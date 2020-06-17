AT&T, Inc. (T) Management Presents at Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference (Transcript)

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) Credit Suisse 22nd Annual Virtual Communications Conference June 17, 2020 8:00 AM ET

John Stephens - Chief Financial Officer

Doug Mitchelson - Credit Suisse

Good morning. Welcome to day two of our first virtual conference but our 22nd Annual Communications Conference here at Credit Suisse. I'm Doug Mitchelson, the telecom and media analyst here in the United States. Very pleased to have with us this morning to kick off the day, John Stephens, Chief Financial Officer of AT&T. John, thank you very much for joining us today.

Doug, thanks for having me. I'll take off my mask, make it easier to understand. We take the COVID situation very seriously, so I used to where that mask around the office and all day long. Before you started, we're going to talk about forward looking items. Results may, actual results may differ. So we just encourage you to look at our SEC filings, information on our website and our public desk to form your opinions.

And with that, we look forward to talk with you, Doug.

Thanks so much, John. So look, I mean, COVID is influencing almost every aspect of your businesses. So why don't we start there any updates any insights as a result of the effects of COVID-19 is having on your businesses?

Sure. As we've said before, we pulled down our guidance, because the visibility, we're all having specific visibility to our specific businesses is not present. We continue to work through the COVID, not only in and how we're handling situations for employees, working from home, having appropriate protocols for essential employees who deal with customers on a day-to-day basis, but to go through the business activity as we see it.

Specifically, we're seeing some challenges for the wireless business. Network is doing great. Our coverage is great. What we saw is on international roaming, people aren't traveling. So, the phones aren't getting used as much in travel. When we look at the entertainment business, the theaters were shut down, so it is delayed the release of some of our movies and delayed production.

Business connectivity has done really well and investors continue to want that connectivity have done broadband to the home with the business activity. So, we continue to work through it, but visibility is not yet clear. So, we'll continue to evaluate move forward as we learn more.

So, we'll go to each of the businesses. So I think we'll touch on some of those in a little bit more detail. Let's start with wireless. So what's the competitive environment like in wireless? Certainly, one of the questions I get asked the most?

Yes, it's still healthy, it's still a very competitive environment as it always has been, seeming generally rational. We see competition. We do see some offers down again, that are, what we consider bordering on non-economic. And usually when you dig through those, you find out that free offers aren't generally free, and there's still a lot of streams in test. So say that general environment is competitive, like it has been, but it hasn't changed dramatically in its competitive nature.

I will tell you, because of the store closures across the industry, and because of the retail slowdown across the economy. The wireless industry is much like, others adjusted their spend on advertising, adjusted their spend on promo, and adjusted their spend on how to test customers, whether it'd be through the stores or through digital, so all of that had probably a bigger effect than any significant change in competitive offers.

So I think in the earnings call, you talk about reevaluating distribution, any insights on that?

Sure, I mean, we're always looking to -- as our customers have only gone more online and more digital experience, we've been building up those resources building up that muscle with COVID. And quite frankly, we closed close to 1,000 stores during COVID. We had to rely on that and really being lean on that and pressure test it even more than we had in the past. That's works really well. So when you go through that and then you look at the, or though where the mall is going to be when they open up, where what is retail going to look like. Before you go back and open all your stores, if you're going to go through that evaluation and you're going to look to streamline and be more efficient, and certainly, we'll go through that process. COVID might have given a timer to that, but this was a process that we would have expected to go on for some time.

And on the network build side for wireless, any updates?

No, I mean, we're over 120 million POPs coming with 5G today, and with our build, it'd benefits those customers today because it not only made 5G being able to, but really improve the 4G LTE network where speeds and capacity and coverage. So, we're benefiting those customers, and we'll expect to have a national footprint for 5G nationwide coverage or 200 million POPs by the end of the summer of coverage. So, we feel really good about that progress continues to go well.

FirstNet is 80% of the FirstNet requirements are completed, and we still have a couple of years left in that contract. So, we're almost the full year ahead of schedule about nine months. So, all the network activities going well and we continue to win the awards, quite frankly, for coverage for speed, so we feel really good about it. The network team has done a phenomenal job in coordinating the FirstNet build with the previously owned AWS-3 and WCS spectrum combining that all a very effective customer experience improvement situations.

We'll show at a commentary amongst solid competitors about who has the best flow in advanced spectrum position. But I feel really confident and we have the best flowing medium band in spectrum position first documents actually in service and benefiting customers today, benefit that they can get using the phones that are in their hands today, whether the LTE phones, 3G phones, or the few 5G phones that are out there.

So for the financials for wireless then, can you cover some recent performance subscribers, ARPU, churn et cetera?

Yes, postpaid voice subscribers 163,000 in the first quarter, that was more than the rest of the industry combined. That was pretty much obvious. If you look at what our competitors did if he just for some people count new migration in the postpaid voice because that adds, if you take that out, we're the only ones to have positive numbers. It was a big first step game for us, drove that, and we expect that to continue.

We had service revenue growth even with the pressure from international roaming going down in late March, even when that pressure group service revenue 2.5%, comes from their customer growth, service revenue growth. We also have improvements in reseller, improvements in IoT, improvements in prepaid. All of that is going on. Service revenues are about $330 million, but profitability of EBITDA was up $500 million. So we're also getting expenses driven out of business.

So, that first quarter experience really great. As we said, coming out once COVID hit, international enrolling was hit. Store traffic was much slower, not only store closures, which is store traffic. We saw a downtick in equipment sales at the end of the quarter. And certainly, that's continued -- that's not a profitability issue but there is a -- it does impact our revenues. We are seeing the stores open back up.

So we would expect to see some pickup in that. Some return, if you will -- but we're not going through those public numbers that we still follow closely. The wireless is really performing well. It's going to be a very, very strong piece of business. And that's before 5G devices are out fully. That's before we complete this dramatic improvement in our network. If I frankly -- and that's before we're able to bundle HBO Max with our wireless service. So feel good about it. The economy is providing challenges COVID and the shutdown providing challenges. And we'll still have that. But longer term we feel good about it.

When you think about that, you're talking little earlier about the -- you saw the nationwide 5G coverage. I think you mentioned 120 million POPs. What's the surpass to get to full nationwide coverage? And how do you think about additional spectrum certainly with the T-Mobile-Sprint merger? They're talking a lot about mid-band spectrum advantage. You mentioned that your mid-band spectrum is already out in play, but we've got some spectrum auctions coming out. Perhaps CBRS is something that you can discuss with C-band might be able to see something that you could?

Yes, so couple of things. One, I am getting from the 120 million to 200 million POPs coverage in 5G.There is some build -- but it's a lot of software upgrades. You'll get 80 million of that quickly. Without having the builds, the equipment into place and now going through software upgrades. So that's a big part of it. We'll keep doing that.

Secondly, we'll continue on with our first set builds which will coordinate with our 5G build. They go hand in hand. And we will see continuing to build out of 5G capabilities over the next 18 months certainly and continue to see significant increases in coverage numbers. So we feel really good, I ever say it all100% anything set, because there is just always in a situation. But certainly, we're moving to dramatic nationwide coverage above the normal standards.

Secondly, I will tell you on the spectrum side, you're right. We can talk about CBRS. With regard to C-band, everybody be interested in more spectrum, I mean that's just a live part the industry. And so, the expectation is people pay attention to and be aware of the auctions comings up. I would tell you, the issues are going be, where does the auction go -- how does the CBRS actually have to be completely wrapped up before they go to the next round?

Who's going to show up supply? What's this COVID due to the government's expectations of financial wherewithal those. What happens with the election, what happens with regulatory policy? It's a lot of changing going out of DC. Certainly, everything is going to be ready, we'll be ready. And I'd expect to be participated, but we're in a different spot than others, because we have our low, medium band spectrum positions in service.

We have -- and what we have is, there is so much more capacity than others that we'll be able to compete for a long period of time. So without any additional spectrum, we certainly will look to more spectrum and I would expect to continue to evaluate all the opportunities out there. But we're not in the same position of others who are gone through massive build out and putting in IO spectrum or who need significantly need spectrum because of the capacity constraints and their existing positions. We're in a much more flexible position.

So you mentioned FirstNet, any more details on the progress of the build-out FirstNet would it so far your wireless business?

Yes, it's 80% of the commitments build out, 1.3 million customers, 10,000 agencies have authorized us to sell. So we're getting into that sweet spot now really trying to grow that business. As I mentioned, it was the driving probably close to 100,000 customers in the first quarter was FirstNet related and that include both voice as well as some devices whether it'd be body cam or tablets.

But it's really been [indiscernible]. And quite frankly during the last few months in the COVID, the opportunity to serve [indiscernible] the first respondent group nurses and doctors and the health care providers. We're literally on the frontlines fighting COVID and the quality of our network.

And the fact that their relentless preemption, the ability of these first responders to get on their phone and know it's going to work at anytime, anyplace and they're going to have the ability to preempt anybody else has done worked well, for the customers both from the safety of our communities. And quite frankly, we're pleased continue to do very pleased to be involve with it.

So we'll shift over to the entertainment group and talk about fiber broadband strategy. So big question, can walk us through your video and broadband strategy and reasonable assumptions?

Yes. So just broadband is real, we're very good story in the sense of since COVID hit. The reliability of our wireless network is -- but on question and the reliability of our broadband network is similar to our fiber services. Our IPPs have going really well, security services from the business side as well. So our opportunity here is to take that 4 million fiber base and grow it into this 14 million opportunities of fiber that we have. We feel really comfortable about the ability to do that. That'll be the focus. And you'll see our opportunities to grow into experience.

So I expect we'll continue to see some fiber additions at the face we've had over the last few years, whether it'd be to build connectivity to businesses, in connectivity to professional locations from where we may have fiber in the neighborhood, and we want to take it to the home. All those kinds of situations will be there, although, the reliability and the quality is what allowed us to grow revenues in the first quarter or broadband.

Video continues to be a challenge particularly in the first quarter and in April, you saw a lot of small businesses shut down. All those bars, restaurants and hotels, they suspended their taxes. Now in their businesses close down, they're not going to utilize the television for the sports bar or use icing for entertainment, the hotels for every customers.

So we're going through that process and that is a challenge for working on all those customers. We have permissions in place to deal with that and try to work with them to suspend the accounts and then when they reopen have them come right back on. But it's been a challenging time we'll continue to face that.

From an overall TV viewership, people are engaged for it. We're using it, within home their watch for TV. And specifically, they're really engaged with HBO Now. We saw the engagement at the end of first quarter and going into the second quarter really jump HBO Now are over the top HBO offer and we expect that to continue with the new HBO Max. So have an overview. I'll let you ask any specific questions you want to, Doug.

Well, look I think you know one of the big questions for, we're going to talk about WarrenMedia in a second is basic [indiscernible] cut in United States. So I'm sure the extent you're willing to talk about video subscriber trends overall for the second quarter it would be interested. I think people are interested as well in on the video strategy side with how AT&T is starting and you have multiple brands out there and essentially where you're headed with your video strategies we look up the next few years with all the changes taking place in consumer behavior?

So think we'll continue to see the satellite product out there that will be that offering, specifically where we can bundle with fiber with broadband or in those, if you will, rural, more rural areas where it isn't really high quality delivery service. You'll see us in our footprint. We use AT&T TV. It's a lower capital investment product. We can, as opposed to rolling a truck to your house to put a satellite dish, we can -- the UPS truck can deliver that AT&T TV box. That can be self-installed, give you a great high quality video product sent on our broadband or on anybody else's broadband. And give us the ability to effectively provide advertising information that makes it much more cost effective for the customer and from us. So you see that. And that was the DTC side I think you'll really see us focus on HBO Max.

I think the migration of HBO. Now in HBO Max, the ability to build off of that base will be the real focus. You will see DTV Now become more AT&T TV and move there. And move there. And we'll see that streamlining of brands and processes over the time. But I think you got to think about that HBO Max being the D&C. And we may have others, but that'd be the risk focus of our delivery there, and then the AT&T TV being the focus of the new customer base with the traditional satellites still being available.

And, I think, if I go back a year ago, two years ago for last question on the entertainment division, talked about the ability to hold on margins and hold up profitability levels, this year is a bit of OEM for the whole industry. But as you look forward is this shift to streaming sort of a big enough cost bucket that you look forward and have some optimism regarding margins and profitability for the division even if satellite continues sort of a slow fade over time? Are there other sort of drivers to the division that you're focused on to elevate profitability as much as you can, going forward?

John Stephens

So let me, specifically on the Entertainment, specifically on that video and PC entertainment is separate and apart from the HBO Max or the main piece. We are seeing strong cash flow generation. So, there's one thing about capitalizing installation cost that amortized over the years and another thing about how much cash the business reserve, it continues to generate strong cash flow. So we continue to see that. We have not given that this year on growing EBITDA or holding it stable. We were able to grow it last year. And I think that's a commitment to the team on their ability to drive that cost.

We're doing those same things this year, and drive a lot of cash. But in short, this changing environment when we can we can a lot of our business customers hotels, bars, restaurants, and we are shipping from the satellite-based businesses where the fiber is available in those AT&T TV direct to consumer over the top product. We continue to work hard to go and continue to drive our costs. But it's a lot of hard work.

So, let's shift over Warner Media. You've mentioned HBO Max, when you're talking about wireless, you mentioned HBO Max you're talking about broadband. Now, we're arriving at HBO Max. So any update post-launch, definitely an interesting time to be putting HBO Max out in the marketplace?

Yes. No, customer counts. There isn’t anything like that. We'll save that for the earnings release. I think in couple of these points today. The distribution agreements whether it'd be DIRECTV, whether it'd be Comcast, Charter. The ability for our customers to buy HBO through those wholesalers for us, those distributors for us has all been signed up.

So that's a very encouraging thing, because HBO Max as that will help in the sense of getting HBO Max out there. It may be very easy for our customers who already highly valued HBO and already at that price for the marketplace to now take advantage of what is a lot more content on HBO Max? So getting those distributions here in place is very important.

Getting the launched up, and getting the ability for our HBO Max customers. The customers that we already sell, so to speak over the top two and have them have the ability. And then getting new sales out, all of that has been encouraging. The systems have worked well. The content has been accepted well. We will have some changes in our rollout schedule simply because of the shift out of production. But much of our content was already well underway before COVID hit.

And so we haven't seen a lot of this kind of disruption yet. We will move things around. But when you have 100-year old inventory and Warner Brothers and you have a tremendous cache of whether it'd be Friends or Big Bang or a whole collection of cartoons for kids or relationships with Sesame Street and so forth, we have ability to weather through that process very well.

We did see significant engagement increases, our viewership increases in HBO Now in April to say. And we expect that to continue with HBO Max. We haven't announced any numbers, and we'll wait on that. But we feel really good about how it's gone. And we feel good about the results again.

It is a process that does a refresh of our existing HBO customer base in a really strong way, as that industry change. It gives us an opportunity to fully expand the HBO brand from an over the top basis. And we fully expect we got 50 million customers in the U.S. over the next five years. But lastly there is a tremendous opportunity to international, and to expand footprint and get a much larger basis to amortize production costs over.

So that's the long-term answer. We're pleased, chasing cars, taking a lead and more media and it's always experienced over the products launching. And so it's very helpful to what was a very strong team already. So we feel very good about that. And we're optimistic. We just remain optimistic. It's a multiyear process, but so far, so good. And we'll look to give you some more data in July.

Yes. Now you're not going to give numbers. But, any insights on the engagement for HBO customers, did they start using the Max content? New customers that came in, were their behavior pattern is different? How did it sort of do overall, at least in terms of consumption versus your initial expectations?

So, couple of things. One as I mentioned HBO Now, so a little close to 40% increase in engagement and viewership in the early weeks of COVID in early measurement period. We didn't announce any more past that. Quite frankly, on the HBO Max side. We've been pleased with where we're at, but it's been three weeks or not quite three weeks. And so from that perspective, we're, it's early.

We're, well, I'm very about positive it, but it's early. So we're going to give it some more time initially and make sure we do full measure. But yes, we saw increased engagement. We saw increased viewership at CNN, dramatic increases viewership, because of the COVID situation. And we saw, we increase within viewership on TNT, TBS and our Turner channels in recent months. So all of those viewership and all those rating status have improved engagement really improve HBO Now.

And you think, you talked about having adding an ad supported components HBO Max. I believe the plan was to do so in 2021. As COVID potentially push that back at all? Or do you still think that's a good timeframe to think about evolving the service?

COVID can affect the whole business, quite frankly. So we're just working through and particularly, you see what I've done in the advertising business. So whether it's cancellation of sporting events like NCAA, whether it's the suspension in the NBA season, so COVID has had a real impact on the advertising world. Whether it'd be traveled, restaurants, hotels, airplanes, cruise lines, so forth, so all that could have an impact.

So, we're going to continue to expect that, we're going to have to evaluate that see how this kind of new order of things as better visibility coming out of COVID. And I suggest you there's a lot of discussion on whether that is, we're, how fast we're coming out then, how long that recovery will take. You guys have seen a lot of different views on that. I mean we're still very carefully analyzing all that come up with our best steps forward.

Well, that's keep going on that. Turner and the studio, how are they performing in this environment?

Yes. Turner, I'd say the ratings are doing really well. The loss of sports and the revenues associated with it is challenging. We are excited to see basketball coming back. And we're hopeful to see the rest of the sporting arrangements, sporting events come back, so we're optimistic, but careful and we'll continue that. Quite frankly, the studios are really, the production has really been put on hiatus. The [indiscernible] some recent rulings from the state [indiscernible] production starting.

We have mandated started production in those studios in California in Burbank. I have some different effects. One, yes, we don't spend as much cash. Two, we have to had some, we have bigger responsibility for some payments to continue to make sure that we're more, people would rely on us for having income. So we've done some of those COVID payments. But the reality of it is, so we're going to see any delay expect in some of the productions coming out of the studio.

Likewise, we'll see what, I would have expected if this was January of this year, I would have expected we're going to be out by now for us waiting for to come out in the next few days those to be. It has been delayed [indiscernible] other movies are having, if you will, rescheduled, or like we did with Scooby that really moving any more to this graphic and process.

So, we not only have those changes going on, but we're learning from that and trying to get a better understanding. We continue to work with a theater owners with long time partners and we're continuing to work with them. But it will be an evolving situation to see kind of that specific PC industry does, and we work going forward and what it does on the theatrical side, the changes in our schedules and our approach.

Okay. So, moving on to business wireline, are you seeing positive impact on wireline due to changes in consumer behavior and distributed workforce and stay at home? And you've mentioned the softness, or you sort of previously mentioned the softness in small and medium size business area. Any updates there as well?

Yes, he small and medium business is that 15% of our overall business wireline group. So while it is challenged, just like I mentioned with bars or restaurants, is something that we can manage through because of the share look to gain that getting some of that back with wireless, which is in those business wireline numbers. So that's one.

Two, on the large business side, we did see in late March and in April, we saw a lot of demand for secure, bigger pipes, deep management connecting to, employers connecting to their employees' homes. And so we saw a lot of demand. They came to us, they relied on us, and it worked well. We see a demand likewise for connectivity in people's homes on their side. So that aspect of the business it is quite well.

The business is challenging in the sense of is evolving and moving away from legacy voice those some legacy data. But quite frankly, it's been a very reliable cash flow business, a very reliable EBITDA business. The team continues to generate $2.4 billion $2.5 billion [ph] of quarter, EBITDA some good numbers and generate a lot of cash flows. So really still appreciate what it does especially in this time to keep that dividend strong and keep the cash flow strong.

By the same token, it sells one heck of a lot of wireless. Those business customers buy their wireless, IoT devices. They buy their wireless phones, tablets through that channel we sell to lot of their employees to get to the channel. For the first time, this operates through our business channel. So when you look at business solution including ourselves wireline and wireless, that revenue is actually growing and the EBITDA is growing.

So that business doesn't, it doesn't get as much respect as it deserves, at least from the finance guys' viewpoint because it continues to generate a lot of cash and really strengthens the wireless business.

So I think that's a good lead into the balance sheet and cash flow question. On the earnings call, you accounted to relatively comfortable dividend coverage. Can you walk us through the puts and takes on free cash flow guide for the year and your thoughts on dividend coverage and the balance sheet in this environment?

Yes. So when we pulled down our guidance on the first quarter call against COVID, we pulled it all that. The one thing we so to see put back up or replace guidance on free cash flow. And basically, we said we have dividend coverage in the 60s, whether it'd be a 60% or 60, we've got to 68% 78% to 60% pretty wide range. A range is very comfortable to continue to support the dividend not only this year, but for many years to come and to give the board the flexibility to decide what to do with the device specifically, whether they want to increase it going forward like they've done for 35 years. That was the reason for that message. And we still feel very comfortable with that.

When you think about what that means, and how we get there? Think about it this way, 75% of our cash flow comes from our broadband, our business wireline and our mobility business. And as I mentioned here, the business wireline is -- doesn't get the respect they deserve because it keeps putting good solid numbers and generating a lot of cash. The broadband business with the fiber growth is actually grew revenues in the first quarter. And remember, the initial investments we're building out that fiber broadband available over the last five years, so every dollar revenue really helps with cash flows, because the money we invested in May.

And in wireless, as I mentioned we've got about $500 million improvement in EBITDA. So that goes within strong cash flow. So, we think of those for instance, 75% of our free cash flow, all doing well, all doing strong, very reliable, very resilient. So we feel very good about it. We're seeing challenges more in media and media business, the delays in releasing some of our movies. Some of those kinds of things, but advertising really being adjusted for the period, but we certainly can handle it. And we've guided, and we're stronger and figured out as far as with company. So feel really good about that.

And quite frankly, what I tell you is if you look at the markets, we've done some significant tech deals to pay down the amount of debt to the last few months. We went to the market couple of weeks ago both in the Euro market and the U.S. And we're able to access significant amounts [indiscernible] over $15 billion at very attractive interest rates for long periods of time. So the marketplace, the bond market, the credit, the debt and credit markets certainly respect our cash flow. They're speaking with their pocketbook? We certainly strive that having the stock market understanding same story. But if you look at where our 2031 bonds or 2051 bonds are trading?

When you look at how they traded. We're trading at better rates, higher quality standards than we did at the beginning of the year-- than we did in January and February. So the market is really is respecting us. And that's really important. But we feel really good about our cash flows. It's something that we put lot of effort into over the years and continue to feel like we can manage it well. Remember, last year we did $29 billion of free cash flow. And certainly we have some onetime items to help with that as we do every year. So that's the dramatic number with making dividend coverage stood at about 50%. So we give ourselves a lot of room in the guidance we have we feel in the conformable about making right guidance. Anyway, that's how we described at the beginning.

So before we go to closing comments, we've got a couple minutes. But I think leveraging that answer on liquidity and cash flow. John Stankey, new CEO and also with new CEOs come a lot of change, we were talking about on the lead in that this the difficult environment operated, it's pretty busy just managing the Company and around COVID. Jason Kilar comes in, that was suggested in our continuation or even greater investment in the pivot streaming at Warner Media. Do you have the possibility for John to come in and make some growth investments and continue to pivot at media? How do you think about the flexibility to invest in this environment?

So of course, we retain that flexibility to investments. Again about this year, last year, we spend over $20 billion in CapEx and other investments. And afterwards, we still had $29 billion of free cash flow. So our free cash flow numbers are impressive, but it's after significant investments. And remember, that significant investment moving last year. In CapEx didn't include those significant investments in content. And we had increased investments in content. So that $20 billion comes after that. So we do have that flexibility today.

For health by the fact that we've completed our fiber build out, so ramp as a sees we're going, may come down. We'll continue to invest, but we don't keep [indiscernible] that we're 80% complete with FirstNet, so we're coming to you that being completed. Doesn't mean we're not going to continue to invest. But we could have a different balance to it. So absolutely, we've got the opportunities to invest or, if you think about a 60%, if you will, dividend coverage and there is 40% access cash above your dividend.

In our case, how do you do that math? That's a lot of money. That's multi of billion dollar close to double-digit billion of dollars. That gives you on top of, why do you expect to CapEx investment last year was over 20-day. We expect to CapEx investment this year? This just a significant amount of flexibility, we're focusing on paying down debt, we're focusing on continue to strengthen the balance sheet, but there's no limitations in my mind right now.

And quite frankly on the credit markets and effectively various forms that are all operating effectively. Fans have done a good job in helping that along. And so feel real comfortable a lot of flexibility. It's why we pay down, our kind of term loans and really, in terms of maturity expenses and really focused on taking advantage of rates.

And then, the last two areas before we close off, you often talk about asset sales. You often talk about cost asset sales first. We went from two months ago I don't think anyone to sell anything and the bankers I talking now say the market says hottest it's ever been. Interest rates are low. Tax treatment is good. Any update on asset sales for the Company?

Yes, we're going through the Puerto Rico [indiscernible] hope to get that done here in the near term. CME are such a European broadcaster company that is the go through the EU approval. Those two deals together are about 3 billion cash and leaving us have another debt guarantee that we have with CME. So those are important. We continue to have some real estate and some other tower sales.

There's plenty of portfolio review going on in our business. Not ready to get into any details. But as you can imagine, when you went through some transactions we did last year, whether it's monetizing your tower options, options, whether it's selling Hudson yards, whether it's selling Hulu, all of those kinds of things that we did last year, and fall into this year for some of the regulatory approvals for CME and Puerto Rico. We're constantly going through a portfolio stroke. We're constantly looking at opportunities to monetize.

And quite frankly that gives us a lot of flexibility to invest in other businesses or invest more in those areas where we feel would be benefited by the initial investment. So when you have a, now you get a $500 billion balance sheet, finding 1% or 2% to monetized, as I tell my team should be expected every year. It's hard to do, it's challenged but if you think about the magnitude, you get a different perspective on ability, flexibility. Then e certainly last year, I approved them to do and especially we're going to continue to through that year when you have.

So, on the cost side to wrap up, I imagine I'm not going to get any numbers out of you today, but you talked a lot about a focus on cost the last 9 to 12 months for obvious reasons, then this environment hits, a lot of change taking place, distributed workforce and other things that you mentioned that are benefiting the revenue side could also benefit your cost side. So is there a way to talk through, are you seeing sort of even more cost savings potential than you through is an acceleration of cost savings that you already thought you could capture? Any discussion on the cost side would be helpful.

Yes, I think we've pulled the questions right way to do it. It's a change in the timing and so if you're going to streamline your retail operations, you go through a process of growing your digital operations. And then you had an event where you have to close out a significant number of stores. But in a natural case, it's okay we open them all back up and go back to normal or do we make the shift to being more effective those videos of this by the way.

If I'm looking, I've been on the path to reduce real estate, whether it's selling a former headquarter buildings and bringing people into share space, own space versus how leaves the process we've been going on for five, seven years, quite frankly, longer than that. Do we now say, well, we need even less real estate or we needed in a different way and accelerate that change, we were on a path, but can we accelerate.

I think you think about that in everyday life. We've got a very good digital operations team on the digital sales, specifically on mobility store a lot of work with over the years, but now, much more, let's build, you build a very good system, it works. Now we're writing a transition much fuller to it, push it much harder, open it up much wider, maybe we would have been more on a guarded path, but maybe we now need to push that much stronger and this is the opportunity to do it.

So, I think it lands so much as changing dramatically all the automation and all the streamlining, all the transformation efforts that are going I think we're more in pace ability to change the timing of implementation and move quicker. The finance team, I've got a, my team is going to prove to me and close the books and get an earnings release out and filed a 10-Q all working from home. I wouldn't have thought that. I mean that, for a company like ours in a very timely manner early earnings release.

So now I have to think differently about, and I really need to have 500 people or whatever the number is, officer can I continue to cut down on office space costs, finding responsibility for parking garages. Can I continue to invest in technologies and systems that allow us to streamline the process? All of that going on, so we generally get more media merger synergies, but we get a lot more opportunity there and this will help move that along too. So it's just, I think it's more as a timing change than really changes our overall viewpoint on transformation. We've been on that path on time. And we've got more to do. We have to do more, but I feel good about the opportunities for us.

So -- and of course, most importantly you can attend virtual conferences, which is critical. So --

Our travel budget has been reduced, I should say.

Doug Mitchelson

John Stephens

Lastly, I just suggest if everybody tried always say, on your way home or your way around neighborhood today. With some text and drive, I'm interested in every dollar revenue I can give, but I'm not interested in nickel from that. And please wear your mask for yourself and for your neighbors and for the community who are facing challenges in safety and security. And our individual actions can help protect others.

So thanks, guys. Appreciate it. And everyone be safe.

Thanks, John. Thanks so much. Thanks everybody.