Intro

It's been about a year since my last Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) article on SA where I laid out the case for an intrinsic value around $126B ($350/US ADR) in the long term. It's roughly flat since then (as is the S&P 500), although it's been a tradable stock, and I've rolled my options forward a year at essentially no cost. Today, however, I'm going to make the case for BIDU in a shorter time frame (<2 years) as I believe it's much clearer what would need to change for its stock price to outperform.

Sales Growth Above All

I don't think there's any denying that we're in a market that places a much higher emphasis on growth vs. value.

Source: Futurama meme modified (black text) by the author

Many debt-laden companies have sold off hard, so you could make the argument that investors also place an emphasis on strong balance sheets, but Baidu's balance sheet is rock solid. As discussed later, there's distrust of Chinese companies, but another favorite, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has fared well, as has loss-making Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). Whether it's PDD, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the examples of money losing, high sales growth companies trading with sky-high valuations are not in short supply. Traders in the market have made their position extraordinarily clear that they have no interest in a company with negative y/y sales change like BIDU. That begs two questions:

If BIDU returns to sales growth, will traders buy? Is BIDU likely to grow sales going forward?

To answer the first question, let's look at the dramatic change of heart traders have had in JD.com.

JD.com looked a lot like Baidu

If you haven't followed JD for at least two years, it can be difficult to imagine how despised, this now market darling was before a 200% rise in the last 18 months. Here's a quick recap of "end-of-days" scenario JD faced in late 2018:

Key man risk Heavy investments against competition compressed profitability Trade war rhetoric was ratcheting up y/y sales growth -4%

Key man risk was nominally addressed by having Mr. Liu shift his responsibilities from the JD's ecommerce core to "new businesses", but the reality is that with 80% of the voting power, Mr. Liu is still very much the CEO and king of JD.com, so essentially nothing has changed.

Heavy investments against growing competition and compressed profitability were as real today as they were 18 months ago. If anything, competition has intensified as PDD has gone from potential threat to very real competition as its "gain market share at any cost" strategy certainly compresses margins for both JD and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). JD's TTM PE near 400 is further evidence that traders aren't smitten with the company for its profitability or operating margins.

As for the trade war, in 2018, this was largely a Donald Trump issue as he used the power of the executive branch to impose tariffs, while democrats put up a fight and republicans were largely ambivalent. Fast forward to today, and with the Senate's passing of the "Holding Foreign Countries Accountable Act", the president, democrats, and republicans are almost pushing each other out of the way to demonstrate how anti-China they are. If anything, tensions between the US and China are a bigger concern than they were in 2018.

This brings us to yoy -4% sales growth of Dec 2018. One year later, JD posted 37% y/y sales growth and has continued to grow despite COVID-19. The first three bullets comprised the majority of headlines from late 2018 "explaining" why JD was cheap for a reason. All three issues are at least as concerning if not worse today, yet, in the last year, we've witnessed a 100% rally against a flat overall market on the back of dramatically improved sales growth. It was predominately sales growth that led to the change in sentiment.

It may seem like I spent quite a bit of time talking about JD, but only as a proxy for BIDU which also suffers from, key man risk, heavy investment in a competitive environment, and US-China tensions. As seen through the analysis of JD, the market has made it very clear, these are not the reasons traders are ignoring BIDU, despite the headlines. The issue is sales growth and BIDU's lack of it. Let's see why that might be changing.

Baidu's Future Sales Growth

BIDU came out of nowhere in 2018 to take a top spot in China's smart speaker market surpassing even Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) globally.

Source: Canalys

BIDU sold 19M devices in 2019, driving about $1B in (low margin, $55/speaker) sales. If you're wondering why China has seen such an overwhelming adoption of smart speakers relative to the rest of the world, the speakers are not only cheaper but also significantly better.

For $55, the Xiaodu Smart Display 1S has a built-in screen for high-res video calls. Google and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) had better be thankful the device only handles Mandarin as it might provide some tough competition. BIDU has made big investments to bring a competitive device to market in such a short time span, but the speaker is actually not the end product for BIDU. The product is data and advertising. DuerOS, the operating system for Xiaodu smart speakers has an install base over 400M including cars and hotels, and it's been collecting data for years. Data that the government, or deep-pocketed companies, think JD and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), which don't have competitive smart speaker products, would be willing to pay for. Advertising is a bit trickier with voice only, often limited to product recommendations while shopping, but a screen changes that game. Then, there are the integrations like the Xiaodu TV Mate, a voice-controlled home theater system with integrations for not only iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) but also QQ Music (Tencent), Qingting FM, Douyu, etc. Ownership of the hardware that consumers use is a powerful place to be as other companies will pay for top spots on Baidu's products. Just ask Google about the billions it pays Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to remain the default search engine on its iPhones.

Baidu's arrival as a top cloud infrastructure provider was almost as surprising as its debut in smart speakers. It leveraged its strong balance sheet to make the type of heavy investment required to compete against heavy-weights like BABA and Tencent. Amazon is obviously at a disadvantage in China.

Source: Canalys

In addition to taking market share, China's entire cloud infrastructure market is growing at an incredible rate, 67% y/y in Q1 2020. Even if BIDU can't continue to take additional market share as it has over the past several quarters, maintaining market share would lead to the huge revenue growth market traders are looking for.

Similar to smart speakers and cloud infrastructure, BIDU was late to the game transitioning to the "super apps" that have come to dominate China's mobile internet presence, but in true Baidu fashion, the strategy pivot was swift if not expensive. As of May 2020, the Baidu App ranks 14th in China for MAUs at roughly 370M, more than the entire population of the US. Furthermore, Baidu Maps ranked 13th with iQIYI landing the 5th spot with around 625M DAUs. The company has made significant investments to reach this point and is poised to take advantage of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year as well as China's continued economic expansion as more people are lifted out of poverty and into the middle class.

Source: Search Market Share in China

Not only has Baidu maintained its search engine prominence as shown in the chart above, but it has also come to operate one of the most popular "super apps" in China. For anyone fearful that Baidu has lost its relevance in China, all evidence suggests the company is more relevant than ever.

A low self-esteem Luckin Coffee?

Ever since the Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) scandal, there has been tremendous negativity towards Chinese stocks from US investors. Every SA article I've read in the last month about a Chinese stock has had comments with readers stating their distrust, or worse, of Chinese companies and China, in general. I get it, and I think China's government has earned that distrust, but it is possible for one company to lie about its sales without every company in the same country lying. When Tesla says it's going to achieve a certain level of autonomous driving within 1 year, and then 3 years later still doesn't achieve that goal, we don't sell Apple, Microsoft, and every other US company (we don't even sell Tesla). However, given that it is a concern, let's see how well the "all Chinese companies are lying" narrative makes sense applied to Baidu. Luckin Coffee was in the habit of reporting extraordinary sales growth, 500%+, and as a result, its share price more than doubled in less than a year from its IPO. If you're going to lie, those are the types of numbers that are going to boost your stock price, and it's how the great frauds of the past like Enron did it. From 1996 to 2000, Enron reported a sales increase from $13.3B to $100.8B, which is 57% annualized growth from an already large base. Compare this with Baidu reporting a y/y sales change of -7%. If Baidu really wanted to lie, they could say sales were up 10-20% and shares would have soared. They could have cited strength in search, cloud, smart speakers, AI, autonomous driving, long video (IQ) because they're leaders in all of these categories, but they chose not to. If management chooses to report numbers that make them look bad when they could have reported believable great numbers, they either have horribly low self-esteem or they just might be telling the truth.

Protect Yourself from Catastrophe

Clearly, I believe Baidu's financial results, but that doesn't mean I'm not afraid that something could go wrong with US ADRs while the actual company remains intact. Tensions between the US and China are as high as they've ever been, and the VIE structure is uncomfortable, at best, from an investment standpoint. That doesn't mean you have to miss out on a great investment opportunity. Whether it's fear of your house burning down or a stock cratering to zero, the solution is the same, buy insurance. I personally did this by selling 1 long dated deep in the money put option and using the funds to purchase 10 far out of the money puts. This is not protection against the stock dropping by 50%, I believe it would bounce back from that. This is protection against hard-liners in the Chinese government taking control, banning foreign investment, and sending the stock to near-zero overnight. The likelihood is low, but the insurance is also cheap. For that reason, despite my bullish stance on the company, I would not recommend BIDU stock to anyone that isn't very comfortable with options.

6/16 Update

I wrote the majority of this article on Monday waking up early on Tuesday to proofread and was surprised by a significant pop in BIDU on rumors of Tencent's interest in IQ. Tencent and Baidu already collaborate in many areas, for example, Xiaodu and QQ Music, and Tencent's aspirations to be China's multi-media conglomerate aren't new. It's certainly not bad to have Tencent provide a vote of confidence in IQ, but we already had 625M MAUs providing that confidence for us. I wouldn't let this news factor in your investment thesis.

Conclusion

As a leader in search, cloud infrastructure, smart speakers, AI, autonomous driving, and video entertainment, I've never been worried about Baidu's long-term future, but finally, investments in DuerOS, Baidu Cloud, and the Baidu App are set to pay off in the shorter term (<2 years). There are risks, but you can purchase cheap insurance to protect yourself from them. Baidu is an extremely relevant part of China's internet, and they have shown the ability to adapt and change amidst intense competition. Baidu has the tailwinds of past investments, a pandemic recovery, and China's economic growth at its back.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.