worthless). However, eventually people may chafe about the high salaries that airline captains make, relative to the ordinary wage earners whose taxes are paying the airline's payroll, not to mention the airline management's compensation. Thus, future government grants to the airlines will likely include limitations on executive compensation.

Those running the airlines would normally decide it is more lucrative for them personally, for the airline to declare bankruptcy, rather than accept future government grants to the airlines that include limitations on executive compensation. A bankruptcy that wipes out the common shareholders and leaves management with a bigger percentage stake than they held before the filing, in an entity with much less debt, has usually been the preferred solution for airlines’ executives.

Ironically, Doug Parker, head of American Airlines is probably the one airline CEO who is likely to resist bankruptcy the most, even if he could personally benefit from it. Unfortunately for Mr. Parker and AAL shareholders, American Airlines is probably the weakest major US airline, as it already has negative book value and thus no equity. It will probably the first to be insolvent, although other airlines may file for bankruptcy first.

The weird conditions in the stock market and the federal government largess have put legacy airlines in quandary. With the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act payroll subsidy scheduled to end in September 2020, airlines would be now be screaming that: unless the subsidy is extended, jets will be falling out of the sky. However, the exuberant money fueled securities market could possibly allow legacy airlines to actually sell new stock to the unsophisticated new investors. Thus, some of the airlines are making claims that the cash burn could be declining even if the CARES Act payroll subsidy were to end in September. A Seeking Alpha News piece United pulls new levers to raise cash about UAL included: “..United entered an equity distribution agreement for up to 28M shares with Citi, BofA and JPMorgan…”

The Worst Business in the Worst Country to be an Airline

There are some sectors of the economy that can get through Covid-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place.

The travel, hospitality and tourism sectors are still remaining relatively depressed. Even within that sector, airlines are the worst of the worst. Cruise ships can be used as hotels at times. Cruise ships served as hotels when the Florida city of Jacksonville hosted the Super bowl, and are being considered for that use again in Jacksonville for the 2020 Republican Convention. Additionally, cruise ships can be rerouted to avoid Covid-19 travel issues, such as the problem posed by certain locations requiring 14-day quarantine periods for those arriving from outside. There are “cruises to nowhere” that return to their original port of embarkation.

Hotels can be possibly repurposed as residential units or other commercial uses. For relatively shorter trips, Covid-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don’t wear masks, sit near strangers or interact with others in airports. Maintaining social distancing when traveling with children, is much easier when traveling by car, than by air. Even the beleaguered car rental industry is taking market share from airlines in the short-haul trip market. Spectator sports can in some instances, get significant revenue from broadcasting rights.

World-wide, businesses have gone through the process of learning how to conduct meetings using technology such as that from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Teams from Microsoft (MSFT). It remains to be seen how much the damage will be to air travel in the long-term from those. However, the familiarization and expertise gained in the use of those technologies will not be forgotten or unlearned.

All the worlds’ airlines are suffering from unprecedented declines in revenue. However, among airlines in the developed world, American Airlines are facing additional problems. The world is devolving into two categories of countries with regard to Covid-19. Those countries with Covid-19 and those without. New Zealand and Iceland have already reported no new cases of Covid-19. Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Denmark, Greece and South Korea are well on their way in totally eradicating Covid-19. Countries that have or are very close to eradicating Covid-19 are now working on plans for a “travel bubble” where travel between those countries will not be restricted. As other countries also eradicate Covid-19, travel between them will be allowed without 14-day mandatory quarantines upon arrival. America will almost certainly be among the last developed countries to have no Covid-19 cases.

As I said in At 34.69%, LMLB Is Now The Highest Yielding ETRACS ETN

…Now there are two different possible approaches to the SARS CoV-2 Virus. In the past, advanced countries would approach outbreaks of infectious diseases by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating both those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. If that did not do away with the pathogen, vaccines and other pharmaceutical remedies were developed. Less developed countries mostly had to hope that the infectious disease plays itself out, or that advanced countries would help them contain the outbreak. For example, in 2014, President Obama poured significant resources into the successful fight against the Ebola outbreak. These resources included the 101st airborne division. Today some advanced countries are well along in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 Virus by identifying the infected individuals and then isolating those infected and those who may have been in contact with those infected. These include South Korea, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. Taiwan, with a population of 23.8 million, has had only 440 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths. Taiwan’s Vice President Chen Chien-jen is an epidemiologist with a PhD from Johns Hopkins. Talk about having the right person in the right place at the right time. At the other extreme, there have been more than 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 104,000 deaths in the USA, out of a population of 331 million. The other countries also demonstrated that there was nothing inherent in SARS CoV-2, which meant that hundreds of thousands of deaths in the first world were inevitable. The confluence of the rise in populism, with its disdain for intellectual elites and science in particular, combined with the rise of authoritarianism, turned what could have been only a nasty novel virus outbreak into a catastrophe. America was not the only advanced country that did not or could not take the steps necessary to contain the SARS CoV-2 Virus. Populist rulers of Brazil and the Philippines have channeled President Trump in first denying the seriousness of COVID-19 and then promoting unproven remedies. For example, President Bolsonaro of Brazil has insisted on expanding the use of chloroquine against COVID-19. It is not clear whether some countries can succeed in eradicating the SARS CoV-2 virus, while others simply muddle through and hope for a vaccine. One possible scenario is that the world becomes divided into two “classes,” those countries which have contained and/or eradicated the SARS CoV-2 Virus and those that have not. Travel from the have countries to and from the have nots would be severely reduced. Travelers from America might have to undergo lengthy quarantines in the have countries. It is also possible that those countries that do succeed in eradicating the virus cannot isolate themselves indefinitely…

The Trump Administration has made many disastrous decisions that made America by far the worst hit by Covid-19, including disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit of the National Security Council In May 2018 and refusing take many of the early steps done that were done by those countries that have kept deaths from Covid-19 to only a miniscule number per capita, relative to America. However, that does not necessarily mean that going forward, the Trump Administration’s approach to Covid19 is not the one that makes the best out of a very bad situation.

The Trump Administration has made it clear that shutting down the country again is not an option, regardless of the number of Covid-19 cases or deaths from now on. At this point, for America, this “don’t let the cure be worse than the disease” approach may be the only one practical. Given America’s size and the wide variation in the inclinations and attitudes towards Covid-19 held by public officials in America, now attempting to emulate those countries that used science at the beginning of the pandemic, may not be possible anymore.

Estimates of the fatality rate for Covid-19 for are tending to converge around 0.5–1%. At that level, many businesses in America can get back to close to their pre-pandemic revenues, with Covid-19 still a risk, but not an unacceptable risk for most activities. Airlines are not in that category.

Conclusions and Recommendations

Without massive infusions of cash from the government, there is no possibility that any of the legacy airlines could ever get to breakeven as long as Covid-19 is still a significant factor. Unless the government continues to pay for most of their labor costs, daily cash burn rates will stay elevated. It also must be noted that the cash burn does not include non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization. In 2019 these were $2.288 billion for UAL in 2019. These expenses mostly continue whether the planes are flying or not.

Most of the legacy airlines have assets on their books whose value is now far overstated. Before Covid-19 slots and landing rights were very valuable assets. That was because airport capacity was constrained in many markets. Whether air travel is at 15% or previous levels, or at 50% previous levels, there is still substantial over-capacity at every airport. Not only do slots and landing rights have no market value now, but airport operators are going to be looking to the airlines to pay higher fees, to offset the airport’s vastly reduced revenues.

There is also the issue of the fact that U.S. airlines are estimated to be sitting on more than $10 billion in travel vouchers that should have been cash refunds from canceled flights. Globally airlines are liable for $35 billion in refunds for tickets sold but not flown, the industry group IATA estimates These issues will have to be addressed before airline shareholders ever see any dividends. This is just one of the reasons that airline shares can be considered to be similar to the joke of a: zero-coupon perpetual bond.

The only reason AAL has not already filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, is the prospect of government largess and the admirable tenacity of Doug Parker. AAL may not be the first to file, but with its’ negative book value getting more negative every day, its’ prospects for avoiding bankruptcy range from slim to none.

With the vast amount of government money being thrown at the economy, retail investors who would normally be betting on sports, convinced that going from 15% of pre-Covid-19 revenue to 40% of pre-Covid-19 revenue makes for a great growth story, there is considerable risk involved in shorting ALL, UAL and DAL. Shorting The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), which has those legacy airlines in its portfolio, entails less risk of being caught in a short-squeeze than the individual stocks. Using puts reduces risk even more. However, even though the share prices of the legacy airline may appear very irrational, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

There is also the possibility that a vaccine or other medical breakthrough could end the Covid-19 pandemic, much sooner than most predict. The smallest amount of time it took to develop any previous vaccine was 4 years for the mumps vaccine. For those who still are optimistic on the airline sector, buying bonds such as the AAL 5% of 06/01/2022 at yields above 30%, would be a much better choice than buying the shares. One outcome could be that AAL stock is only $1 on 06/01/2022 and you are paid in full for your bonds.

Even a vaccine would not turn ALL’s book value positive, but it probably would boost all share prices including the legacy airlines. However, unless the legacy airlines are able to use such a rally to sell new shares to the public such a medical advance might be too late for the legacy airlines. It should be kept in mind that vaccines do not prevent any diseases, only vaccinations do. The logistics of producing sufficient billions of doses and inoculating 7 billion people with right number doses is daunting. Most of the proposed vaccines would require refrigeration and for some refrigeration is not sufficient as they must be kept on dry ice. To a greater or lesser extent Covid-19 will have a negative impact on air travel for many years.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAL, UAL, DAL, JETS (PUTS). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of the short positions are via puts.