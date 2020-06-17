A combination of Qualcomm's strong balance sheet and forecasted free cash flow growth should allow the firm to continue growing its dividend at a nice clip going forward.

Qualcomm is an interesting dividend growth play and the top end of our fair value estimate range of QCOM sits at $103 per share.

Image Source: Qualcomm Inc – Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Guidance

By Callum Turcan

There are plenty of things to like about the semiconductor company Qualcomm Inc (QCOM). Qualcomm’s chips are used in smartphones, networking equipment, broadband gateway equipment, and other products/equipment. As its chips will play an essential role in enabling the spread of 5G wireless technologies (its chips currently support 3G and 4G wireless technologies as well), the firm is supported by secular growth tailwinds which underpins our forecasts for the firm to generate meaningful revenue and cash flow growth over the coming years. A combination of the company’s strong balance sheet and promising growth outlook supports our forecast for Qualcomm to push through meaningful per share dividend increases over the next several fiscal years. Shares of QCOM yield ~2.9% as of this writing.

As an aside, we give shares of QCOM a fair value estimate of $86 under our base case scenario, but please note that under our bull case scenario, we value QCOM at $103 per share (the top end of our fair value range estimate). A fair value estimate is derived through a discounted free cash flow process, where an analyst models a firm’s future expected free cash flows into perpetuity and discounts those future expected free cash flows at the appropriate rate. After doing so, we take balance sheet and other considerations (legal liabilities, pension obligations, etc.) into account. Please note we define free cash flows as net operating cash flows less capital expenditures.

Financial Overview

Over the past three fiscal years (fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019), Qualcomm generated $5.4 billion in annual net operating cash flow on average while spending $0.8 billion on annual capital expenditures on average, allowing for average annual free cash flows of $4.6 billion during this period. Qualcomm spent $3.2 billion on its annual dividend obligations on average during this period, which were fully covered by its average annual free cash flows. The company spent a total of $25.7 billion repurchasing its common stock during this period (including $22.6 billion in fiscal 2018), which was almost entirely funded by the balance sheet after its deal to merge with NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP) fell through.

Looking at just the last full fiscal year, Qualcomm generated $6.4 billion in free cash flows in fiscal 2019 (period ended Sept. 29, 2019) while spending $3 billion covering its dividend obligations and $1.8 billion repurchasing its stock. We like the high quality nature of Qualcomm’s cash flow profile as its relatively low capital expenditure requirements allow for material free cash flows.

At the end of Qualcomm’s second quarter of fiscal 2020 (period ended March 29, 2020), the company was sitting on $8.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents along with $1.5 billion in marketable securities. Stacked up against $2.5 billion in short-term debt and $13.4 billion in long-term debt, we view Qualcomm’s relatively modest net debt position as manageable given its strong cash flow profile and ability to refinance upcoming maturities as needed.

Qualcomm has an impressive dividend growth track record (on a historical basis), and we expect that its payout growth trajectory will continue going forward. Even during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (though this was done during the early stages of the pandemic in the US), Qualcomm raised its quarterly payout from $0.62 per share to $0.65 per share in March 2020. Please note that Qualcomm’s quarterly dividend stood at $0.17 per share in early 2010, highlighting its impressive payout growth during the past decade.

Going forward, we expect Qualcomm to push through solid single-digit per share annual payout increases over the next several fiscal years, though that's ultimately up to management’s discretion. Given its strong balance sheet, quality cash flow profile, promising growth trajectory, and impressive track record of dividend growth, that appears to be a manageable and sustainable endeavor. Looking ahead to the fiscal third quarter, Qualcomm expects its financial performance will weaken somewhat vs. fiscal second quarter levels, keeping COVID-19 headwinds in mind.

Image Shown: An overview of Qualcomm’s forecasts for the fiscal third quarter. Image Source: Qualcomm – Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Financial Results and Guidance

Growth Forecasts

In the upcoming graphic down below, we provide a visual overview of Qualcomm’s revenue growth trajectory over the next several fiscal years. Part of this growth trajectory is to due to the coming rollout of 5G wireless technologies and 5G-capable phones over the next year or two. Additionally, Qualcomm’s recent truce with Apple (AAPL) supports its licensing revenue growth outlook, and that deal was publicly announced back in April 2019. The grey dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario used in our enterprise cash flow models.

Image Shown: We forecast that Qualcomm’s top-line will grow by a nice annual clip over the coming fiscal years. Image Source: Valuentum

Qualcomm’s expected revenue growth will translate into very strong forecasted net operating cash flow growth as you can see in the upcoming graphic down below. That's in part due to Qualcomm’s relatively high expected operating margins during this period. The grey dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario used in our enterprise cash flow models.

Image Shown: Forecasted top-line growth is forecasted to translate into strong net operating cash flow growth, in part a product of Qualcomm’s relatively high operating margins. Image Source: Valuentum

Given Qualcomm is a relatively capital expenditure light enterprise (meaning the firm can generate large net operating cash flows with relatively small capital investments, though please keep in mind Qualcomm invests a lot of money into R&D), forecasted net operating cash flow growth should largely flow down to its forecasted future free cash flows. As you can see in the upcoming graphic down below, we forecast that Qualcomm will generate material free cash flow growth over the coming fiscal years. The grey dots represent our bear case scenario, the grey line represents our base case scenario, and the blue dots represent our bull case scenario used in our enterprise cash flow models.

Image Shown: We forecast that Qualcomm’s free cash flows will grow by a significant amount over the coming fiscal years, which should allow for material per share dividend growth going forward. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Qualcomm is an interesting dividend growth play with room for significant capital appreciation upside. The pandemic may derail the launch of some 5G-capable phones and 5G-related wireless infrastructure, however, lockdown orders are easing in various US states and numerous countries around the world. We like Qualcomm’s strong financial position and promising growth outlook, and that supports our view that the company will push through meaningful payout growth over the coming fiscal years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Apple Inc (AAPL) is included in both Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter and Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolios.