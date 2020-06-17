BT is one of the few companies that will be less affected by COVID-19.

Introduction

March was a month that brought some nice opportunities for value investors, who had been experiencing a type of "opportunities drought" for the previous few years. The "rain" would not last for long, though. The massive intervention of central banks and governments pushed the valuations back up to almost where they were prior to the pandemic. At the same time, the extensive lockdowns negatively affected the intrinsic value for most businesses.

Thus, the environment now has become more challenging for value investors compared to February. Public companies are generally expensive and dangerous. The options for us are: (a) either going for aggressive and cheap stocks, like cyclicals such as Smart Sand (SND) or struggling retailers such as Superdry (OTCPK:SEPGF, OTCPK:SEPGY), risking total loss; or (b) going for defensive companies and paying an expensive price.

In this context, the BT Group (OTCPK:BTGOF) seems like a "value oasis" in a desert of no safe opportunities. The British telco leader is one of the most strategic, diversified, and stable companies. Also, it is a company that will be less affected by the COVID-19 mess in the economy. It is unbelievable that BT Group trades for a P/E of just 6.5x. BT, despite having a FY 2020 revenue of £22.9 billion and a net income of £1.7 billion, trades for just £11.2 billion!

The company has to service a relatively high net debt of £12.7 billion and fund its pension liability that currently stands at £1.1 billion, fluctuating a lot with actuarial assumptions, as it hides assets of £53.5 billion and liabilities of £54.6 billion underneath. In addition, in the following years, BT will need increased CAPEX for deploying 5G and funding the expansion in fiber broadband.

Experiencing already the pressures described above, when COVID-19 came, the company had to take the harsh but right decision to cut the final dividend for this year and give no dividend for the next year. This will preserve cash of about £2.6 billion, considering that the final dividend of 10.8p this year would demand £1.07 billion, and an interim and final dividend of 15.4p for FY 2021 would demand £1.52 billion.

The company included in the same announcement that it plans to resume the dividend in FY 2022 at a lower base of 7.7p per share, but this was not enough to console investors' disappointment. They exited the stock-that anyway wasn't one of their favorites-bringing it to new, extremely low levels.

The BT Group's stock during the previous 5 years. (Source: FT.com)

BT Profile

BT generates 85% of its total revenue in the UK. It offers a wide range of services (Fixed, Mobile, ICT and Managed Networks, and Equipment and Other Services) through its four segments (Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach).

BT's Brands

Fixed: This is the biggest market for BT, serving consumers and enterprises. Also, through Openreach, BT provides fixed access to other communication providers. BT basically owns and runs the backbone of the majority of UK telecoms. Its almost monopolistic status has led Ofcom, the national regulator, to rule the separation of the Openreach division. In the table below, you see only the external revenue, not containing the internal revenue arising from Openreach selling to the customer-facing units of the group. The total revenue of Openreach is £5.1 billion, and it is responsible for about one-third of BT's operating income.

The fixed market in total holds 40% of the group's external revenue. This stream of revenue includes the selling of TV content.

Mobile: Using the BT network, it sells mobile services to consumers and enterprises under three brands (BT, EE, Plusnet), maintaining a strong position in 4G and rolling out 5G. It also sells infrastructure services to MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). EE is considered to be the best mobile provider in terms of speed and coverage, and has the greatest market share. According to Statista 2018 data, BT with EE controlled 28% of the UK mobile market.

BT's revenue segmentation in FY 2020. (Source: Company's Annual Report)

The segmentation that BT uses makes it difficult for us to find out how profitable each of the above markets is. I am really disappointed by the data that BT shares through its annual report, which is full of poetic language and lacks critical information about market share and the evolution of each segment.

A rough picture is that operating income generation is equally divided between Openreach, Consumer, and Enterprise, with each contributing about one-third of the total.

Performance of BT's segments in FY 2020. (Source: Company's Annual Report)

I was curious to find out what is the contribution of the mobile market, serving both the Consumer and Enterprise segment. I investigated it by checking the EE Limited accounts through the UK's Companies House. EE's FY 2019 operating income of £1.45 billion suggests that it held 35% of BT operating profitability that fiscal year. My guess is that EE's profitability must coincide with BT Group's mobile operations profitability.

With Openreach and EE combined being responsible for about 75% of BT's profitability, it seems that BT's value mainly arises from owning and operating the country's fixed-line backbone (Openreach) and from its mobile operations ("EE").

Global: It serves multinational corporations across the world, offering managed services, security, networking, and IT infrastructure services. The segment generates £4.36 billion of revenue but does not contribute any substantial operating earnings.

Valuation

Since FY 2017, the company has produced an average four-year operating margin of 14%, which is close to its current financial performance. I chose to examine the period after EE's acquisition, because it better reflects the current structure of the BT Group's operations.

A typical year for BT sees net income of about £2 billion, operating cash flows of about £5.5 billion, CAPEX of about £3.5 billion, and free cash flows of about £2 billion. Right now, we have the investing cycle ahead, because of the fiber network and the 5G, so for the following few years, FCF could lag behind profitability. This is natural-it will reverse in the future and should not affect the intrinsic value of the business.

It is obvious that BT is a mature company, experiencing stagnant growth in a very competitive market. But, we don't buy this company for its growth. We buy it as a value proposition and also because it is a safer investment. Lower valuation itself is a component of safety. When you buy with a margin of safety, the low price can offset a few things going wrong or not as expected.

Especially for BT, an extra component of safety is its stability as a business. People won't stop using their mobiles and internet and will continue to pay their bills, which are recurring revenues for BT. Furthermore, the group is diversified in fixed and mobile. If one of the two markets doesn't do well, the other will help the company stay afloat. For example, if 5G becomes so practical and competitive to "outstrip" FTTP (Fiber to the Premises), Openreach's fiber investments might prove unsuccessful, but in this case, mobile operators and EE selling 5G would thrive.

In addition, a strategic business will find it easier to gain support if it runs out of liquidity. Even if that doesn't work, what the company can do is reduce its CAPEX. The sector is characterized by high investments that "eat" the massive operating cash flows. In an emergency, postponing some investments can bring a lot of liquidity, because operating cash flows will continue coming in anyway, helping the company make it through. Finally, the high CAPEX and the nature of the business, with its high fixed costs, supports the economies of scale that BT has, creating some moat from new and small entrants.

Since the cheap and stable BT is a value proposition, for us, it will be enough (and awesome!) for the company just to keep those earnings stable-retaining some of them for paying back the debt and funding the pension liability, and offering the rest as a dividend. Interestingly, there is some hope for growth if certain events unfold as I explain later in the "Growth Hope or Hype" section. I am not heavily counting on that growth; it would be a very welcomed surprise.

A few years from now, I believe BT will be in a stronger position, being able to offer a high (close to 100%) payout ratio again. Markets often offer 20x earnings for those well-known stable companies that offer fat dividends. I am not buying, dreaming of such a high multiple. The stock's upside would be really nice even by reaching a 12.5x multiple.

In most companies I have analyzed for Seeking Alpha, I make scenarios with broad outcomes. With BT, I am not expecting anything extraordinarily good or bad, so the "tails" in the probability curve are thin. I believe that the company will probably continue to produce around £2 billion profit per year, with the exception of this year due to the coronavirus impact.

Of course, there are always some risks that could bring that projection down. Pension liabilities might be underestimated and need further funding. Competition might become stiffer. Regulation might hit Openreach profits, or 5G and fiber investments might turn out to be unsuccessful. Nevertheless, I can't believe that everything will go wrong and hit the company simultaneously, dramatically affecting future profitability. As an investor, I am ready to face and account for an unfavorable combination including a bit of the above issues, which would drive profitability south towards £1.5 billion.

According to this rationale, the range of value I would assign to BT would be based on a profitability range of £1.5 to £2.0 billion, after applying a 12.5x multiple. I chose to apply a low multiple, finding it suitable for a non-growth company with a relatively high net debt (£12.7 billion), but one that can be easily serviced by profits.

Thus, my conservative estimation of value for BT is between £18.75 billion and £25 billion, or between 190p and 253p per share. This is far above the current market cap of £11.2 billion and share price of 113.65p. The upside potential for the stock is between 67% and 123%.

The value calculated above can be verified by a sum-of-the-parts valuation:

EE was bought for £12.5 billion in 2016, maybe for a cheap price. EE's smaller competitor, O2, under a planned and recently announced merger deal with Virgin Media, has been valued at £12.7 billion. O2 had operating income of £784 million and revenue of £6.0 billion in its 2018 accounts. EE, with an operating income of £1.46 billion and revenue of £7.15 billion, should be worth more-between £12.5 billion and £15 billion, in my view.

Openreach has been the subject of rumors, under which BT is in talks to sell a stake, valuing it at £20 billion. The economic value of Openreach, based on its operating income, is lower than that of EE. However, due to its strategic importance, Openreach might achieve a higher valuation in a transaction. I find a reasonable amount between £15 and £20 billion.

If we add together EE's and Openreach's value, the lower end of the range comes in at £27.5 billion, and the higher at £35 billion, with the average of the two at £31.25billion. To be conservative, I will assume that the other parts of BT (global services, etc.), bringing about 25% of the total operating income, have no essential value.

By subtracting the net debt of £12.7 billion from EE and Openreach's value, we come up to a valuation of £18.5 billion, which lands close to the lower range of what we calculated earlier. Remember, this time we were very conservative, assuming that other parts have no value.

Why the market may be wrong

The Market Cap, Revenue, and Operating Income of BT through the previous 20 years (Source: Finbox)

The graph helps us realize that the performance of the stock is ruled by the valuation multiple contraction or expansion, and not due to the performance of the business which is relatively stable. The cycle of overvaluation-undervaluation sometimes is so long that it tricks people to do the opposite of what they should.

Instead of noticing and buying the undervalued stock when it's cheap, they focus on its underperformance and sadly sell it. Instead of noticing and selling the overvalued stock when it's expensive, they focus on its outperformance and buy it. People who are aware of this cycle, long term, are big winners in the stock market.

BT stock was a rising star after the global crisis of 2008. By watching the stock graph, people would assume that the company was doing very well after the crisis. The real value of the company did not change that much, though. It was very undervalued in 2008, so the return towards the fair value is what explains the initial rise.

However, people thought differently, guessing that a great stock performance should be the outcome of a great business performance. By becoming buyers and being happy to offer higher and higher prices, they finally pushed the stock up to 500p in 2015. This is the way that the stock moved from undervalued about five years earlier to overvalued in 2015.

In the same manner, the overvalued nature of the stock in 2015 caused a very bad performance in the following five years through today. Now, people-again by judging the past-think that this is a terrible stock and assume that BT is a terrible company under destruction, not wanting to touch it.

In this environment, the stock's fall triggers stop loss action, the passive funds sell as they have to, and the active funds sell for marketing reasons-they don't want to be seen as related to "losers" from their clients. Finally, there are a lot of dividend value investors who never hold a stock that does not offer a dividend, and they are exiting as well.

Those factors are enough for the market to distort the valuation of the company. Of course, this does not prove that the market is wrong. It explains why the market could be wrong, if you are right. It is like when somebody is forced to sell his car. Forced selling doesn't necessarily mean that the price is a bargain. But, after doing your due diligence as a buyer, by knowing the presence of a forced seller, you can feel more confident that the low price is an opportunity and not a scam or trap.

Interesting Facts

Issuance of Shares

BT was on the verge of collapse about 20 years ago. It had to issue shares (2001) and spin off its mobile operations (2002) to deleverage its balance sheet. It is fascinating that the mobile branch it owned and spun off (later purchased by Telefónica (TEF)) was O2-yes, the same O2 that would become its current main competitor! BT soon realized that the mobile market was becoming critical and the group could not be absent from it, so it began seeking to buy back O2. In 2016, DT (Deutsche Telekom)(OTCQX:DTEGF) and Orange (formerly France Télécom)(ORAN) offered EE as a better deal for BT. In exchange, BT had to issue shares and dilute its shareholders one more time. DT and Orange received £3.46 billion in cash and the rest in issued shares (total acquisition value: £12.5 billion), through which they became the owners of 12% and 4% respectively of BT. DT still holds its 12% stake, being the largest shareholder of BT.

BT Group's shares outstanding during the previous 20 years. (Source: Finbox)

This is a big lesson for the suffering that high debt can produce. Both cases of issuing shares, directly or indirectly, derived from the enormous debt that BT had accumulated at the turn of this century. The first issue (2001) was directly linked with the high debt; the second was indirectly linked (EE-2016). It sounds weird, but "EE-2016" dilution historically has to do with BT's past debt. The company had to acquire back its presence in the mobile market, which it would have never sold had it not faced debt problems in the early 2000s.

Is this a lesson for today? BT's net debt (£12.7 billion) is substantial but not enormous like 20 years ago (£28 billion in 2001). It would be better if its debt was lower, and this is why I am an advocate of the current dividend suspension. With the same thinking, in the future, I would prefer the company to offer a lower dividend and stabilize itself than offering a high dividend and a precarious high yield. Anyhow, I would not describe today's situation as dangerous.

Growth hope or hype

Twenty years ago, as consumers, we paid expensive bills because telcos were delivering our valuable voice or text as a service to us. Today, WhatsApp, Viber, Skype, and others can offer those services for free on most occasions. Telcos became just the "pipelines" and lost their pricing power and any network effect. It doesn't matter anymore if "gold" or "garbage" runs inside them; they get paid for the amount that they deliver.

That explains why the companies that used the pipelines (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), etc.) were those that profited the most from the internet revolution, rather than those that ran to build the pipelines. I think that we have come to a place where this phenomenon might reverse.

The internet and technology are becoming an essential part of our professional and personal lives. New breakthroughs (e.g. AI, drones, IoT) might demand enormous resources that consumers and enterprises would be happy to pay for. Thus, when the users of the pipelines thrive, the demand for pipelines and their importance and value may increase dramatically.

Let me explain this thought further. For the moment, speed and latency are mostly about convenience, and they are not a real bottleneck. Paying more is mostly justified for some professionals, or for luxury purposes. Imagine a new breakthrough coming, demanding an expensive 100 Gbps connection, but totally transforming our lives or businesses. The breakthrough might become a necessity or an irresistible joy. In this case, we might be ready to pay 10% of our incomes for this fast and expensive connection, as we do for our cars and transportation, or for travelling.

So, yes, telcos probably won't escape from their commodity status, but maybe it is their turn to benefit from the internet and technological success, selling a commodity that promises to hold a higher proportion of the GDP pie. What telcos will have to deliver will increase in volume and total value. Still, their profit margins won't grow, but their market and revenues might increase significantly-and even explode with certain scenarios coming true.

People in the stock market run to buy every hype and promise on 5G, and it is a pity that they throw away a company (BT) that has 5G running through its "veins" and is offered as an investment at a ridiculous price.

Catalysts

This is the section that I hate to talk about! In my investing, I just prefer to be patient and trust that the market will do its job in the end. Sometimes, I even prefer the absence of catalysts, because the absence can be the best reason for a stock to be cheap and valuable. Of course, that means that on average, it will take more time for the market to correct the distortion, but I can be really patient and enjoy waiting. Nevertheless, I know that your investing style may be different, with catalysts being important for some of you. As always, I will spend a few lines mentioning them.

Some posts on British media suggest possible ownership changes in Openreach. The Labor Party has openly advocated nationalization, with sources bringing the cost to £15 billion. Also, competitors such as Vodafone, Sky, and TalkTalk call for an Openreach spinoff. Finally, as we already saw, Openreach has been the subject of rumors that BT is in talks to sell a stake.

A spinoff or nationalization would decrease the value and power of BT, but it would cause the ridiculously valued stock to skyrocket. Imagine a spinoff that would value Openreach for £15 billion. This alone is 152p per share, when BT trades for just 114p per share. If that ever happened, the BT investor would get 38p per share of pure cash profit (152p - 114p), and keep EE and the rest of BT for free!

The low valuation of BT itself could also bring a tender offer from a competitor or a fund.

Conclusion

BT is a "value oasis" in a desert of no safe opportunities, trading for a P/E of just 6.5x. The British telco leader is one of the most strategic and stable companies, diversified across fixed and mobile markets, and one that will be less affected by the economic mess that COVID-19 brought. The range of fair value, based on a profitability range of £1.5 to £2.0 billion, and after applying a 12.5x multiple, is between 190p and 253p. The stock is currently trading at 113.65p.

The market does not like the stock because the company has suspended its dividend, has to service a relatively high net debt of £12.7 billion, must fund its pension liability, and needs increased CAPEX for deploying 5G and fiber networks.

In my view, the market is wrong on how far it has pushed the stock down. The valuation seems to be distorted by the cycle of overvaluation-undervaluation and investors' tendency to judge by past performance. A possible Openreach spinoff or nationalization could act as a catalyst for the stock to quickly reach its fair value.

The stock is a value proposition, but interestingly, there is some hope for growth in the future if new breakthroughs (e.g. AI, drones, IoT) demand enormous telecommunication resources that consumers and enterprises would be happy to pay for.

I strongly believe that in those critical moments, a portfolio should contain in part defensive stocks. BT is a much more defensive stock compared to the aggressive small caps I have published articles for in the past.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTGOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.