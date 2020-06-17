Demand for air travel may never return to the levels we've seen before, and that which returns will likely be less profitable.

Over the past month, United Airlines’ (UAL) stock has returned more than 75%. This is despite management’s belief in a slow and difficult recovery for airlines and the continued heavily suppressed levels of airline traffic. United also filed to issue up to 28 million new shares of stock, along with securing a credit line backed by its frequent-fliers program MileagePlus. With significant demand cuts, a high debt load, and an impending trimming of the company, now is not a good time to invest.

There is No ‘Normalized’ Forecast

Frankly, nobody can accurately predict what this industry will look like in a few years from now. Even so, consensus forecasts put the earnings for 2022 and 2023 at nearly half of their EPS for 2019. The company is also expected to lose more money over the coming year than they will earn over the next three – or possibly four or more – years.

There are a few main concerns that suggest an earnings forecast closer to the low-end of projections at the moment:

The company is laying off a not-insignificant portion of its employees, shrinking its growth potential.

Travel demand is not expected to quickly recover and may remain depressed long after a vaccine is discovered.

A high debt load + low earnings = no buybacks = slower EPS growth (and don’t forget the potential for additional dilution).

Layoffs

United has been looking to save costs in face of the impending utter collapse of its earnings and revenue. The company has talked about cutting around 30% of its workforce, depending on how demand recovers. Already, 1,300 employees have taken voluntary separations. With this level of layoffs, and potential sale of aircraft, United is working to “plan for our airline… to be smaller than it is today, starting as early as October 1,” according to its CEO and President. Though this comprises a prudent cost-saving strategy for a company about to utterly burn through cash for the better part of a year or more, cutting the size of the company will also affect its revenue and earnings, leading to a company post-COVID with smaller profits and slimmed-down operations.

Suppressed Demand and Burning Cash

Demand has plummeted. Enormously. And it’s not coming back. Near-term optimism seems to have reappeared as bookings have picked up in June, but it should be noted that global cases of COVID-19 continue to grow, accelerating in many places. With the virus continuing to spread, even under the normalization of these conditions – to an extent – travel will not be recovering much more than the small amount we have seen for quite some time. United has begun to require health checks and mask-wearing on flights, but this can only go so far to assuage customers’ concerns. We must also not forget that the economic impact of the virus is ongoing and serves as an independent reason why fewer people are travelling.

Long term, the demand outlook does not look good either. In the May survey of Fortune 500 CEOs, over 50% said that they expect business travel to never return to pre-COVID levels and 91% agreed that “Business travel will become less frequent, replaced by video conferencing.” It is important, also, to keep in mind that business travel often encompasses seats in Business or First class, seats that are proportionally much more integral to airlines’ profit than those in economy. Considering this, a permanent drop in business travel will translate into an outsized hit to United’s profitability.

Ticketed passenger revenue remains down to a greater extent than the flight volume itself has declined. Revenue for Q2 is expected to be down nearly 90% year over year. Average cash burn for the second quarter is expected to be $40 million per day and $30 million per day for the third quarter. This will burn a significant hole in United’s pocket and use up a good amount of their liquidity in short order.

The Good Times Have Passed

A large part of United’s strong performance over the past decade – pre-pandemic – was an aggressive buyback program (now slashed). One of the most aggressive of any major airline, consuming – on average – 80 percent of its free cash flow on repurchasing shares. Coming out of this crisis saddled with a massive debt load and depressed earnings, I find it very hard to imagine stock buybacks will be high on United’s list of items to spend on, and rightly so, they’ll have a business to rebuild. Even so, the returns its shares have received as EPS benefited from these generous buybacks will not reappear quickly – if ever.

United also, on June 15, filed for the sale of 28 million shares of stock, which would dilute its outstanding shares by nearly 10%. This comes close after the company leveraged its MileagePlus program to secure an additional $5 billion in credit. This brings their total liquidity expected by Q3 – when the coronavirus payroll support will end, and layoffs are expected – to $17 billion. In addition to this, United agreed to sell and lease back 22 planes from BOC Aviation, suggesting the dire straits United is in at the moment.

Conclusion

There is a good chance that United will survive this crisis but will not come roaring back; its returns will be slow and uncertain. The company that emerges from this crisis will be smaller – likely significantly so – and saddled with debt, unable to aggressively execute buybacks to prop-up its EPS. The company will face a demand environment where fewer passengers are flying and those that are won’t be splurging on expensive tickets like before the crisis. Put simply: the recovery is far from over and won’t be easy – this current rally is unwarranted and I would urge you to avoid United shares for now.

